The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

** Forum on People of African Descent

Greetings. This morning, as you may have seen, our Chef de Cabinet, Courtenay Rattray, spoke to the fourth session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent that was done on behalf of the Secretary-General. He said that the legacies of colonialism, the legacies of enslavement continue to poison our world and we still bear witness to the scourge of racism. This is true even in artificial intelligence, which too often mirrors and amplifies the same inequalities and racial biases that have plagued us for centuries.

The Secretary-General underscored that we need to eliminate bias from artificial intelligence, and to ensure these technologies advance equality, inclusion and digital justice. He stressed that we must continue to address racism in all its forms – particularly where it is embedded in laws, policies and institutions. His full remarks were shared with you.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Our Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will travel to Hanoi, Viet Nam, later today to attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 Summit she will be doing that on behalf of the Secretary-General. The Summit brings together leaders from the public and private sector as well as civil society to accelerate action towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also to foster action on climate change. During her visit, she will meet with senior Government officials to strengthen the partnership between the United Nations and Viet Nam. She will also chair the annual regional retreat with UN resident coordinators from across Asia and the Pacific, with a focus on advancing sustainable development in these countries. She will return over the weekend.

** Syria/Lebanon

And just to flag that Rosemary DiCarlo, our Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, arrived in Damascus today. She is set to meet with the Syrian interim authorities to discuss the political transition. During her meetings, she will reaffirm the UN’s commitment to supporting an inclusive, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process in line with the key principles listed in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

Following that, Ms. DiCarlo will also travel to Lebanon to follow up on the Secretary-General’s own visit to that country in January. She is scheduled to meet with President General Joseph Aoun, as well as Nawaf Salam, the Prime Minister; Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament; and Youssef Rajji, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

She will reiterate the UN’s steadfast support to the parties in their fulfilment of their obligations under the cessation of hostilities and implementation of resolutions 1701 (2006), including through the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the office of the Special Coordinator for Lebanon. Ms. DiCarlo is also expected to visit UNIFIL and area of operations in the south of the country, to see firsthand the impact resulting from the hostilities and the immense needs being supported by UN agencies, funds and programmes in Lebanon.

** Sudan

Turning to the appalling situation in Sudan, I know you just heard quite a bit about the refugee issue. I want to focus a bit on El Fasher. First of all, you will have seen that over the weekend we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General condemned the killing of scores of civilians in the attacks on the town of El Fasher, as well as Zamzam, Abu Shouk and other nearby sites where displaced people are desperately trying to seek shelter, in Sudan's North Darfur State. Humanitarian workers were also among the casualties. Our Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, also condemned the violence in the strongest terms and called for an immediate end to the hostilities and the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, stressing that all those responsible must be brought to justice.

And today, our humanitarian colleagues are informing us that preliminary figures from local sources indicate that more than 300 civilians have been killed, including 10 humanitarian personnel from the NGO Relief International who lost their lives while operating [one of] the last functioning health centres in Zamzam camp. The El Fasher area has been besieged for more than one year, cutting hundreds of thousands of people off from life-saving humanitarian aid. As we’ve told you repeatedly, famine conditions have been identified in Zamzam and two other displacement camps in the area.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that at least 16,000 people were displaced from Zamzam camp during the same period, with many fleeing to the localities of El Fasher and Tawila. Local partners have reported that the humanitarian and protection situation in El Fasher is rapidly deteriorating due to continued violence and a growing influx of displaced people. Further east in the town of Um Kadadah in North Darfur, more than 50 people were reported killed and 900 homes destroyed in recent fighting, that’s what local sources are telling us.

Meanwhile, residents and displaced people in Zamzam and El Fasher face severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, fuel and health items. Diesel prices have surged five-fold in the past three months, significantly limiting access to safe drinking water and forcing the suspension of some water trucking services. As part of the response, humanitarian partners are preparing to distribute essential household kits to about 2,000 newly displaced families in El Fasher this week. However, the ongoing insecurity continues to impede access and poses serious risks to humanitarian personnel operating in and around the area of El Fasher.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s health system continues to face alarming strain. The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified about 160 attacks on health care since the onset of the conflict, resulting in more than 300 deaths. One third of hospitals in seven states are now non-functional, and recent funding cuts have forced health partners to scale down support to more than 300 health facilities across Sudan.

We continue to call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel, and facilitate the safe, unimpeded and immediate humanitarian access to those in need. Two years into this phase of the devastating war in Sudan, we urge the parties to immediately cease the fighting and take steps towards an inclusive political process to put Sudan on a path towards peace and stability. I expect a more formal statement on the anniversary later today.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to another horrendous humanitarian situation, and that is Gaza. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that the humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities. It has now been a month and a half since any supplies were last allowed through the crossings into Gaza — by far the longest such halt to date. Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground report a surge in attacks causing mass civilian casualties and the destruction of some of the remaining infrastructure that’s needed to keep people alive. This includes yesterday’s Israeli air strike on Al Ahli hospital.

Dr. Tedros [Ghebreyesus], the head of WHO said that Al Ahli hospital has gone out of service after receiving an evacuation order and being attacked. He called for an immediate halt to attacks on health care and reiterated that patients, health workers and hospitals must be protected, in line with international humanitarian law. Also yesterday, a UN warehouse in Gaza city and a community food-distribution point that we supported in Khan Younis were hit by strikes. Our colleagues have confirmed damages to the warehouse.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities continue to issue additional displacement orders, further reducing the limited space available for families. Civilians are effectively trapped in increasingly fragmented and unsafe enclaves in Gaza, where access to essentials for survival is dwindling day by day. Four new displacement orders were issued over the weekend — two on Friday and another two on Saturday. Some of them followed reports on Palestinian rocket fire.

Combined, these latest orders cover more than 33 square kilometres, which is more than half the size of Manhattan Island, or approximately 9 per cent of the entire Gaza Strip. Hundreds of thousands of people lived in those areas based on our assessments from February. These areas also included medical points and other facilities supporting people’s survival. Currently, about 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip is under displacement orders or in “no-go” zones, where the Israeli authorities require humanitarian teams to coordinate their movements. And I can tell you that displacement orders are of course undermining access to half of all water wells across the Gaza Strip.

Our humanitarian colleagues also report that, due to the closure of the crossings compounded by restrictions within Gaza, dwindling supplies have forced them to ration and reduce deliveries to make the most of the remaining stocks. Over the weekend, we were able to relocate some existing fuel stocks from areas under displacement orders to locations where they are more easily accessible by humanitarian workers. But, just to be clear, we have not been able to bring fuel into Gaza since these latest closures began.

** Ukraine

Moving to Ukraine. You will have seen yesterday evening we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said that he was shocked and deeply alarmed to learn of the missile attack by the Russian [Federation] armed forces on Sumy, Ukraine, which reportedly killed at least 34 people, including 2 children, and wounded 100 others. According to authorities, two missiles struck a crowded street in the city centre on Sunday morning, destroying a public bus with people inside and damaging many residential buildings, the city university facility and scores of civilian vehicles. The Secretary-General noted that the attack, on Palm Sunday and at the start of Holy Week, continues a devastating pattern of similar assaults on Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks, resulting in civilian casualties and large-scale destruction.

He underlined that attacks against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and that any such attacks, wherever they occur, must end immediately. Our Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, also strongly condemned the deadly attacks. Right after the attack, aid workers delivered first aid, emergency shelter, psychological support — including for children — as well as hot meals, blankets and hygiene kits.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that hostilities also continued in other parts of the country, in the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Local authorities are telling us that between 11 and 14 April, dozens of civilians were killed in this region and many more injured. Homes and civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

** Myanmar

Moving to Myanmar, new data released today from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) says that at least 2.5 million metric tons of debris must be removed — that’s the equivalent of about 125,000 truckloads. The data, which was generated through remote sensing analysis, highlighting the extensive destruction caused by the earthquake and underscores the urgent need for large-scale debris removal and reconstruction of critical infrastructure and homes. The analysis also shows that more than 10,000 homes and public service buildings may have been significantly damaged or destroyed, while 128 health facilities were exposed to severe or violent tremors, with high likelihood of significant damage or destruction as a result. The analysis is available on UNDP’s website.

** South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) there says they are stepping up its patrols amid a deteriorating security situation. The mission is also engaging with various communities and authorities. This comes as the areas of the Upper Nile State continues to see clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition, which is causing casualties and displacement among civilians. Intercommunal violence in Warrap and Lakes States is also rising, with over 200 deaths reported in recent weeks. And just to flag that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, will be briefing the Security Council on Wednesday.

** UNISFA/UNMISS Peace Agreement

And just north to Abyei. Some positive news on the peacekeeping front, 60 youth leaders, including 16 women from the Ngok Dinka community of Abyei and the Twic Dinka community of Warrap State in South Sudan, have signed an agreement committing to an immediate cessation of hostilities. They agreed to reopening key routes enabling free, secure movement of people and goods, and pledged to collaborating to counter misinformation and hate speech. This was the result of a four-day dialogue attended by key peace partners, including the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and UNMISS, non-governmental partners, community leaders and the South Sudan Council of Churches. Both our missions reaffirmed their full support towards the implementation of these resolutions and strengthening dialogue and intercommunal harmony between communities.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

A quick update from the Democratic Republic of the Congo where our peacekeeping colleagues continue to engage proactively with communities in Ituri and North Kivu. On Friday, peacekeepers conducted a Joint Assessment Mission in the areas of Mayangose, about 10 kilometres north-east of Beni, and in Sayo, in the North Kivu Province. The mission aimed to evaluate the overall security situation and the protection of civilians ahead of a planned deployment by peacekeepers in this area. Over the weekend, the mission also deployed a Mobile Operating Base in Tchomia, approximately 30 kilometres south-east of Bunia in Ituri Province. That deployment aims to help ease tensions following reports of alleged abuses by members of the Congolese armed forces at the Niamusasi displacement site.

** Haiti/IOM

And closer to this hemisphere, first in Haiti, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, arrived today in Port-au-Prince, to begin a visit to Haiti. While there, she is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, and other senior officials to discuss urgent humanitarian needs and IOM’s support to displaced communities. She is also planning to discuss durable solutions and migration governance efforts.

This morning, Ms. Pope visited a site for internally displaced people, where she met with families impacted by gang violence, and she also addressed IOM staff during a town-hall meeting, recognizing their commitment under extremely challenging conditions. On Wednesday, she will be our guest and she will brief you [virtually] about her visit to Haiti.

** Ecuador

And just further south, from Ecuador, an update following the massive oil spill in the province of Esmeraldas last month. OCHA’s UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination team carried out an assessment that found that at least 150,000 people have been impacted by the oil spill and need humanitarian assistance. The assessment also points to a concerning increase in respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases and limited access to safe drinking water.

Livelihoods have been particularly hit hard, especially in fishing, agriculture and shellfish harvesting. More than 37,000 women have lost their livelihoods, many of them shellfish gatherers who now face growing health risks and exposure to gender-based violence. We are testing water from affected rivers, treatment plants and seafood from the ocean for hydrocarbons and heavy metals, as it could have long term health repercussions and economic repercussions. Lena Savelli, our Resident Coordinator in Ecuador, shared the findings and recommendations with Government ministers and the national humanitarian forum and reiterated our commitment to support the Government with technical assistance.

** Expo 2025

Almost done, in Osaka, Japan, the UN Pavillion has opened at the Expo 2025. In a welcome message to the Pavillion, the Secretary-General invites people to explore and discover how the United Nations plays a key role in people’s lives today. The Pavilion, he says, also symbolizes an important truth — building a better, more peaceful future requires all countries, and all people, working as one. If you go to Osaka, go to the Expo go see the Pavilion.

** Chagas Disease Day

Today is World Chagas Disease Day, which is a disease known as "silent or silenced disease", is an illness caused by a parasite that can lead to serious heart and stomach problems. An estimated 10,000 people die from it every year. This year’s theme is “Prevent, Control, Care: Everyone’s role in Chagas disease”.

** Financial Contribution

Lastly, we have a Member State that paid its dues in full. This country is an archipelago and is made up of almost 700 islands, of which only 30 are reported to be inhabited. No, its national bird is the flamingo. It’s in this hemisphere. The Bahamas. We thank our friends in Nassau in the Bahamas. Brings us up to 92 [paid-up Member States]. We thank our friend Gian Dean, our former colleague who no doubt made the payment possible. Edie.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. Just one follow-up, on question. The 300 people that your sources on the ground report killed. Was that just in Zamzam, or was it in the region, the other camps, Al Fasher, as well?

Spokesman : I will double check for you. I don't want to mislead you.

Question : Okay. And secondly, what is the Secretary-General's message to the London meeting on Sudan tomorrow?

Spokesman : What we want to see in the London conference is for renewed impetus by the international community to galvanize international action and strengthen our unity of purpose and to keep the suffering, and the dreams, and the goals of the Sudanese people first and foremost. Gabriel, then Dezhi, and then Yvonne.

Question : Thank you, Steph. In your remarks, you sorry, let me back up. On Sudan, you mentioned that the Secretary-General might be issuing a more detailed statement on Sudan later today, is that correct? And will that be video or paper?

Spokesman : Given the timing, it will be on paper, but we could maybe do it on video, as well. But, it's basically pegged to the anniversary of this [inaudible] of the war.

Question : Sounds good. On Gaza, you said that the humanitarian situation could be the worst that it's been in the last 18 months. That's saying a lot. How do you come to that conclusion?

Spokesman : We come to that conclusion that no humanitarian aid has come in for weeks. No fuel has come in. No food has come in. No medicine has come in. Even prior to the closures there were huge challenges. But things were coming in, not at the level and the volume we wanted it, but things were coming in. Now just zilch. Nothing is coming in. Dezhi and Yvonne.

Question : A follow-up on that. One and a half months is the time that Gazan people didn't receive any outside, humanitarian aid?

Spokesman : Correct.

Question : Philippe Lazzarini of UNRWA suggest that Israel is weaponizing humanitarian aid. Does the Secretary-General agree with his observation?

Spokesman : Humanitarian aid should be above any sort of political decisions. And I think there have been Security Council resolutions, and I think we've been very clear on the fact that humanitarian aid should be freely accessible to all who need it according to international law.

Question : But, does the Secretary-General agree with Philippe Lazzarini?

Spokesman : I think I just answered the question.

Question : Okay. Another thing is I'll follow this up. So, do you think Israel committed a war crime by blocking humanitarian aids in there?

Spokesman : Israel has responsibilities under international law as the occupying power to adequately provide basic services and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. That is not happening. We will point out the situations, the violations international law. We will let judicial bodies decide whether things are correct.

Question : So, at least this violates international law. That's for sure?

Spokesman : We've been very clear.

Question : Okay. One last thing. On the statement you issued Sunday evening on the situation in Ukraine, It says, and I quote, the Secretary-General was deeply alarmed and shocked to learn the missile attack on Sunday, 13 April by Russian armed force on Sumy. Last year, 8 July, there's another similar attack, and the statement reads, the Secretary-General strongly condemns today's missile attacks by Russian Federation hitting residential and civilian infrastructures across Ukraine. I mean… have you changed the position gradually?

Spokesman : We condemned the attacks on the civilians, whether they occurred a year ago, whether they occurred yesterday.

Question : But, it's not in appeared in the statement?

Spokesman : I'm answering the question to the best of my ability. Yvonne, I will answer your question to the best of my ability.

Correspondent : Thanks Steph.

Spokesman : Which rarely meets your expectations.

Correspondent : Rarely.

Spokesman : But that's okay.

Question : My question is about Sudan and the conference that you mentioned, the expectations for this conference. You said one of them would be the hope of galvanizing international action on the part of the international community. What does that look like in your view?

Spokesman : That looks like, that Sudan's neighbours and the international community move in unity of purpose towards peace instead of fuelling the conflict. To ensure that the two military leaders who are fighting each other over a displacement camp, where famine has been reported. I think we just need to let that sink in, in terms of the horrors that we see today. And that we should all be working in unity of purpose to find a political solution to this conflict, to support the efforts of Mr. Lamamra in this conflict.

Question : Would the Secretary-General like to see a condemnation of countries like UAE for their support of the RSF [Rapid Support Forces]?

Spokesman : I think, any country that supplies weapons to a conflict has a responsibility to ensure that those weapons are used properly and not in violation of international law. Yes Ahmed.

Correspondent : Just a spontaneous follow-up.

Spokesman : Spontaneous. Wow. We don't see much spontaneity here.

Question : When you say a country that supplies arms to another, country, that the arms should be used in accordance with international law. What is the situation when a country supplies a non-State [inaudible] with arms, lethal arms, and there is no control or commitment to the extent of its usage? What’s the situation?