Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Killing of Scores of Civilians in North Darfur, Sudan, including Nine Humanitarian Workers

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of scores of civilians in attacks on the town of El Fasher, as well as Zamzam, Abu Shouk and other nearby sites where displaced people are sheltering, in Sudan's North Darfur State.

Among the dead are at least nine personnel from the international humanitarian organization Relief International, who were killed at a health centre in the Zamzam camp where they were providing emergency health care support. This brings to more than 90 the number of humanitarian workers who have been killed in Sudan since conflict began there in April 2023.

The El Fasher area has been besieged for more than one year, cutting hundreds of thousands of people off from lifesaving humanitarian aid. Famine conditions have been identified in Zamzam and two other displacement camps in the area.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks directed against civilians and indiscriminate attacks are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. Humanitarian relief personnel and medical personnel must be respected and protected. The perpetrators of these attacks must be brought to justice. Safe, unhindered and sustained access to the area, including the Zamzam camp, is urgently needed. Civilians who want to leave must be allowed to do so safely.

With the second anniversary of the conflict approaching next week, the Secretary-General urges the parties to immediately cease the fighting and take steps towards an inclusive political process to put Sudan on a path towards peace and stability.

The Secretary-General renews his call for the international community to unite in its efforts to bring an end to this appalling conflict.