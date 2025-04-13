Secretary-General, in Welcome Video Message to UN Pavilion at Expo 2025, Urges Unity to Build Better, More Peaceful Future

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ UN Pavilion welcome video message at Expo 2025, in Osaka, Japan, today:

As Secretary-General of the United Nations, I welcome you to the United Nations Pavilion at Expo 2025. This Pavilion is a window into our work around the world — from our founding in 1945, right through today. As you continue exploring, you will discover how the United Nations plays a key role in people’s lives today — including here in Japan.

This Pavilion also symbolizes an important truth — building a better, more peaceful future requires all countries and all people working as one. You are about to enter an immersive theatre providing a glimpse of one possible future. A world in which everyone thrives in peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet. A world we can only create together by achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and boosting climate action.

But, this future is not automatic. It requires all of us — and all of you — working to achieve it. The future that you are about to see is possible. Let’s unite and work together to make it a reality.

Thank you. Arigatou gozaimasu.