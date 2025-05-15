The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Immediately after I have finished here, you will hear from our colleagues in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Shantanu Mukherjee, who is the Director of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division, and Ingo Pitterle, the Senior Economic Affairs Officer in the Global Economic Monitoring Branch of that Division, will brief you on the launch of the World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) mid-year report.

Tomorrow, our guests will be Arif Husain, the World Food Programme’s Chief Economist, along with Rein Paulsen, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Director of the Office of Emergencies and Resilience, and Joan Matji, UNICEF’s Director of Nutrition and Child Development.

They will all join us virtually to brief on the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises.

** Secretary-General/Travels

The Secretary-General left Germany in the morning and is now on his way to Iraq. Earlier today, in Berlin, he met with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany. They discussed topics that included the situation in the Middle East and the partnership between the UN and Germany.

Yesterday, you saw that he met the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and he told reporters later that they had discussed, among other topics, the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

While in Iraq, Mr. Guterres will attend the Arab League Summit. He will address the Summit on Saturday. He is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with leaders and officials attending the summit, including leaders of the host country. He is also going to meet with our UN team in Iraq. We will keep you updated on all his meetings.

** Libya

I issued the following statement just a little while ago, and I will read into the record. The Secretary-General takes note of the truce reached in Tripoli yesterday and calls on all parties to take urgent steps to sustain and build upon it through dialogue.

The rapid nature of the escalation, which drew armed groups from outside the city and subjected heavily populated neighbourhoods to heavy artillery fire, was alarming. The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of at least eight civilians in the recent clashes.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligation to protect civilians and calls on them to engage in serious dialogue in good faith to address the root causes of the conflict.

The United Nations stands ready to provide its good offices to facilitate agreement on a path towards lasting peace and stability in Libya.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari told the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People that, since the atrocious terror attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023 and continued holding of hostages, over 1.9 million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, many repeatedly, some 10 times or more. As the Secretary-General had warned, Gaza has now become a “humanitarian hellscape”.

Mr. Khiari said that forced displacement must be rejected unequivocally. Unrestricted humanitarian access must be ensured, and the blockade on Gaza must be lifted to allow the flow of life-saving aid in order to prevent the deepening of an already grave humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that intensified hostilities continue, resulting in further death, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure. In addition to ongoing bombardment, another three displacement orders were issued by the Israeli military yesterday and today, covering 7 per cent of the total area of the Strip.

Yesterday’s order for six neighbourhoods in North Gaza governorate overlaps with parts of the zones covered under Tuesday’s displacement orders. According to preliminary estimates, this newly impacted area is home to approximately 100,000 people. The displacement order has affected 30 sites for internally displaced people, six temporary learning spaces serving approximately 700 students, and several water and sanitation facilities and assets.

Our humanitarian partners report that several hundred families fled parts of the designated areas yesterday, but dozens of them returned today due to lack of space and shelter. Another displacement order yesterday was issued for parts of Rimal area of Gaza City.

Today’s displacement order affected thousands of residents in 10 neighbourhoods in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis. Initial assessment indicates that the affected area includes eight wells, five reservoirs, seven humanitarian warehouses, three health clinics and other critical facilities.

As of yesterday, about 71 per cent of the Gaza Strip was under displacement orders or in Israeli-militarized zones, where the Israeli authorities require humanitarian teams to coordinate their movements. As you know, these displacement orders come as populations across Gaza are at risk of famine and one in every five people faces starvation.

Yesterday, Israeli forces hit another UNRWA school, this time in Nuseirat area of Deir al Balah. It served as shelter for internally displaced people and thankfully no one was reported injured.

The UN and our humanitarian partners on the ground are committed to stay and deliver despite the mounting challenges. Yesterday, the World Health Organization evacuated 284 patients and their companions from the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis to Europe, and the United Arab Emirates, despite the very challenging conditions. As you know, Israeli forces hit the hospital premises twice one day prior to the scheduled evacuation.

Israel’s full blanket ban on the entry of cargo, including aid and other life-saving supplies, continues to drive hunger and deprivation across the Strip. OCHA reiterates that the UN and its partners has 9,000 truckloads of vital supplies ready to move into Gaza. More than half of these contain food assistance. Thousands more trucks worth of assistance are in the pipeline to follow.

OCHA reiterates that as long as the full blockade is not immediately lifted, the already limited assistance our partners are able to provide to the most vulnerable groups in Gaza will shrink even further. We have a solid and principled operational plan to deliver humanitarian aid and life-saving services at scale and immediately across the Gaza Strip. Time is of essence to prevent further death.

Turning to the West Bank, OCHA reports that the continued violence is resulting in further killing, displacement and destruction of property. In Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, in the northern West Bank, demolition of houses and displacement have continued since the issuance of two Israeli military orders in early May to demolish more than 100 structures in these two locations.

In Jenin in recent days, some 200 families are estimated to have gradually returned to the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp, which remains depopulated.

** Security Council

This afternoon, the Security Council will hold a meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict. Khaled Khiari, the Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, is expected to brief Council members.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Regarding the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we welcome the successful transfer of over 1,300 disarmed Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) and National Police personnel (PNC), along with their dependents, from MONUSCO premises in Goma to Kinshasa. This marks the conclusion of this operation, which, as we had mentioned, began on 30 April.

Over the course of 16 days, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), with MONUSCO’s logistical support, facilitated eight rotations from Goma via Beni to Kinshasa.

You will recall that following the M23’s takeover of Goma at the end of January, the peacekeeping mission provided shelter and protection to Congolese Armed Forces and National Police personnel who had taken refuge in its bases and were disarmed in accordance with UN regulations.

We commend the efforts of all those involved and express our appreciation to the ICRC for facilitating this operation. We reaffirm our commitment to the full implementation of MONUSCO’s mandate and reiterate our readiness to support ongoing peace efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo/Humanitarian

And staying in the DRC, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warn that attacks against civilians in Djugu Territory in Ituri province are again on the rise after a month of relative calm.

Yesterday, local humanitarian organizations reported that at least seven civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks across multiple villages, with many homes set on fire. Several injured survivors are currently receiving treatment at health facilities in the town of Jiba, about 40 kilometres away.

Local authorities warn that these attacks could increase tensions within the community and lead to new waves of displacement.

As of 30 April, around 1.5 million displaced people were residing in Ituri province, with nearly half of them located in Djugu Territory.

Meanwhile, in South Kivu province, heavy fighting between armed groups continued on 13 May across Kalehe Territory, forcing many people to flee the area. Local civil society partners report at least six civilian casualties. Displacement estimates are not yet available.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, and the Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, have welcomed news that the crucial Adre crossing between eastern Chad and Darfur in Sudan will remain available for movement of humanitarian personnel and supplies. Mr. Fletcher noted that since it was reopened eight months ago, this crossing has been an essential lifeline for millions of people in need in the area.

Our humanitarian colleagues pointed out that since August last year, nearly 1,600 trucks carrying 52,500 metric tons of humanitarian cargo have entered Sudan via Adre, transporting life-saving aid for some 2.3 million people. Nearly three quarters of those supplies were emergency food and livelihoods assistance, while the rest supported health, nutrition, shelter, water, sanitation and education services.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stresses that this extension is vital to sustain and expand that lifeline. However, bureaucratic impediments continue to hamper aid operations, while the ongoing conflict poses grave risks to humanitarians.

This includes North Darfur State, where yesterday, heavy shelling in El Fasher reportedly damaged an NGO compound. The UN Children’s Fund said that artillery fire in the city earlier this week destroyed a water truck that the agency was supporting in the Saudi Hospital compound. That truck had been delivering safe water to around 1,000 seriously ill patients, whose care has now been disrupted. OCHA reiterates that attacks on civilians, humanitarian assets and medical facilities must stop. All parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

We also remain alarmed at the ongoing deterioration of the security situation in El Fasher and North Darfur. Renewed clashes have displaced at least 1,700 people this week, with the International Organization for Migration reporting that most are fleeing to already overwhelmed areas like Tawila town, where we have been telling you, the UN and partners on the ground have been scaling up support for new arrivals. This new displacement is in addition to the 2,000 people who fled Abu Shouk camp and El Fasher last week.

Despite insecurity and access constraints, we, along with our partners, are doing everything possible to reach people in these areas with life-saving support. Yesterday, a World Food Programme convoy carrying food and nutrition supplies for nearly 100,000 people in El Fasher departed Dabbah in Northern state. The convoy is travelling more than 1,000 kilometres to deliver critical relief to people who have been facing famine for nearly a year. More convoys are being planned, but safe humanitarian access is essential.

OCHA once again urges unfettered access for humanitarian aid — via all necessary routes, both across borders and conflict lines — as well as the protection of civilians, and an immediate cessation of hostilities.

As you’re aware, the conflict has also escalated in the east of the country, with repeated drone attacks in Port Sudan damaging critical infrastructure and displacing a growing number of people. IOM said that more than 2,600 have fled since last week, bringing the total number of new displacements reported in the city this month to more than 3,000.

** Haiti

From Haiti, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report that armed violence and escalating insecurity continue to severely impact the education system in several departments, particularly in the Centre, Ouest, Artibonite and Nord departments.

As of late April, more than 1,600 schools have been forced to close, disrupting access to learning for more than 243,000 children — that’s according to our partners working to support education in Haiti.

This is a 60 per cent increase in school closures in just four months, up from 960 schools closed at the start of the year. Most closures are concentrated in the Ouest and Centre departments, where insecurity, displacement, and the use of schools by gangs and displaced people have intensified.

More than 80 schools are serving as collective shelters for internally displaced people, while 166 schools have been relocated, often under precarious conditions: Learning spaces often lack basic infrastructure, water, sanitation and essential supplies.

Meanwhile, children in Haiti face serious protection risks, including exploitation, sexual abuse and recruitment by gangs. When students see their education interrupted, they become even more vulnerable to these threats. Teachers have been displaced, and many communities face insecurity and damaged roads, making access to functioning schools unsafe.

This year’s Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti calls for more than $61 million to support education in the country. Yet despite surging needs — including a sharp increase in school closures and the use of schools as shelters, as we just mentioned — the education response has received less than $6 million to date.

Additional support is urgently needed to sustain learning for Haiti’s most vulnerable children and prevent a generational education crisis in the country.

Immediate priorities include temporary learning spaces, school kits for at least 100,000 children, mental health and psychosocial support for students and teachers, improved access to water and sanitation, and measures to secure school environments.

OCHA continues to coordinate closely with partners working on education in Haiti — as well as national authorities — to ensure that children’s right to learning is preserved, even in crisis.

** Syria

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, announced that the number of Syrians who have returned home since last December has now reached 500,000, many for the first time in 14 years. This is in addition to the 1.2 million internally displaced people who have returned home. There are now over 4.5 million Syrian refugees in the region.

UNHCR and partners continued to address basic needs through the distribution of relief items. In the coastal region, between 27 April—4 May, 11 partner-run community centres reached and assisted more than 10,000 people.

** International Day of Families

Today is the International Day of Families. As the world prepares for the Second World Summit for Social Development in November 2025, the Day this year will spotlight the pivotal role of family-oriented policies in advancing sustainable development.

** Financial Contribution

And last, we would like to thank our friends in Bamako for their full payment to the Regular Budget. Mali’s payment brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to [106].

** Questions and Answers

Deputy Spokesman : That’s it from me. Yes, Edie.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund announced last night that they were going to launch operations before the end of the month. Will UN staff in Gaza be banned from cooperating with any operations that they conduct?

Deputy Spokesman : I wouldn’t characterize anything as a ban. I’ve made it clear that we participate in aid operations if they are in accordance with our basic principles. As we’ve stated repeatedly, this particular distribution plan does not accord with our basic principles, including those of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and we will not be participating in this.

Yes, Gabriel, and then Dezhi

Question : Thank you, Farhan. While there’s a lot of discussion about this Gaza so called humanitarian foundation in Gaza today, as you indicated in your remarks, over a hundred Palestinians have been killed by Israel as Israel continues to bomb hospitals, kill children in direct violation of all indications of international law. How does this impunity continue to happen? What is the Secretary-General’s outlook on this that no matter what is said from this podium, no matter what is said in the Security Council Chamber, they continue this blatant disregard for all forms of international law?

Deputy Spokesman : Well you’ve heard what we’ve had to say. But beyond words, ultimately, there need to be actions. We have been pushing all countries, including all of the Member States closely involved with the situation in the Middle East, to push for what we have been saying, which includes respect for international law and basic international norms. We will continue to press our case but ultimately, there needs to be a way in which all countries are united in the effort to make sure that there can be no violations of law on the scale that we’ve seen over these months.

Yes, Dezhi.

Question : Several questions. First, follow ups on the Gaza Humanitarian Fund. Obviously, you said it’s not in line with the principle of humanitarian delivery with the UN. But generally speaking, what’s the position of UN to this humanitarian fund? Does UN encourage other, the humanitarian deliveries, or you’re just opposed to this?

Deputy Spokesman : It’s not a question of opposition. What we believe is that there’s no need to reinvent the wheel on this. We ourselves as the UN have a plan, an excellent plan, that is ready to be implemented as soon as we’re allowed to do our work. I just said at the start of this briefing that we have…

Question : But it’s not in line with the principle [cross-talk] operations.

Deputy Spokesman : I’ve talked about how we have trucks ready to go. We have more than a 171,000 metric tons of food on top of other lifesaving supplies, and they’re ready to go the minute that Israel opens the gates. With this alone, we can feed everyone in the strip for months, probably for at least four months with just what we have right now. And we can do that immediately, and we can do it efficiently. And we’ve shown that we can do that because we did it during the ceasefire. Time is of essence. Children are going hungry by the day, and what we want is for the plan that we have been pushing to be adopted.

Question : But Farhan, let me let me ask you this question. I believe many people have this in their mind. Which is more important, humanitarian aid or impartial humanitarian aid?

Deputy Spokesman : Ultimately, any humanitarian aid is important. We understand that. We are the people who are capable of delivering humanitarian aid the fastest and the most efficiently, and that remains the case.

Question : Okay. One last thing. Just now, Ambassador Danon [Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN] answering my question, talking about these 12 engagements from the UN with the Israeli authority, he actually denied it. He said, he’s not aware of that?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, I heard what he said, and we stand by what Mr. Fletcher has said.

Question : So can you give us more details about those 12 engagements? Including the one that happened the day before yesterday, what Mr. Fletcher said?

Deputy Spokesman : Mr. Fletcher gave the details, and I would refer you to what he said in his remarks.

Pam, and then Benny.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. A quick follow-up on the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, the GHF. Has anyone from the GHF or Israel or the United States contacted any of the agencies of the UN working in Gaza to fill the gap? In other words, before they get started at the end of May, working allowing the UN to get aid in now. Has that has anyone contacted UN officials on this?

Deputy Spokesman : We are not in contact specifically on the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund. We have been in repeated contact with Israeli authorities and with the US authorities about what the situation of humanitarian aid is in Gaza.

Question : But have you heard from them at all? There’s some reports that say that the GHF, the humanitarian fund, has requested that the UN fill the gap until they get started. Nothing on that?

Deputy Spokesman : I’m not aware of what they are saying. What I can tell you is what our position is.

Question : But they haven’t contacted you?

Deputy Spokesman : There’s nothing for me to say on that.

Benny and then Abdelhamid.

Question : On a slightly different topic. So, you just sent around or, UN Spokesman, that’s you, right? Sent around the note that Khaled Khiari made their remarks on the commemoration of the anniversary of the Nakba. Does the UN always refer to? Has the UN before referred to the 15 May as the Nakba, or is that the new item on the calendar?

Deputy Spokesman : That’s not our title. That’s the title of the sponsors of the event.

Question : So does the UN confer legitimacy to the commemoration of 15 May as a Nakba?

Deputy Spokesman : No. What I can tell you is that we’ve spoken at these events before. This is a yearly event, and we’ve been there.

Question : My question is about the word Nakba. Is 15 May a Nakba according to the UN?

Deputy Spokesman : This is a title brought in by different Member States of the UN. That’s their choice.

Question : It’s a UN official that you sent a memo highlighting it.

Deputy Spokesman : No. What I can tell you is that, we go to the events on the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. And for anything further on the event, you can talk to the members of the Committee. Abdelhamid.

Question : Farhan I have to members of the Committee. It’s a UN official… [cross-talk]

Question : Adopted a resolution marking 15 May as a Nakba day. And they start, this is the first year they celebrate that.

Deputy Spokesman : I’m well aware of that.

Question : It’s an official resolution. You cannot argue yes or no. There is a resolution.

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. No, I’m well aware that this is a General Assembly resolution.

Question : Yeah. Okay.

Question : So you didn’t mention that.

Deputy Spokesman : Well that is one of the Member State decisions. Yes, Abdelhamid.

Question : Now my question. I come to my questions.

Deputy Spokesman : Yes.

Question : Thank you. You mentioned that there was an incident in a shelter, but no one was injured, luckily, right? But there’s 115 Palestinians were killed today in the last 24 hours, including a shelter where the 15 people killed mostly, if not all, women and children. I mean, you mentioned the good news that no one was injured in one incident, but you failed to mention the slaughter of 115 Palestinians.

Deputy Spokesman : No. I don’t have the numbers of how many people were killed, but I did in fact say that the intensified hostilities continue resulting in further death, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure. And I did point out that, in fact, Israeli forces hit another UNRWA school as well.

Question : And my second question in his remarks in the press conference in Germany, the SG [Secretary-General] said the following, that I reiterate my call for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, unimpeded humanitarian access, and an immediate ceasefire. So the arrangement I mean, is he changing his priority? So he put hostages number one, the humanitarian aid, number two, and cessation of hostilities, number three.

Deputy Spokesman : I’ve noticed that you love to quibble about the order in which things are placed, but the point is all of the elements are of equal importance to him.

Yes. Adla.

Question : Okay. My question is about the ICC. Is it true that the ICC chief prosecutor halted due to US sanctions?

Deputy Spokesman : No. His work is continuing, and indeed he briefed the Security Council this morning on Libya.

Question : But he did not attend in person.

Deputy Spokesman : He did not. He briefed by VTC.

Yes. Evelyn.

Question : Could you review what you said about Darfur? Did aid get in? Did aid get into Zamzam, or…?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, the good news is that the Adré Crossing remains open, so that allows us to bring more aid in. In terms of aid to the crossings, what I can say is that a WFP convoy carrying food and nutrition supplies for nearly a hundred thousand people in El Fasher has departed from Dava, and it’s going to have to travel a thousand kilometres to get to the people in need, but it’s on its way.

Question : But they didn’t get in yet?

Deputy Spokesman : No. It has traveling to do, but it is going there.

Sinan.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I have a question about the language rights since today’s Kurdish language day. In Türkiye, Kurds have been pushing for schools to be allowed to use Kurdish as the language of instruction in Kurdish areas. The UN declaration of linguistic rights states all languages communities have the right to decide how their language be used in education in the territories. So the question is, in the light of the PKK and Türkiye’s upcoming negotiations, does the Secretary-General have any message on the topic of Kurdish language in education in Türkiye? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, it’s in accordance with what you just read that all communities have the right to conduct education activities in their languages. Stefano.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Does the Secretary-General believe that transferring migrants or asylum seekers to third country regardless of their nationality or protection status is compatible with international law?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, all of these departures, all these movements have to be voluntary. We stand against any forced displacements and forced movements of population.

Question : So in the case of United States, apparently, a few days ago, tried, then it was stopped. But somebody said they’re still trying to, transferring migrant into Libya. And Libya is also a country that is not a stable country, so there is another problem. What the Secretary-General think about it?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, I can let you know that we’ve expressed our concerns, including through UNHCR about the conditions in Libya and any efforts to move again people forcibly to other countries.

Question : Just a quick follow-up. Did the Trump Administration ever consult the UN, if this was legal under international law?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, you’ll need to check with UNHCR. I’m not aware of any such thing.

Yes. Abdelhamid and then Sinan again.

Question : Yes. I have noticed many of the UN officials start talking about what’s going on from the day of 7 October as if nothing happened before that. Why is that? [cross-talk] I mean, yes. You mentioned it once.

Deputy Spokesman : That is not true. We’ve talked about… [cross-talk]

Question : Khaled Khiari mentioned this today in his remarks started with 7 October, as if the relation between Israel and the Palestinian before that was so friendly.

Deputy Spokesman : The point of mentioning 7 October is to mention that that was a horrific crime. We’re well aware of actions that preceded, and we’re well aware and continually talk about what has followed.

Sinan.

Question : Baloch or Balochi Balochistan, whatever you name it, have declared independency from Pakistan. And what’s Secretary-General’s reaction to this news?