United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, Officially Opens Doors to Visitors

The United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, officially opened its doors to the public today under the theme “United for a Better Future”. Over the next six months, the Pavilion will welcome visitors from among the 28 million expected to attend the Expo.

Through a permanent exhibit, events and rotating temporary exhibits, the UN Pavilion, with a distinctive blue façade and prominent Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) wheel, presents a historical perspective on selected milestones from the Organization’s 80 years of existence. It also features stories and items related to the work of 35 UN entities and 15 UN Secretariat departments and offices, as well as a five-minute immersive video including a recorded message from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, inviting visitors to reflect on a future that is possible when everyone, including themselves, work together to build a world in which everyone thrives in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.

“This Pavilion is a window into our work around the world — from our founding in 1945, right through today. As you continue exploring, you will discover how the United Nations plays a key role in people’s lives today — including here in Japan. This Pavilion also symbolizes an important truth — building a better, more peaceful future requires all countries and all people working as one,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in the video message.

A miniature replica of the Peace Bell, placed at the United Nations in New York as a gift from the Japanese people, is on prominent display at the entrance of the Pavilion, reflecting the centrality of peace to our work. Visitors are invited to learn about the Bell and its message of peace. Many visitors were seen ringing it with much excitement at the opportunity. The UN Pavilion miniature Peace Bell will also be rung ceremoniously on specific occasions to be announced later.

“After over two years of working on this project, and with thanks to the contributions of countless colleagues and stakeholders, I am very proud to see it open to visitors today, with a long line forming outside the Pavilion. It was heartwarming to receive very positive feedback from visitors, including UN colleagues, I had the opportunity to speak with as they concluded their tour,” said Assistant Secretary-General Maher Nasser, Commissioner-General of the United Nations at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. “The UN Pavilion’s message is anchored in the centrality of the work we do for peace, human rights, humanitarian relief, sustainable development and climate action. The challenges we see around the world today make it more evident that unity and solidarity are needed more than ever. When we see unity, we see success. When we see divisions, success is more elusive.”

Throughout the coming six months, the UN Pavilion will host dozens of special exhibits and events aligned with the Expo’s theme weeks, United Nations international days and other priorities. The first of these, taking place from 13 to 20 April, is titled “UN and Japan” and highlights key highlights of the relationship between Japan and the United Nations.

Compiled by the Department of Global Communications, the temporary exhibition features a visual timeline of key milestones, video messages from Japanese staff in the UN system and more.

The United Nations' participation in Expo 2025 has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Government of Japan and the engagement and collaboration of dozens of UN entities worldwide. The Pavilion also features thank-you plaques recognizing collaborators for their contributions and support.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai will run from 13 April to 13 October and is expected to attract over 28 million visitors. The UN Pavilion will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For further information, please contact Kosuke Terai at email: kosuke.terai@un.org.