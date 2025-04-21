The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

After you are done with me, we will hear from David Carden, who as you know is the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis. He will be briefing us remotely from Gaziantep in Turkey as his post comes to an end.

** Climate

Also, a programming note. I want to flag that on Wednesday — that is the day after tomorrow — at 8 a.m., as part of their joint strategy leading up to the COP30 (Thirtieth Conference of Parties) UN Climate Conference, the Secretary-General and President [Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva] of Brazil will convene a small but representative group of Heads of State and Government for a virtual closed-door meeting to discuss strengthening global efforts to tackle the climate crisis and to accelerate a just energy transition.

The Secretary-General is expected to have a stakeout with you after that, and that will be around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. We will give you the exact location there that will take place.

And tomorrow, ahead of the meeting, there will be a background briefing at 8 a.m., and that will be a joint briefing with the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Climate Action, Selwin Hart, whom you know well, and Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, the Secretary for Climate, Energy and Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil and more importantly, he is also the COP30 President. That will take place tomorrow. Invites have been sent out to you, so you have the exact time and location.

** Pope

As you know, the Secretary-General joins the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, of humility and of humanity. The Secretary-General said that Pope was a transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice, leaving behind a legacy of faith, of service and of compassion for all — especially those left on the margins of life or trapped by the horrors of conflict.

Our divided and discordant world will be a much better place if we follow his example of unity and mutual understanding in our own actions, the Secretary-General said.

Speaking at the stakeout just an hour ago, the Secretary-General added that many of us find great meaning in the Pope’s final Easter message, which was delivered just yesterday.

He appealed for us not to yield to — as he called it — the “logic of fear”. Instead, he urged the world to invest in what he referred to as the “weapons of peace” — and to help the most vulnerable to fight hunger and to advance development.

The Secretary-General spoke also earlier this morning by phone to the Papal Nuncio, the representative of the Permanent Observer State of the Holy See to the United Nations, to offer his deepest condolences to Catholics and to all those around the world inspired by the extraordinary life and examples of Pope Francis.

** UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues

Also, this morning, the Secretary-General spoke at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. He said that the difficulties facing Indigenous Peoples around the world are an affront to dignity and justice, and a source of deep sorrow for him personally.

The Secretary-General noted that everywhere, Indigenous Peoples are on the frontline of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss — despite having done nothing to create these crises and everything to stop them. He pointed out that eviction and illegal exploitation continue to harm Indigenous Peoples and grossly violate their rights, and that they face marginalization, discrimination, unemployment, economic disadvantage and horrendous violence.

The Secretary-General stressed that Governments must honour their obligations in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples without delay and bring Indigenous Peoples, particularly women, into all forms of decision making. He also urged countries, companies and more, to work with us to deliver on all the recommendations of the Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, adding that he will soon launch the High-Level Expert Advisory Group to accelerate action on benefit sharing, value addition, and fair trade — and to make sure that the needs and inputs of Indigenous communities will be key.

His remarks were shared with you.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, as you know, we have been warning of the horrifying reports that we are getting from El Fasher and Zamzam camp in North Darfur State. Those horrendous reports include the killings, sexual violence and huge displacement, as well as the massive humanitarian needs, of those who are there.

Today, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, spoke by phone separately with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and with General Abdelrahim Dagalo of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who is the second-in-command of the RSF forces. He noted their commitment to give us full access to get aid in. The Under-Secretary-General stressed that we are mobilized to reach and support civilians.

Our humanitarian colleagues also warn that the situation is further compounded by rising levels of food insecurity, placing people at heightened risk of malnutrition and famine.

Over the weekend, you will have seen the statement issued by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, warning that the humanitarian community in Sudan has faced critical and intensifying operational challenges in North Darfur, driven by the forced and large-scale displacement of civilians from established infrastructure and humanitarian services.

We continue to call on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law — and we urge donors to provide rapid and flexible funding to maintain the humanitarian response in North Darfur.

** Yemen

Turning to the situation in Yemen, we note with continued concern the air strikes conducted by the United States on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the course of 17 and 18 April in and around the port of Ra’s Isa — and of course, you will have seen the statement we issued on that over the weekend.

Our humanitarian colleagues say that five humanitarian workers were confirmed injured in those strikes on Ras Issa port. There have also been initial reports of more than 230 casualties, including 80 people killed. OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) says humanitarian assistance was immediately mobilized to support local health facilities, including health, trauma and emergency surgery centres, as well as [providing] surgical supplies.

A fire at the port is reported to have been extinguished this morning, though we remain deeply concerned over reports of fuel leak into the Red Sea.

We also remain deeply concerned about the ongoing missile and drone strikes conducted by the Houthis against Israel and in the Red Sea and call on the Houthis to cease such attacks immediately. Security Council resolution 2768 related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected.

We also reiterate the call for utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities in and around Yemen. Our colleagues on the ground continue to engage with relevant parties in this respect. We reiterate that any additional escalation may further destabilize Yemen and the region and pose grave risks to the already dire humanitarian situation.

Today, as part of its mandated activities, the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) conducted a patrol to Ra’s Isa Port and noted significant structural damage to the port and destruction of its facilities.

Tomorrow, the UN Mission there plans to deploy another patrol to Hudaydah port to assess the situation there. As mandated, the UN Mission is actively engaging with stakeholders to foster dialogue and explore solutions to de-escalate the situation in the Hudaydah governorate.

We emphasize that international law, including international humanitarian law as applicable, must be respected at all times, and appeal to all to respect and protect civilians, as well as civilian infrastructure.

We also reiterate the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.

And just to flag that yesterday, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Mr. Hans Grundberg, called for credible guarantees to protect the Red Sea from becoming a prolonged arena of conflict, deeming such assurances as essential — not just for global security, but to keep Yemen from sliding further away from peace.

And also, our humanitarian colleagues warn that the latest violence threatens to worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, where more than 19 million people need vital aid to address widespread hunger, disease and protection needs.

Children are especially vulnerable. A measles outbreak in Marib governorate has continued to surge, with more than 240 confirmed cases and over a dozen child deaths this year. Sustained public health interventions are critical to manage and prevent such outbreaks, which in turn requires predictable funding and access for partners on the ground. Despite hostilities and other challenges, we and our humanitarian partners in Yemen are delivering wherever we can. So far this year, our partners have been mobilizing food assistance for almost 6 million people. They have supported more than 500 health facilities providing life-saving primary and secondary health services to some 225,000 men, women and children.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory: Today marks 50 days since the Israeli authorities have completely blocked incoming supplies of any kind into the Gaza Strip. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that since early March, not a single truck carrying food, fuel, medicine or any other essentials has been allowed in — no matter how critical they are for people’s survival.

Over the past 50 days, food stocks have run dangerously low. Rations have been cut. Critical medicines, vaccines and medical supplies are all running low.

Ambulances have had to scale back life-saving services because there’s almost no fuel to power these ambulances. Cooking gas has disappeared from markets. Bakeries have been forced to shut down. And we, along with our humanitarian partners, have run out of tents to deliver to people who need them.

Some of our warehouses inside Gaza have been made inaccessible due to the forced displacement orders.

OCHA warns that the impact of this continued blocking of humanitarian aid is devastating: Children and adults alike are going hungry. Access to healthcare is falling apart.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people have been newly displaced, and attacks on civilians — including emergency teams and aid workers — have surged again.

And following yesterday’s Israeli statement on the findings of their internal investigation into the killing of first responders in Rafah, we have taken note that a commander was dismissed based on those findings.

It is clear that too many civilians, including aid workers, have been killed in Gaza. Their stories have not all made the headlines. Once again, we are calling for the protection of civilians, for atrocities to end, for the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza to be released, and for Gaza to open up and for a ceasefire to be reinstated.

** Lebanon

Turning to UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), our peacekeepers in southern Lebanon tell us that since the cessation of hostilities agreement came into effect on 27 November last year, UNIFIL has carried out some 34 clearance operations in south Lebanon, removing over 90 unexploded ordnances and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These operations have been essential in making roads accessible for patrols, logistics and humanitarian missions, while supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces redeployments in the area.

Since 1 April, UNIFIL has been conducting an average of seven vehicle patrols each day along the Blue Line along with the Lebanese army. These patrols were suspended since late September due to the escalation of hostilities.

UNIFIL continues to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in its redeployment to about 120 positions in the south of the Litani River.

Since 24 March, UNIFIL has discovered 13 weapons caches, bringing the total to 223 caches of weapons found by UNIFIL south of the Litani since 27 November.

The Mission continues to support the Lebanese army in fulfilling its obligations under resolution 1701 and continues to urge the IDF to fully withdraw from the Lebanese territory in compliance with resolution 1701. UNIFIL reminds all actors to avoid any activities that could put the current fragile stability at risk.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that escalating violence continue to harm civilians in the east of the country. In North Kivu province, partners estimate that more than 2,300 people fled clashes between armed groups in the Kibua area of Walikale Territory on 15 April.

Violence also continues to escalate in Ituri province, with three civilians reportedly killed by armed men on 16 April in Irumu territory. Elsewhere in Ituri, armed groups raided the Nioka Hospital in Mahagi territory and assaulted hospital staff, as well as local authorities. Medical staff have been relocated away from the area due to rising insecurity, forcing the hospital to suspend medical services for 18,000 people.

Despite challenges, our humanitarian partners continue to deliver aid across affected provinces. In the first two months of 2025, humanitarian partners delivered assistance, reaching 2.4 million people across the DRC.

Meanwhile, the cholera outbreak in Tanganyika province continues to spread, with health authorities reporting a weekly average of 120 new cholera cases since January, and our colleagues say response efforts are severely hampered by the lack of treatment supplies.

** Haiti

And in Haiti, or rather here in New York, the head of our UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), María Isabel Salvador, briefed Security Council on the situation in Haiti. She said that since her last briefing, the security situation in the country has worsened, with organized criminal groups having launched attacks to expand territorial control and undermine State authority. Attacks also spread across the West, Centre and Artibonite departments, signalling a strategy to stretch national security forces.

The scale and duration of this violence overwhelmed the Haitian National Police, despite support from the Armed Forces of Haiti and the Multinational Security Support Mission, further obstructing stabilization, she said.

Ms. Salvador urged the members of the Council to step up international support for Haiti, saying it is more critical than ever, particularly through increased funding and operational capacity for the Multinational Security Support Mission.

She also called for sufficient and predictable funding for UN operations. Without it, she said, we risk further reduction of our work at a time when the country needs us most.

** Myanmar

Turning to Myanmar, our colleagues there tell us that more than three weeks after the two earthquakes hit the country, the worst-impacted communities are still without safe shelter, without clean water, without sanitation, without stable electricity, without healthcare and without essential services.

Humanitarian organizations continue to deliver assistance and support local responders. In the first 10 days after the disaster, more than 240,000 people were reached with supplies and food. Over 100 metric tons of medical supplies have arrived, and mobile health teams are providing trauma care, essential medicine and psychosocial support. Despite these efforts, the scale and urgency of the disaster demand far greater action, resources and access.

The Flash Addendum to the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Myanmar, which called for $275 million, has mobilized $180 million as pledges and commitments, yet only $28 million has been disbursed so far. We urge donors to make pledges to disburse it now — and call on those who have not made pledges, to do so and to give generously. The international community must step up support during this critical period to ensure that the already severe humanitarian needs of people in Myanmar do not deepen further.

** Creativity and Innovation Day

Today is an interesting day. What is today, besides Monday? It is the World Creativity and Innovation Day.

It is a reminder that human creativity and innovation, at both the individual and group levels, have become the true wealth of nations in the twenty-first century.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Nations in the twenty-first century. Edie, try to be creative. […]

Question : Two questions. First on Ukraine, does the Secretary-General have any comment on the resumption of serious attacks and fighting in Ukraine following what was supposed to be an Easter ceasefire?

Spokesman : I mean, exactly that, right? We took note of the announcement of a ceasefire, and we have taken note also that both sides continue to fight. We once again call an end to this war, in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Question : And on the other great war, there are reports that there are proposals for a possible new peace deal in Gaza and that Hamas representatives and others are going to meet the Egyptians and the Qataris?

Spokesman : Let me put it this way. We’re not directly involved in these talks. We have seen these reports before. All we can hope for is for an agreement to be reached to ensure that humanitarian aid once again flows freely and unhindered into Gaza, that hostages held in Gaza are reunited with their families, that those in administrative detention in Israel, those Palestinians are also reunited with their families, and that we return to a path of peace for the two peoples. Pam?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I know we’re going to hear from David Carden, the Syria Coordinator. But are you hearing anything? We’ve gotten a lot of reports from the ground that both Alawites and Christians are being killed and women taken away, but also more recently that houses are being taken by those in Hama and other places.

Spokesman : We have seen these reports, which are extremely disturbing. And, again, it’s a sign that the authorities in Damascus need to ensure that every minority, every religious minority, ethnic minority feels safe and protected in the new Syria. And I see David online. I know he will speak to Syria. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Follow-up. You took note the fact that Israel has dismissed a commander for the incident on 23 March and that the Israeli military has admitted to what they call professional errors. Does the Secretary-General consider this case closed or not?

Spokesman : We were not involved in this investigation. What I can tell you is that there have been, for more than a year, there has been repeated violations of international law, repeated atrocities committed. There needs to be accountability and serious accountability for all those who have committed them.

Question : The PRCS (Palestinian Red Crescent) is calling for the UN to take part in their own investigation. Would you be open to that?

Spokesman : As you know, we would need some sort of a mandate to conduct any sort of investigation. Amelie?

Question : Thanks, Steph. About the climate summit on Wednesday, can you give us some kind of list or a few names of…? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Yeah. I think we’ll try to get them to you today, but I think more likely, we’ll give them to you tomorrow.

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : Because people, you know, Heads of States and Governments are like all of us. We sometimes reply rather late to a party.

Question : But can you tell us a little bit more about what’s the point of a closed-door virtual meeting? I mean, what’s the aim of the meeting?

Spokesman : First of all, I think it’s to create a real energy for success for COP. Some diplomacy is public, and a lot of COP will obviously be public, but I think it is important for these Heads of States and Governments and others to be able to express themselves freely and have an open and frank discussion. Denis, and then Sinan, and then Lenka.

Question : Hello, Steph. Does UNSG anticipate or plan to attend Pope Francis’s funeral?

Spokesman : I think let’s see when there’s a date, and then we will update you on that, but we’re fully aware of that possibility. Sinan, then Lenka.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have couple questions, if you can stay with me. First, I have heard Foreign Minister of Syria, Mr. [Asaad al] Shaibani, is coming to UN this Friday to participate in Security Council meeting. And I wonder if he’s going to meet anybody else, I mean, including Secretary-General and UN officials.

Spokesman : I expect to have a bit more detail for you on that later in the week.

Question : Quick follow-up. If he’s coming and second, if he’s going to meet with Secretary-General, what will be Secretary-General’s, like, message to him? I mean, what would be, like, the top priority for Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I mean, I think the Secretary-General’s message to the Syrian authorities, you’ve heard repeatedly from Geir Pedersen. I think Geir will also be here last week. It’s about creating new structures in Syria that are representative of the mosaic that is the Syrian people, to ensure that there is accountability, to ensure that voices are heard, and also a message for the international community in supporting that effort. Lenka?

Question : Thank you, Steph. So, Russia has noted about 5,000 violations by the Ukrainian side of the ceasefire. At the same time, the overall military activity decreased. Would the Secretary-General like to see it extended even though it wouldn’t be perfect? And at the same time, what is he doing recently? What actions is he taking to sort of, you know, help this conflict end it? Thank you.

Spokesman : Well, as you know, our colleague Rebeca Grynspan had been in touch with the various parties involved in the discussions, and we continue to do that. We want to see an end to this war, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in line with international law, in line with the relevant UN resolutions and everything I’ve said earlier, just a few minutes ago. Pam, and then we’ll go to our guest who’s been extremely patient.

Question : Just a quick, is there anything planned for the UN’s eightieth birthday on Friday? Or mainly September when…?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, this is not about having a party. I think the Secretary-General is marking the eightieth anniversary of the UN with the UN80 initiative, which is a serious piece of work.

Question : Thank you.