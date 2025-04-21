Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Not Negotiable, Secretary-General Says, Stressing Importance of Their Leadership in Biodiversity Decision-Making, as Permanent Forum Begins Session

The United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues opened its 2025 annual session today, with speakers united in their call to protect and promote the rights of Indigenous Peoples worldwide.

“The individual and collective rights of Indigenous Peoples are non-negotiable,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his opening remarks to the Permanent Forum, which runs through 2 May under the theme “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges.”

Describing Indigenous Peoples as “the preeminent stewards of the world’s biodiversity and the environment”, the Secretary-General highlighted the difficulties they face, including marginalization, discrimination, unemployment, economic disadvantage, horrendous violence, climate change, and illegal mining on their land.

“We know how to right these wrongs,” he said, noting that the Declaration —adopted in 2007 — laid out a blueprint for securing the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous Peoples everywhere and has been used by courts, parliaments and communities to secure rights and galvanize political action.

Progress in Building Digital Skills, Decision-Making Role in Biodiversity

In the past year, UN Member States have made important new commitments, including the adoption of the Global Digital Compact to build digital skills and capacities, including among Indigenous Peoples, as well as the Pact for the Future’s call to “recognize, respect, promote and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, their territories, lands and ecosystems, while safeguarding their traditions, spiritual beliefs and ancestral knowledge”. At the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, countries committed to creating a permanent new subsidiary body — a space for Indigenous Peoples and others to participate in decision-making on biodiversity, he added.

Mr. Guterres went on to urge action to strengthen the Permanent Forum and called on Governments and institutions to ensure that the leadership, rights and needs of Indigenous Peoples are recognized and acted upon across the board. International finance providers should prioritize this marginalized group to allow finance flows to their self-determined priorities and projects.

Indigenous Communities’ Input Key in Critical Energy Transition Minerals

He also urged countries, companies and other stakeholders to work with the UN to deliver on all the recommendations of the Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals, stating: “We will soon launch the High-Level Expert Advisory Group to accelerate action on benefit-sharing, value addition, and fair trade — and the needs and input of Indigenous communities will be key. Let’s be clear: The clean energy era must power progress on Indigenous Peoples’ rights.”

Aluki Kotierk of Canada, who serves as Forum Chair, reminded delegates that the deliberative body “wasn’t simply given” — it exists because Indigenous Peoples fought long and hard for a voice at the global level, calling on Member States to work hand in hand with Indigenous Peoples — as rights-holders, knowledge-holders, and co-creators of solutions.

She warned that Indigenous leaders continue to be criminalized, their sacred sites are taken without consent and Indigenous women and girls face disproportionate levels of violence. The so-called green transition has intensified demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and other minerals, many of which lie beneath sacred Indigenous lands. Extractive activities carried out in disregard of the right to self-determination of Indigenous Peoples become another form of colonization, she pointed out.

Growing up on a small island in the Canadian Arctic, Ms. Kotierk said that the work undertaken to protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights is deeply personal for her. “Inuit want to continue speaking Inuktitut… We want to thrive as Inuit,” she said, noting that the Indigenous Peoples gathered in the room from various cultures share this urgency. “Your presence here is a powerful reminder that, despite centuries of colonization, marginalization, and violence, Indigenous Peoples continue to resist creatively, always joyfully in the face of adversity, and united with our Mother Earth,” she said.

UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples Must Be Fully Implemented

Robert Rae (Canada), President of the Economic and Social Council, said that his country has learned a lot from the leadership of its Indigenous Peoples and recognizes the importance of sharing power with the Indigenous Peoples and the need to acknowledge the “truth of what has gone wrong”. He stressed the importance of respecting the “traditional knowledge, the wisdom, the spirituality, the sustainable practices” that Indigenous Peoples have refined over generations. The Declaration must be implemented fully, with humility and political will, and more than anything else, the leadership of the Indigenous Peoples of the world, he said.

Viliami Va’inga Tone (Tonga), Vice-President of the General Assembly, delivering a statement on behalf of its President, highlighted the vital role of the Permanent Forum “not only to celebrate the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of Indigenous Peoples, but to hear from them directly”. The Declaration adopted by the Assembly 18 years ago offers a universal framework for advancing the rights and well-being of Indigenous Peoples everywhere, he said. At a time when Indigenous communities continue to face the harshest impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and poverty, the Permanent Forum must serve as “a moment of resolve”, he stressed.

Indigenous Peoples’ Participation Key to Advancing Sustainable Development

Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, encouraged Indigenous Peoples to actively engage in the preparations for the second World Summit for Social Development to be held in Qatar in November, noting that the high-level event will focus on poverty eradication, decent work, social inclusion and inequalities. “Your participation is crucial to advancing a people-centred approach to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to leave no one behind,” he said. In this regard, he added, the growing influence of Indigenous Peoples’ voices in the lead-up to the 2026 UN Water Conference is an encouraging sign.

Indigenous People Should Be Seen as Rights Holders, Not Just Stakeholders

“As the first Indigenous woman to be Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia, I’m aware of how heavy my words weigh,” said Lena Estrada Anokazi. The Minister noted that Indigenous women face “the dangerous nexus of multiple and intersectional discrimination due to their gender and their Indigenous identity”. Additionally, “extractivism continues to creep into our lands”, she said, citing mining, fossil fuel extraction, deforestation, mega projects and industries that are highly polluting. “All of these things were a real threat to our existence and exacerbate the situations of vulnerability and flout our collective rights to self-determination,” she warned.

She then proposed several concrete measures, including the creation of a new status — different from that held by civil society organizations — that would guarantee the full, effective and meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples within the United Nations. “We must be recognized as rights holders, not as objects or stakeholders,” she said. And this year’s thirtieth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30) should be “an Indigenous COP”, which should consider, among others, the inclusion of Indigenous financing mechanisms such as debt relief, she added.

Dialogue on Rights of Indigenous Women

Ms. Estrada was also among four featured speakers of an interactive dialogue on the rights of Indigenous women.

She highlighted Colombia’s progress in incorporating Indigenous women’s traditional knowledge into public policies, such as the national development and climate action plans, which recognize their central role in ecosystem defence and food sovereignty. “Colombia understands that Indigenous women are the owners of our territories, not guardians,” she said, adding: “We are defenders of the environment and also peace builders.” She, however, noted ongoing challenges, such as structural discrimination, gender-based violence, and marginalization, calling for policies that ensure Indigenous women’s full participation in decision-making, protection of sacred sites, improved access to basic services, and financing for nature conservation.

Violence against Women Disproportionately Affects Indigenous Women

Autumn Peltier, from Anishinabek Nation in Canada, introducing herself as a 20-year-old Indigenous rights and water activist, highlighted the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, who represent approximately 4 per cent of the female population, but account for 34 per cent of female homicides in the United States. In Canada, Indigenous women are five times more likely to die violently than non-Indigenous women; an estimated 4,000 Indigenous women and girls were reported missing or murdered over the past decades. “These figures are a stark reminder of systemic violence and neglect,” she observed, declaring: “Respecting Indigenous rights and advancing Indigenous women’s leadership are not just moral imperatives, but are essential for building a more just, equitable and sustainable world.”

Tarcila Rivera Zea, Centre for Indigenous Cultures of Peru, recalled how Indigenous women were underrepresented in the first international women’s conferences. “Many women here — and men too — found it difficult to arrive on the international stage in a system that we didn’t know,” she said. But they made huge strides, learning from other movements, she said, recalling how Indigenous women arrived at the 1995 fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing “with continental-level proposals”, moving from the territorial level to the international. “We’ve strengthened each other,” she said. Echoing the UN Secretary-General’s statement that Indigenous People’s rights are non-negotiable, she demanded that national education systems incorporate Indigenous cultural diversity to eradicate racism. Highlighting the strong partnerships that Indigenous women in Latin America forged with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) and the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), as well as with activists from other regions such as Africa, she said it is important to listen and learn.

Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN-Women, said that in a world where women and girls are under siege, it is often Indigenous women who live “at the sharpest edge of inequality”, disproportionately impacted by climate change, hunger and water scarcity. They are three times more likely to experience sexual violence in their lifetime and carry the intergenerational grief of colonization and the daily weight of injustice. “And still they rise as defenders of land and life,” she said, adding: “We will not build a sustainable world by excluding the very women who have sustained it for generations.” UN-Women is proud to have walked alongside Indigenous leaders pushing for the adoption of CEDAW’s general recommendation No.39 (2022) on the rights of Indigenous women and girls, she said, highlighting that this represents the first time international law has named and protected the rights of Indigenous women and girls.

Intersecting Forms of Discrimination

During the interactive dialogue that followed, other speakers highlighted the intersecting forms of discrimination that Indigenous women and girls face. The speaker for the International Labour Organization (ILO), pointing to the low employment rates of Indigenous women said many of them work in the informal economy and lack labour protections. A speaker representing 41 Indigenous people’s associations from the Russian Federation said it is vital to protect the roles of nomadic Indigenous women, stressing that the nomadic lifestyle of reindeer-herding will disappear if women’s work is not valued. Another activist highlighted the situation of Ryūkyūan women in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, which has a poverty rate twice the national average. They are on the front lines of interpersonal and environmental violence that mostly comes from the United States military, she said.

Representatives of several Member States, including Bolivia, Guatemala and Denmark, who spoke also for Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, reaffirmed support for Indigenous women’s leadership and highlighted laws put in place to protect their rights. Chile’s delegate highlighted a national policy on Indigenous languages and a law that assigns special rights to Indigenous women as protectors of cultural heritage. Pauline Sukhai, Minister for Amerindian Affairs of Guyana, recalled that 30 years ago, when she entered the Parliament, there were few Indigenous women parliamentarians. Today, they account for 39 per cent, she said, noting also that her Government offers tuition-free university and technical education for Indigenous women.

Session Began with Violin Performance and Ceremonial Welcome

Bringing together Indigenous Peoples, Government representatives, UN agencies, and civil society from around the world, the session began with a violin performance by two Kichwa Indigenous youth, honouring the memories of the Indigenous Peoples who came before them, followed by a ceremonial welcome by the Chief of the Onondaga Nation, Tadodaho Sid Hill.

Election of Bureau, Moment of Silence for Pope Francis

The Permanent Forum then elected by acclamation Hannah McGlade, Naw Ei Ei Min, Rodrigo Eduardo Paillalef Monnard, Geoffrey Roth and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as Vice Chairs, and Suleiman Mamutov as Rapporteur. Participants observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to the memory of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, who passed away earlier today.