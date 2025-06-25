Security Council Holds Annual Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict

The Security Council will hold its annual open debate on children and armed conflict, with Vindhya Persaud, Guyana’s Minister for Human Services and Social Security, expected to chair the meeting.

Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, will present the Secretary-General’s annual report — covering the period from January to December 2024 — which outlines the six grave violations committed against children in situations of armed conflict.

The Council is also expected to hear briefings from Sheema Sen Gupta, Director of Child Protection and Migration at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and a 17-year-old girl from Syria, representing civil society.

...