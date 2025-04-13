Secretary-General ‘Deeply Alarmed and Shocked’ over Deadly Missile Attack in Ukraine

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply alarmed and shocked to learn of the missile attack on Sunday 13 April by the Russian armed forces on Sumy, Ukraine, which reportedly killed at least 34 people, including two children, and injured nearly 100 others.

The attack, on Palm Sunday and at the start of Holy Week, continues a devastating pattern of similar assaults on Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks, resulting in civilian casualties and large-scale destruction.

The Secretary-General underlines that attacks against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and that any such attacks, wherever they occur, must end immediately.

The Secretary-General renews his call for a durable ceasefire in Ukraine and reiterates the UN’s support to meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.