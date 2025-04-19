Secretary-General Gravely Concerned over United States Air Strikes on Yemen

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned about the air strikes conducted by the United States over the course of 17 and 18 April in and around Yemen’s port of Ra’s Isa, which reportedly resulted in scores of civilian casualties, including five humanitarian workers injured. Humanitarian assistance has been mobilized to support nearby health facilities. He is also alarmed by reports of significant damage to the port infrastructure and of possible oil leaks into the Red Sea.

The Secretary General is also deeply concerned about the ongoing missile and drone strikes conducted by the Houthis against Israel and in the Red Sea and calls on the Houthis to cease such attacks immediately. He also underscores that Security Council resolution 2768 (2025) related to Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels must be fully respected.

The Secretary-General recalls that international law, including international humanitarian law as applicable, must be respected at all times, and he appeals to all to respect and protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure.

The Secretary-General remains deeply troubled about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint. The Secretary-General also reiterates his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.