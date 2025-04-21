‘Individual, Collective Rights of Indigenous Peoples Are Non-negotiable’, Says Secretary-General, Opening Permanent Forum

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the opening ceremony of the twenty-fourth session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, in New York today:

Welcome to this twenty-fourth Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues — and thank you for bringing the voices, insights, aspirations and concerns of Indigenous Peoples to this global stage.

The world’s Indigenous Peoples are magnificently diverse in cultures, languages, histories and traditions, but united by common features and common challenges.

You are the pre-eminent stewards of the world’s biodiversity and of the environment. Your knowledge and traditional practices are leading models of conservation and sustainable use, reflecting your commitment to living life in harmony with Mother Earth, and to the well-being and rights of future generations.

The world has much to learn from your wisdom, insights and approaches, which prioritize the health of ecosystems over short-term economic gains.

As we tackle the many challenges that we face — building sustainable food systems, moving to sustainable ways of livings and more — we must recognize that the world does not always value you as it should.

The difficulties facing Indigenous Peoples around the world are an affront to dignity and justice, and a source of deep sorrow for me personally.

Indigenous women face particular challenges — including barriers to political participation, economic opportunities and essential services.

On a trip to Suriname three years ago, I had the honour of visiting the Kaliña peoples. I witnessed how climate change is devastating their lands and destroying their way of life. And I heard how mercury from illegal mining is harming Indigenous Peoples in the region, as in many others, namely, including Brazil — poisoning their water and food supplies.

Everywhere, Indigenous Peoples are on the front line of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss — despite having done nothing to create these crises and everything to try to stop them. Eviction and illegal exploitation continue to harm your people and grossly violate your rights.

You face marginalization, discrimination, unemployment, economic disadvantage and horrendous violence — particularly as you seek to defend our common home. And too often you are excluded from decisions that directly impact your land and territories — threatening your ways of life and food security.

Meanwhile, a looming threat grows: the race for minerals critical to the global energy transition. A large proportion of which are located on or close to Indigenous Peoples’ territories.

As demand soars, too often we see dispossession, exclusion and marginalization in decision-making, the rights of Indigenous Peoples trampled and health jeopardized, all as you are denied the benefits you deserve. We know how to right these wrongs.

Eighteen years ago, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples laid out a blueprint for securing the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous Peoples everywhere. The Declaration has been used by courts, parliaments and communities to secure rights and galvanize political action.

And multilateralism has delivered progress. In the past year, countries have made important new commitments. In the Global Digital Compact — to build digital skills and capacities, including among Indigenous Peoples.

In the Pact for the Future’s call to “recognize, respect, promote and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, their territories, lands and ecosystems, while safeguarding their traditions, spiritual beliefs and ancestral knowledge”. And to help do so by ensuring a seat at decision-making tables.

And at sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, countries committed to create a permanent new subsidiary body — a space for Indigenous Peoples and others to participate in decision-making on biodiversity.

And they agreed on sharing the benefits of digital genetic information — with a portion of the new Cali Fund supporting Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Peoples — particularly members of this Forum — also contributed to the work of the United Nations Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals. The Panel’s principles and recommendations are grounded in human rights, including the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Yet, we know there is much further to go. And I hear your calls for greater and more meaningful participation in the United Nations. The focus of this year’s session is implementing the Declaration within Member States and within the United Nations system. This is an urgent call to action, and I would point to four specific areas.

First, strengthening the Permanent Forum. We need Member States to ensure high-level representation. And we need to fortify the Trust Fund on Indigenous Issues — broadening the donor-base and increasing contributions. This is vital to enabling the Forum to deliver its work, including through participation and representation at international meetings.

Second, I urge Governments and institutions to ensure that the leadership, rights and needs of Indigenous Peoples are recognized and acted upon across the board. In a world in flux, it is particularly important that Governments are alert to the impacts on Indigenous Peoples. Governments must honour their obligations in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples without delay, and bring Indigenous Peoples, particularly women, into all forms of decision-making and support political participation.

Third, international finance providers should make Indigenous Peoples a key consideration — so that finance flows to their self-determined priorities and projects are including interactions.

And fourth, I urge countries, companies and more to work with us to deliver on all the recommendations of the Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals.

We will soon launch the High-Level Expert Advisory Group to accelerate action on benefit sharing, value addition, and fair trade — and the needs and input of Indigenous communities will be key.

Let’s be clear: The clean energy era must power progress on Indigenous Peoples’ rights. Upholding the dignity and worth of every person is central to the work and mission of the United Nations.

It is our essence. And because it is at our core, we say loudly and clearly: The individual and collective rights of Indigenous Peoples are non-negotiable. Now and forever, we stand with you all in making those rights a reality for Indigenous Peoples everywhere.