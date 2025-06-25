Fifth Committee Closes Resumed Session

(Note: Owing to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the Organization, a complete summary of today's Fifth Committee meeting will be made available on Thursday, 26 June.)

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) this afternoon closed its work during the second part of the resumed seventy-ninth session of the General Assembly. Delegates considered financing for about a dozen peacekeeping missions around the world for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

