** Briefings

All right, I guess I’ll apologize because I am later than usual. We will have in a short while our colleague Melissa Lee Hein, who is the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Head of Communications in Myanmar. She will be briefing you virtually from Yangon as soon as we are done here. Then, at 3 p.m., we have the new Permanent Representative of France, Jérôme Bonnafont, who is also the President of the Security Council for the month of April, and he will be here to brief you on the programme of work for the month of April.

** Myanmar/Humanitarian

Just a bit on Myanmar in addition to what our guest will say on behalf of WFP. Our Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator ad interim, Marcoluigi Corsi, today called on the world to step up support for the people of Myanmar. Mr. Corsi returned yesterday from a two-day visit to Nay Pyi Taw Territory, where he witnessed the widespread destruction of infrastructure, including buildings, roads and bridges. He said the most urgent needs are drinking water, hygiene, food, shelter and medicine.

We and our partners, many of whom were in Myanmar already, are actively delivering supplies while conducting assessments to determine the full scale of the needs of the people of Myanmar. Some of these supplies include food, drinking water, shelter and medicine of course.

Our colleagues at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have also rushed emergency supplies from Yangon to some 25,000 earthquake survivors in the Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw areas, and we are mobilizing more relief items from our existing stocks in Myanmar. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its partners have begun delivering emergency water, sanitation and hygiene kits, as well as medical kits and nutrition supplies — also from its pre-positioned stocks.

The agency is also mobilizing an additional 80 metric tons of critical supplies from its global hubs. But, they say this is not enough of course given the scale of the disaster faced by the people of Myanmar. Our colleagues tell us that telecommunications disruptions, damaged roads and debris continue to hamper the response. They also report severe shortages of medical supplies, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines and tents for health workers.

Search-and-rescue operations continue and responders are working tirelessly to save those trapped under collapsed buildings. Currently, 25 urban search-and-rescue teams from 13 countries are operating in Myanmar. We remain, of course, deeply committed to reaching people in Myanmar who need aid. And we must act swiftly to provide relief before the upcoming monsoon season, which, of course, will even worsen this horrendous crisis.

Even before this disaster, Myanmar faced an overwhelming humanitarian crisis, with nearly 20 million people in need due to conflict and climate-induced disasters, including recent severe flooding. Yet, the humanitarian response remains critically underfunded, with $56 million received so far, which is just 5 per cent of the $1.1 billion required — and of course we assume that more will be needed as the assessment for the earthquake fallout continues.

** Myanmar/Special Envoy

And you will have seen that the Special Envoy for Myanmar, Julie Bishop, said she stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar as the devastating earthquake has worsened an already dire situation. The earthquake has laid bare the deeper vulnerabilities facing Myanmar’s people and underscored the need for sustained international attention due the broader crisis she said. Ms. Bishop called for all sides to urgently allow space for humanitarian relief and ensure that aid workers can operate in safety wherever they’re needed. Continuing military operations in disaster-affected areas risk further loss of life, she said, as she called on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and focus their efforts on the protection of civilians, including aid workers, and the delivery of life-saving assistance.

** Central Asia

Turning to Central Asia: I can tell you that the Secretary-General welcomes the trilateral summit of the leaders of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which took place yesterday — on 31 March — in Tajikistan. The summit saw the signing of a trilateral agreement defining the Junction Point of the State Borders of the three countries. It follows the earlier signing of the Treaty on the State Border between the Kyrgyz Republic and Republic of Tajikistan on 13 March. The Secretary-General welcomes and encourages further steps to strengthen the spirit of mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and cooperation in Central Asia.

** Haiti

I was also asked by one of your colleagues about the latest situation in Haiti. I can tell you that the Secretary-General condemns a gang attack in Mirebalais, Centre department, which reportedly resulted in the escape of more than 500 detainees from a local prison. The Secretary-General calls on Haitian authorities and stakeholder, with the support of the international community, to redouble their efforts to restore security, protect civilians and create the required conditions for the restoration of democratic institutions. This includes ensuring that the Multinational Security Support mission and the Haitian National Police are equipped with the required resources, the required logistics and the required personnel to fulfil their mandate.

** Deputy Secretary-General’s Travel

Tonight, the Deputy Secretary-General — at the invitation of the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz — she will travel to Berlin where she will represent the Secretary-General at the third Global Disability Summit. While in Germany, the Deputy Secretary-General will meet with senior Government officials and civil society representatives. From Berlin, she will travel to Skopje, North Macedonia, which recently paid its dues in full. There, she will meet with senior Government officials and chair the annual regional retreat of UN resident coordinators based in countries of Europe and Central Asia, focused on efforts to advance the sustainable development in their countries. She will return to New York over the weekend.

** Lebanon/Israel

And moving to Lebanon, I can tell you that we are deeply concerned about the worrying development of another Israeli strike in southern Beirut, reportedly targeting a Hizbullah operative. This morning’s strike resulted in four people killed, including one woman, and several others injured, and that’s what Lebanese authorities are telling us. We reiterate our call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from further escalatory activities, which endanger civilians and jeopardize the progress already made to restore stability on both sides of the Blue Line.

The Office for the Special Coordinator and our peacekeepers remain in contact with all stakeholders to de-escalate the situation. Peacekeepers remain in position in southern Lebanon and continue to monitor and report on the situation on the ground. It remains crucial that the parties undertake tangible steps towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and uphold their commitments made under the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, peacekeepers reported that the Israeli army fired warning shots from a machine gun at them across the Blue Line near Rmeish south Lebanon — a clear violation of resolution 1701 (2006). Fortunately, no one was injured. In a separate incident, the peacekeepers reported that an IDF patrol aimed a laser at them. Any attempt to interfere with peacekeepers’ mandated duties and any act that compromises their safety is unacceptable. The security of peacekeepers is paramount, and all parties are reminded of their obligation to respect it. The mission is following up with the Israeli Defense Forces on this matter.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that intensified hostilities, including air strikes and shelling, continue across the Strip, with more civilians killed and injured and critical infrastructure damaged. OCHA warns that Israeli displacement orders continue to force civilians to flee across the Strip and limit the space available for families to shelter. Yesterday’s directive alone covered nearly the entire Rafah Governorate, where about 150,000 people were estimated to be staying. OCHA warns that these displacement orders leave civilians exposed to hostilities and deprive them of access to essential services that are essential for their survival.

Meanwhile, the suspension of aid entry into Gaza continues, with a devastating impact on people in need. Today, the 25 bakeries that were supported by the World Food Programme during the duration of the ceasefire are all closed, and that’s due to the lack of flour and the unavailability of cooking gas. WFP continues to prioritize food distributions with the remaining stocks, but the situation remains very critical since the cargo closure of the crossings into Gaza now a month ago.

Also on [Sunday], OCHA reported that a complex, week-long rescue operation had concluded with the recovery of 15 bodies of emergency and aid crews from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the UN, and that took place in Tal Al Sultan in Rafah. You might recall that an Israeli ground operation started in Rafah on 23 March, and efforts had been ongoing to reach and extract causalities since then. The available information indicates that the first team was killed by Israeli forces on 23 March, and that other emergency and aid crews were struck one after another over several hours as they reached or tried to reach for their missing colleagues. They were buried under the sand, alongside their wrecked emergency vehicles — clearly marked ambulances, a fire truck and a UN vehicle.

In a statement issued on social media, our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, expressed his condolences to the colleagues’ families, saying that their loved ones had been killed by Israeli forces while trying to save lives. He stressed that we demand answers and justice. Since October 2023, OCHA tells us that at least 408 aid workers have been killed in Gaza.

** Syria

And turning to the recent developments in Syria, I can tell you that we welcome the unveiling over the weekend of a new and expanded cabinet in Syria. Our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, has reaffirmed the importance of an inclusive political transition that enables the Syrian people to restore their sovereignty that enables them to overcome the ongoing conflict and enables them to realize their legitimate aspirations, as well as to contribute to regional stability. In this regard, the Special Envoy encourages continued efforts by the interim authorities towards a credible, inclusive and sustainable transition, in terms of governance and also in terms of the next transitional steps.

This includes the formation of a provisional legislative council and a committee to draft the constitution, as well as preparations for free and fair elections to the highest international standards, in line with key principles of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015). Mr. Pedersen does plan to be in Damascus soon to continue his engagements with the interim authorities, as well as a broad spectrum of Syrians and other key stakeholders in Syria.

** South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reports that the situation in the country is relatively calm today although political and security tensions remain high. The Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, is involved in diplomatic efforts that are ongoing to try and broker a peaceful solution. He is doing this in partnership with other regional actors and as well as other diplomatic communities in South Sudan. We encourage the Parties to resolve grievances through dialogue rather than military confrontation and to reconvene as a truly unified Government under the Revitalized Peace Agreement. In this regard, we note the public communication from the African Union Commission that it plans to deploy a high-level delegation of the AU Panel of the Wise to Juba this week to meet with the Parties and other peace partners.

** Sudan

And moving north to Sudan itself, where the humanitarian and security situation remains dire and is worsening: We are gravely alarmed by reports of intensified hostilities in and around El Fasher in North Darfur State, including attacks in the past two days that resulted in civilian casualties. Yesterday, reported shelling in the Abu Shouk displacement camp, north of El Fasher, killed and injured civilians.

As you know, famine is occurring in hot spots in at least five locations in Sudan — Abu Shouk is one of them, in addition to Zamzam and Al Salam camps in North Darfur, and in host communities and camps for the internally displaced in the Western Nuba Mountains — that’s about 640,000 human beings living in those areas.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs calls for urgent action to prevent the spread of famine in the country, particularly ahead of the lean and rainy season starting in just two months’ time. It is critical that aid organizations have the safe and unimpeded access to people in need, wherever they are. Currently, some 25 million people in Sudan are acutely food insecure, with the number of people facing hunger typically peaking during the lean and rainy season between June and September. In addition to food and nutrition support, agricultural assistance is urgently needed to boost local food production and to help keep famine from spreading.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and its partners require more than $82 million to assist some 7.5 million farmers and their families with seeds and other critical support this year, especially ahead of the planting season which is soon and that is in June. With the rainy season starting soon, and flooding along key routes likely to compound access challenges, time is running out.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has shattered agricultural livelihoods — which is a lifeline for two thirds of the population — disrupted market access and left millions of farming families unable to plant or harvest. It has also destroyed critical infrastructure, forced families to flee their homes and land, and severely limited access to seeds, tools and veterinary services for livestock.

These challenges, compounded by economic decline and trade restrictions, have driven up food prices sharply, further reducing families’ access to food and basic services. OCHA stresses that timely support to Sudan’s farmers is essential — not only to avert famine, particularly in the most at-risk areas, but also to restore livelihoods and build resilience among some of the country’s most vulnerable communities. And we continue to reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be a target. All parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and take the utmost care to spare civilians and civilian objects.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the situation is not good, as well: Our colleagues from OCHA tell us that in North Kivu, on Sunday [30 March], intense clashes between the 23 March Movement (M23) armed group and local factions in the town of Walikale caused widespread panic and it caused casualties. This what local civil society groups are telling us.

According to health authorities, approximately 70 per cent of the town’s population — which is about 80,000 souls — have sought refuge in surrounding forests since 19 March, where they live in obviously precarious conditions. The surge in violence has forced the closure of half of the 18 healthcare facilities in Walikale Territory. Additionally, over 480 schools remain closed, depriving more than 128,000 children of access to education, that’s what local media is telling us citing school officials. Since 28 March, telephone networks are down in the town. This is due to fuel shortages for generators, with the security situation preventing the resupply of [fuel].

Turning to Goma, the capital of North Kivu, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) distributed kitchen utensils, mats and lamps to some 15,000 people in more than 40 collective shelters across the city between 26 and 29 March. Many families, who are reluctant to return home after January’s camp closures, and they are still in Goma living in repurposed schools and churches. We and our partners are engaging with the de facto authorities so that these families can access services and also to ensure they can return voluntarily and safely and sustainably to their home communities.

In South Kivu, clashes continued this morning in several villages in Walungu Territory, about 13 kilometres from the provincial capital of Bukavu, which caused even new displacement. Meanwhile in the town of Minova in the Kalehe Territory, the World Food Programme and its partners delivered food to more than 85,000 people on 30 March.

Finally, in Maniema, another province increasingly impacted by ongoing insecurity in the east, local authorities reported that the province is confronting a dire nutritional emergency, with 13 out of its 18 health zones now classified as being at risk. The situation is aggravated by a critical lack of adequate nutritional assistance, insufficient humanitarian response capacity and worsening food insecurity, nearly a quarter of the population in crisis, according to the latest IPC [Integrated Phase Classification) report. Authorities warn that without urgent action, the situation could deteriorate further, particularly in hard-hit areas like Kabambare, where access to basic services remains severely constrained due to the ongoing insecurity.

** Central African Republic

And you saw that over the weekend, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General strongly condemned the attack on 28 March by armed elements against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). The attack, which resulted in the killing of a peacekeeper from Kenya, took place near Tabane, in the south-east of the country, while blue helmets were conducting a long-range patrol to protect civilians. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends and colleagues, as well as the people and Government of Kenya. He recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

** Ukraine

And lastly, moving to Europe and Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that aid workers continue to provide emergency assistance following massive drone attacks in recent days on the densely populated cities of Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. According to authorities, the attacks killed civilians and injured several others, including children. Multiple residential buildings, as well as nurseries and schools were also damaged in the attacks.

Our Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, condemned the attacks adding that hostilities continue to inflict suffering on the people of Ukraine working alongside first responders and municipal services, our partners, with the support of UN agencies, provided medical aid and psychosocial support. Humanitarian organizations also organized hot meals and distributed warm blankets, as well as shelter materials.

Meanwhile, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that hostilities in the regions of Kherson, Donetsk and Sumy also continue to damage homes, education facilities and other civilian infrastructure in front-line areas. According to the authorities, several civilian casualties have been recorded in the last four days. Humanitarian organizations visited the front-line Kherson City on 27 and 28 March to provide psychological assistance and support emergency repairs of homes to help the most vulnerable people.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Finally, happy to report that all remaining Member States have paid their dues in full.

Question : Thank you. On Gaza, with the WFP closing all the bakeries and Israel still keeping all the borders closed, Israel says there’s still enough food that was delivered to Gaza during the ceasefire. What is the UN’s response to that?

Spokesman : As far as the UN is concerned, that’s ridiculous. I mean, we are at the tail end of our supplies — of the UN, of the supplies that came in through the humanitarian route. You know, WFP doesn’t close its bakeries for fun. If there’s no flour, if there’s no cooking gas, the bakeries cannot open. Dezhi?

Question : A follow-up on Edie’s question. You just called that ridiculous. COGAT actually posted this, said that over 25,200 trucks entered Gaza during the six-week ceasefire, and UN aid was less than 30 per cent of the amount. And they said, they calculated that should be enough for a long period of time in Gaza, and accusing Hamas of taking those food in position. Does UN know any of those circumstances? From your 30 per cent of the food.

Spokesman : I’m talking about the UN’s humanitarian supplies. I answered that question. I think what we saw during the ceasefire when the parties were living up to their obligations of ceasefire — we saw humanitarian aid flood Gaza, right? We saw markets come back to life. We saw prices going down. We saw hostages released. We saw Palestinian detainees released. We need to go back to that.

Question : Let me get down to this. Is this accusation of Hamas positioning the aid from UN NGOs false?

Spokesman : The UN has kept a chain of custody and a very good chain of custody on all the aid it’s delivered. Zahra?

Question : Hi, Steph. President [Donald J.] Trump has threatened Iran: If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. And it will be bombing the like of which they have never seen before. These statements are a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. What’s the position of SG on this matter?

Spokesman : I think the UN Charter is very clear in encouraging Member States to settle all disputes through diplomatic means. And I think, when it comes to this region of the world, we urge everyone to avoid inflammatory rhetoric. Kris and then Abdelhamid.

Question : Hey, Steph. On the medics killed in Gaza over the weekend, what steps follow Mr. Fletcher’s call for a demand for answers and justice? And also, the IFRC [International Federation of the Red Cross] SG said that these were dedicated ambulance workers, humanitarians that wore emblems. Israel’s military said these were suspicious vehicles. Where does the SG stand on that?

Spokesman : We’ve had 283 of our colleagues, UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] colleagues killed in Gaza since 7 October [2023]. We saw, I think if I recall what I read, we’ve had 408 humanitarians, aid workers killed since [that period]. All of that is unacceptable. Any targeting of humanitarian workers, of ambulance drivers who are doing their job is unacceptable. We will continue to press for investigations. We’ll continue to press for answers. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have few questions. Following on the same issue about the 15 humanitarian workers killed and the only thing they got from Fletcher is condolences. Such a heinous crime. How could it pass with the SG without issuing a strong condemnation?

Question : Now the last statement issued by the SG was on 18 March, when he said a meaningful number of Palestinians were killed. It’s over 1,000, and now 15 workers… humanitarian workers killed. And we didn’t hear from the SG himself. Can you explain that, please?

Spokesman : I think the SG has been very clear in his messaging, has been very clear in his condemnation of the killing of civilians, and he will continue to do so.

Question : Okay. Mohammed Salih Baduil is a journalist. He’s just been targeted by an air raid. His wife and three children were murdered in their home. What do you say to that?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen that. I haven’t seen that story. I will look at it and respond.

Question : Look into it. And the last question, if you don’t mind, just on another issue. It was decided that there will be a Special Envoy on Islamophobia, and the mandate according to the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) resolution, starts 1 April. So, what is the status of this?

Spokesman : I think we’ll have an announcement soon on that.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a question on Syria. You mentioned that you welcome the new development in Syria regarding the new government, the formation of a new government. So, the question is, does Secretary-General believe this new government inclusive enough, or does he believe they are representing all the minorities, when it comes to, like, Kurds, Druze, Alawites?

Spokesman : I think it’s hard as a matter of fact to say anything is inclusive enough, right? What we can say is that the new and expanded cabinet is more inclusive than the one established soon after 18 December [2024]. Yes, please.

Question : Just quick follow-up. Also, the minorities have been, like, sending their critics because they think, I mean, first the transitional constitution; the second, the new, doesn’t have enough protection for minorities. What Secretary-General thinks about that?

Spokesman : I think, you know, Syria has come out of decades of deep trauma, right? Violence, often ethnically targeted and religiously targeted violence. It is incumbent on the authorities in Damascus to do as much as they can and more in ensuring that all minorities feel safe and represented in the new Syrian Government. Stefano, Evelyn, Joe and then we’ll keep going.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. It’s a follow-up on question on Iran. So, the Iranian ambassador sent this letter to the Security Council. The question here is: Does the Secretary-General think that this is just a matter of the Security Council and only the Security Council can resolve it, or he’s thinking to have a role in trying to prevent a war between Iran and the US?

Spokesman : The letter was sent to the Security Council to be distributed. It has been distributed. The Secretary-General, as we’ve said often, his good offices are always available should both or more parties involved in a dispute wish to have them. There are different mechanisms that have existed for the US and European countries to speak, and others to speak to Iran. We hope that all available mechanisms, all available diplomatic channels will be used to lower the tensions. Joe… oh, sorry. Evelyn and Joseph Klein.

Question : Thank you. Okay. Myanmar, Burma. Did the UN have quantities of goods or aids in the country, or was the…?

Spokesman : Yes. I mean, we did. As I said, we had a lot of prepositioned aid. And our colleague, Melissa from WFP, who’s on the screen and eager to answer your questions will be able to answer that in full detail.

Question : Oh, and secondly there’s a civil war going on in this country. Any chance of a humanitarian truce, or…?

Question : Yeah. President [Vladimir V.] Putin has laid out a number of conditions for even agreeing to a partial ceasefire in the Black Sea and on attacks on energy infrastructure. And he’s floated the idea of a transitional government overseen by the United Nations, at least in terms of administration to replace the current Government in Ukraine. First of all, has anyone from Russia reached out to the UN with this proposal? And secondly, what is the Secretary-General’s view on that proposal?

Spokesman : I would encourage you to read the transcript of my boss, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, his stakeout last week, when he was asked that very question and he gave a pretty clear answer. On your second question, I’m not aware of anyone officially transmitting any information on that. Madame, yes, please. Sorry.

Question : Thank you, Steph. So, there’s a news report that Finland plans to exit the landmine treaty. Som I wonder if do you have any…?

Question : Finland plans to exit from the landmine treaty. And I wonder, do you have any comments on that?

Spokesman : We have seen reports of different countries wanting to remove themselves from agreed international treaties on landmines and cluster bombs. We hope that this does not come to pass. Those were very important works of international law that protect people, because we see the damage that landmines and cluster bombs, to speak of two, not only do in conflict, but as importantly, do decades after conflict end. I mean, we saw it. We were in… I was with the Secretary-General in Laos recently, and we saw the continued damage that happens every day due to unexploded landmines and other kinds of bombs. Yes, sir? Sorry.

Question : Thank you so much. My question is about Trump threat to bomb Iran. Isn’t that endanger international security?

Question : Anything you want to say about the new air strike from Israel in Southern Beirut?

Question : I just wanted to ask, when you talk about investigations into the medics and the humanitarian workers, what does that look like for you guys?

Spokesman : That would look like for the Israeli authorities to explain to us how these humanitarian workers happen to have been killed by Israeli fire, including one of our own colleagues.

Question : But wouldn’t, at a certain point, you want a neutral outside…?