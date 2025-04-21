Haiti ‘Running Out of Time’, Delegate Warns Security Council, Noting Possible Fall of Capital to Gangs Cannot Be Allowed

The situation in Haiti has reached a pivotal moment and is further deteriorating and approaching what is likely to become “a point of no return”, requiring urgent international attention and political will to address the rapid erosion of that country’s statehood, briefers told the Security Council today.

Highlighting how organized criminal groups since late January have launched coordinated attacks to expand territorial control, undermine State authority and stretch national forces, María Isabel Salvador, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Haiti and Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), said the most recent attack in Mirebalais saw gangs seizing that city and orchestrating a prison break — the fifth in under a year — in which over 500 inmates were released. Meanwhile, in February and March 2025, 1,086 people were killed, 383 injured and more than 60,000 forcibly displaced — added to the 1 million as of December 2024.

She underscored the importance of future measures aimed at strengthening security institutions, noting that “any effort by the Haitian Government will not be enough to significantly reduce the intensity and violence of criminal groups”. Therefore, the international community must ramp up support for the Caribbean nation, “particularly through increased funding and operational capacity for the Multinational Security Support mission”. Calling on the Security Council to renew its engagement and support for the Sanctions Committee and Panel of Experts — including by adding names to the Sanctions List and urging Member States to fully enforce the arms embargo, she urged the 15-member organ to “remain engaged and answer the urgent needs of the country and its people”.

On the country’s political process, she said that, with the Transitional Presidential Council, led by Fritz Jean, reaffirming that elections towards a democratically elected Government will be held in February 2026, BINUH has — together with Haitian authorities — taken steps to advance related endeavours. “Despite this progress, many are concerned about the feasibility of the timetable, as the deteriorating security situation is jeopardizing preparations essential for an inclusive, participatory and credible referendum and elections,” she said.

Monica Juma, National Security Adviser to the President of Kenya, said that the gangs, under the Viv Ansanm coalition, are coordinating attacks within and beyond Port Au Prince. The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support mission is therefore working on strengthening Haiti’s national capabilities, although the current deployment stands at 1,000 personnel, less than 40 per cent of the anticipated 2, 500 personnel provided for in the concept of operations.

Despite considerable challenges, she continued, the Haitian National Police, in collaboration with mission forces, has launched intensive anti-gang operations, denying gangs a stronghold on the country. And because the mission “is operating at suboptimal level in terms of numbers of officers in theatre, types and range of assets available to the mission”, an urgent expansion of its personnel is essential.

While the mission is working on curbing the flow of illegal weapons and ammunitions to spoilers and gangs, the Council must take a more assertive role in Haiti’s stabilization and continue to demonstrate the same unity of purpose in the upcoming deliberations on the country Haiti.

“Haiti is much more than a country in crisis, it is a country in full-blown conflict,” said Pascale Solages, Co-Founder and General Coordinator of NÈGÈS MAWON. Noting that nine feminist and human rights organizations, including hers, have presented reports and provided support to over 3,000 women and girls in the past 10 months, she said Haiti’s women’s reality is “more than figures and reports”, but “names, faces, dreams, destinies and lives that have been broken”. She narrated incidents of specific individuals who experienced horrendous atrocities, including gang rape, consequent murder and attempted suicide, pointing out that, beyond “only being victims”, Haitian women are also “active players in the change we are demanding” despite the risks and almost entire lack of resources.

“We are stating what we need, and we refuse to be simply overlooked,” she said, regretting that, despite the Constitution’s requirement of 30 per cent representation of women in decision-making fora, her country’s female folk are “entirely underrepresented” in the Transition Council and other decision-making organs. Recommending a full implementation of the women, peace and security agenda, she noted that “because inclusion means more than just box-ticking”, a feminist approach must be implemented. Further, the Security Council should impose binding measures preventing weapons inflow into Haiti, prominently from the United States. For its part, Haiti’s Government should strengthen specialized gender-based violence units and include them within the national police and the Multinational Security Support mission.

In the debate that followed, delegates highlighted the sad plight of women and children concerning sexual violence as well as the increasing influence of armed gangs in the country.

“Haiti is running out of time,” warned Denmark’s delegate, as she noted that, with 85 per cent of Port au Prince under the control of armed gangs, even as they continue to expand their arsenals and territory, “the fall of the capital into the hands of gangs is a possibility we cannot dismiss and cannot allow.” Improving security must therefore be prioritized alongside an urgent address of the country’s dire human rights and humanitarian situations. She further urged the Transitional Council and key stakeholders to “work together, fight corruption and prioritize the security and well-being of the Haitian people over personal gain”.

The representative of the United States said that the security situation in Haiti is seriously hampering BINUH’s mandate to address the unprecedented challenges posed by gangs. “There remain deep concerns regarding safety and security in the Port Au Prince area.” She condemned the actions of those who commit abuses of office and work with the gangs. “An environment permissive to such maligned activities will only continue to fuel the gang violence and ensure that the situation is never resolved,” she added. The United States Government encourages international stakeholders and donors to come to the table and contribute their fair share because “America cannot continue to shoulder such a significant financial burden”, she added.

For Guyana’s delegate, who also spoke for Algeria, Sierra Leone and Somalia, the killing of innocent civilians by armed gangs must be condemned as the growing insecurity has had devastating consequences on the Haitian people. “The Security Council cannot resign itself to accepting the status quo,” she said, urging the organ to provide the necessary support to strengthen security and stabilize in Haiti.

“The unutterable suffering endured by the Haitian people calls for our prompt and decisive action, including the full respect for and implementation of this Council’s arms embargo,” the speaker for Slovenia said, calling for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need. She welcomed the recent decision by the Haitian authorities to establish specialized judicial units to investigate and prosecute these and other serious crimes.

Some speakers also advocated for specific national, regional and international solutions to help in addressing the country’s challenges.

Panama’s delegate asked: “What kind of life can someone who is fearing for their survival have?” He called on the UN to play a greater role in Haiti and provide adequate human and financial resources. BINUH must include a specialized unit that supports Haitian authorities in the implementation of an arms embargo, he said.

Pakistan’s representative, observing that the “growing mistrust in the current political dispensation threatens not only Haiti’s future, but also the stability of the wider region”, called for a broad and inclusive Haitian-led and Haitian-owned process; likewise, the involvement of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Echoing that position, the delegate of the Russian Federation said the long-term solution to the Haitian crisis is the responsibility of the Haitian people themselves. Noting that “the arms embargo, which is nominally in effect has not prevented the criminal groups from replenishing their arsenals”, she said that the United State has not undertaken the necessary measures to “halt the illegal flow of weapons” into Haiti. Sanctions cannot become a decisive factor in countering crime. There is therefore a need to reinforce national law enforcement bodies.

For the speaker for the Republic of Korea, improving security must be a top priority as “there is no time to waste on political infighting”. Calling out the United States in its economic bullying which is not just aimed at so-called competitors like his country, China’s representative described as “profoundly heartbreaking” Washington, D.C.’s, actions on Haiti, which is on the edge of collapse. Its arms embargo has “always been perfunctory in its implementation” allowing illegal weapons to flow into Haiti from Florida. “As a result, Haitian gangs are even better equipped than the Haitian police,” he said, and urged the Caribbean nation “to move away from the mindset of waiting, relying and requesting” and show true accountability and prioritize the allocation of limited resources towards the security and well-being of the people.

The delegates of Greece and the United Kingdom stressed the need to restore security and rule of law in Haiti, with the former noting that a strengthened National Police will curb the rising numbers of homicides, abductions, destruction of public and private property and protect the most vulnerable groups of the population. For the former, such an action will pave the way for a proper conduct of the February 2026 elections.

Speaking in his national capacity, the representative of France, Council President for April, called for implementation of sanctions on gang-supporting quarters. “This Council must use all levers that it has to combat the gangs and transnational organized crime networks fuelling them,” he said.

Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Haiti, chose to only “highlight some of the progress that has been achieved”, stating that, during the formal reopening of the Court of First Instance on 31 March in Port-au-Prince, his Government announced a “historic investment” of 31 billion gourde for the Haitian national police, 7 billion gourde for acquisition of strategic equipment and 4.4 billion gourde for the modernization of the Haitian armed forces. Further, initiatives which seek to restore authority of the State, protect citizens and guarantee access to justice, “as well as to rebuild the foundations of governance”, have been put in place to counter impunity, relaunch the judicial system and restore trust in public institutions. Notwithstanding these and other international efforts, “it is evident” that the results “have been far from the goals that have been set”. However, his Government has obligations to explore all ways to definitively eradicate the issues of armed gangs in Haiti and stands ready to discuss with and support traditional parties in all efforts to this end.

For his part, Roberto Álvarez Gil, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, said the human tragedy experienced daily in its neighbour’s territory has been identified as one of the 10 main conflicts to monitor in the world in 2025. “We cannot stand idly by” as sexual violence against women and girls has “reached harrowing levels”. These are not just statistics but lives which have been “irrevocably destroyed”. The international community must act urgently.

