** Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade

All right. Good afternoon. Today is the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. As you know, the Secretary-General this morning spoke at an event commemorating this Day at the General Assembly, and he said that the transatlantic slave trade is an indelible stain on the conscience of humanity.

Today, he said, we remember the women, the children and the men forced to work in agonizing conditions, savagely punished and deprived of their dignity and human rights, and we take strength in their resistance and demands for justice. The Secretary-General said the obscene profits derived from chattel slavery and the racist ideologies that underpinned the trade are still with us. He urged everyone to play their part in building inclusive societies free from the evils of racism. Those remarks were shared with you.

** Detained and Missing Staff

Today is also the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members. One hundred and one personnel from the United Nations were arrested or detained last year alone. In total, at least 52 of our colleagues are still in detention around the world.

In his message, the Secretary-General says we stand with all those detained and with their families and loved ones, as we call for their immediate release and safe return. He urges governments to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and to continue pursuing accountability and justice for these crimes, while enhancing support and protection.

In a video message today, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also said that the rights of all UN staff must be fully respected. Out of the 52 detained colleagues, 23 — as you know — are arbitrarily detained in Yemen alone. Eight of those are from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). “Their continued detention is a grave injustice,” said Volker Türk. On this Day, we renew the calls for their, and all of our other colleagues, immediate and unconditional release.

** Syria/Security Council

This morning, the Security Council heard from Special Envoy, Geir O. Pedersen, on Syria. He told Council members that Syria stands at a crossroads: either to return to violence or to overcome the conflict and revive the economy. To take the right path, he said Syria needs increased and continued international support. Mr. Pedersen will be at the stakeout to answer your questions after consultations are done.

For his part, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, said that we are making progress on the humanitarian front. We are now using more routes to deliver aid than before. He added that the reality, however, is still grim. Sixteen million people — nearly three quarters of the Syrian population — lack sufficient food, sufficient water, sufficient shelter and sufficient medicine. We need to move with greater urgency, he said, while we can.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

And moving to the situation in Gaza: The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that the situation in Gaza continues to worsen, as intense hostilities continue for a second week. Yesterday, in southern Gaza, OCHA and the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Nasser Hospital, which was damaged in an attack on Sunday night. The team met hospital staff and spoke to emergency medical teams working at the facility, which is the largest referral hospital in south Gaza. WHO said two people were killed and eight injured when Nasser’s surgical ward was hit, with nearly three dozen in-patient beds destroyed. In a post on social media, Dr. Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], the Director-General of WHO, stressed that health care should be protected and must not be militarized.

In North Gaza Governorate last night, two additional evacuation orders were issued following reports of rocket fire by Palestinian armed groups towards Israel. Between 100,000 and 120,000 people are living in the areas newly placed under evacuation orders, including 27,000 people sheltering at nearly four dozen displacement sites. [Two] hospitals, one primary healthcare centre and one medical point are within the evacuation zone — while another hospital and six other primary healthcare centres or medical points are located within 1,000 metres.

Since 18 March, more than 120,000 people are estimated to have been displaced from areas under evacuation orders. These areas cover about 15 per cent of the Gaza Strip — that’s roughly the size of Manhattan. This percentage does not include the “no-go” zones along Gaza’s perimeter and the “Netzarim corridor”. Once again, OCHA stresses that civilians must be protected whether they move or whether they choose to stay. Civilians who leave for safer areas must be allowed to return as soon as circumstances allow. OCHA also reiterates that civilians must be able to receive the humanitarian assistance they need, wherever they are. All of this is required by international humanitarian law.

Due to the evacuation orders issued as of yesterday afternoon, our partners working in water, in sanitation and in hygiene report that more than 100 water wells and over three dozen water reservoirs are currently inaccessible — that means they cannot be operated, they cannot be maintained or they cannot be repaired. This places additional strain on facilities that are still running, since they must work overtime, putting stress on generators and on the pumps that activate the wells.

OCHA reports that most attempts by humanitarian organizations to coordinate access with Israeli authorities in Gaza are being denied. These denials are preventing humanitarian workers from doing even the most critical tasks, such as collecting supplies left at the border before the cargo closure began or delivering fuel to bakeries that rely on generators to keep people fed. Yesterday, five out of seven attempts to coordinate humanitarian access with Israeli authorities were denied. Today, six out of nine were rejected.

At least 220 temporary learning spaces in Gaza remain closed, which is keeping more than 60,000 children from accessing any form of learning. Public schools will remain closed for in-person classes until at least the end of Ramadan due to the renewed escalation of hostilities.

OCHA warns that with supplies dwindling, with no cargo having entered Gaza in over three weeks. Some critical supplies will only last for a few more days unless the entry of cargo into Gaza resumes. Food partners report a surge in demand for bread over the past few days. This is due to lack of cooking gas and rising wheat flour prices, which are preventing households from baking their own bread at home. As of yesterday, 18 bakeries out of more than two dozen supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) in Gaza are still operational.

** UN Interim Force in Lebanon

And moving north to Lebanon: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) tells us they signed a memorandum of understanding with the Lebanese Armed Forces yesterday, renewing the Mission’s support for both humanitarian and operational demining in southern Lebanon, through the end of 2026. The memorandum of understanding provides the framework for UNIFIL’s assistance to the Government of Lebanon in a range of humanitarian mine action activities, such as mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal. Such operations are crucial for protecting civilians and UNIFIL personnel from the danger of explosives and ensuring greater mobility for the Mission’s personnel. Just to note that this is third time this understanding has been renewed — the first one was signed in 2020.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us they are alarmed by the growing toll that violence is taking on civilians in the province of Ituri, in the country’s east. Last night, armed groups attacked the Loda displacement site in Djugu Territory, killing six displaced people and injuring many; that’s what local civil society representatives are telling our colleagues on the ground. Clashes in the province also continue to displace civilians and to hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid, with relief operations largely suspended across conflict-affected areas due to the violence.

OCHA says it is very concerned by the proliferation of armed groups and violence in Ituri Province. Since the start of the year, more than 200 civilians have been killed, with over 100,000 people having fled their homes in a province where 1.4 million people were already displaced.

Elsewhere in the eastern parts of the Congo, hostilities in parts of North and South Kivu Provinces also continue to put civilian lives at risk. According to local civil society groups, yesterday, three girls were abducted and raped by armed men in Kalehe Territory in South Kivu. Our colleagues say this is part of a larger pattern of appalling sexual violence and other rights violations that have surged as fighting has escalated in the eastern part of the country.

We call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. All parties must do everything they can to protect civilians in military operations and also ensure the safe, the rapid and the unimpeded access of humanitarian goods. Civilians must be protected and able to access the essential services they need to survive.

And also on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we note that there was a communiqué issued yesterday by the Presidency of Angola announcing their decision to step down from their mediation role between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We commend President Lourenço of Angola for his unrelenting efforts and we encourage the parties to remain engaged to find a political solution to the current crisis, building on the achievements of the Luanda and Nairobi processes. We also take note of the second East African Community/Southern African Development Community summit of Heads of State held yesterday on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the decision to appoint a Panel of Facilitators.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, we are gravely alarmed by continued attacks on civilians across that country. Last night in North Darfur, dozens of casualties were reported when an air strike hit a market located about 40 kilometres north-west of El Fasher. Our humanitarian colleagues are also deeply concerned about escalating attacks on populated areas in Khartoum. In eastern Khartoum yesterday, there were reports of civilians killed and injured when artillery struck a mosque during evening prayers. Civilian casualties were also reported on Sunday as a result of heavy shelling in Omdurman, which is Khartoum’s twin city across the Nile. We remind all parties once again and here as well of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to take all possible measures to avoid harm to civilians.

On the health front, the ongoing hostilities and recent funding cuts by major donors have severely disrupted health services in Sudan, including in the Darfur region. Last month alone, nearly half of all reported attacks on healthcare facilities in Sudan took place in Darfur. Our partners working in health report that most facilities in the region have only one to two months of supplies remaining, with acute shortages in North and South Darfur states.

We and our partners continue to do all we can to meet the rising needs — despite funding shortfalls and access constraints due to the ongoing hostilities. In North Kordofan, located to the west of Khartoum, our partners assessed recently that nearly 58,000 human beings — including displaced people, returnees and residents — are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. A health partner is now operating a facility and mobile clinic, and distributions of food and non-food items are planned.

We continue to urge the international community to step up support for the humanitarian response in Sudan — both through increased funding and by pressing all parties to protect civilians which is their duty, and also to protect aid workers — and to ensure safe and unhindered access to people in need.

** South Sudan

And just south of Sudan, in South Sudan, following reports of renewed escalation in some areas in South Sudan, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is continuing its intensive engagements with key national actors to try and broker a peaceful solution. During meetings today with officials including both the Vice-President of the country, and the Minister for Defence, the Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, from whom you heard yesterday, reiterated the urgent need to protect civilians, strictly adhere to the ceasefire and resolve tensions through dialogue rather than military confrontation.

Just to note that UNMISS received reports of fresh aerial bombardments in Jikmir, near Nasir in Upper Nile State, as well as new clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition near Juba, the capital.

** Ukraine

And moving up to Europe and Ukraine, our colleagues at OCHA report that a massive attack yesterday in Sumy City — north-east of the country, close to the border with the Russian Federation — resulted in several dozen civilian casualties, including children. According to local authorities, nearly 100 civilians, including more than 20 children, were injured. Two schools, a hospital and multiple homes were also damaged in the attack, that’s what local authorities and partners are telling us. Complementing the efforts of the first responders, and immediately after the attack, humanitarian organizations provided first aid and helped transport the wounded to the hospitals. They also distributed shelter materials, blankets and other necessities.

Our Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Mattias Schmale, condemned the attack in Sumy and recent drone strikes in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv. Since the escalation of the war in 2022, the Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has verified more than 2,500 child casualties in that country. It also noted an alarming increase in child casualties in 2024, caused by explosive weapons in territory controlled by Ukraine, due to intensified attacks along the front line in the Donetsk Region and increased use of long-range missiles, drones and air-dropped bombs in large cities.

** Myanmar

And moving to Myanmar, the highly volatile security situation continues to impact civilians, with armed clashes, shelling, air strikes and drone strikes increasingly reported in conflict-affected areas in the past two weeks. Air strikes in the regions of Magway and Mandalay in the north-west have reportedly resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and destroyed civilian infrastructure, including dozens of homes; that’s according to local sources.

The continued use of air strikes and drone attacks poses a serious threat to civilians, further aggravating humanitarian needs and raising concerns about the protection of civilians in conflict-affected areas. The attacks worsen an already dire humanitarian situation, where more than one third of the population — or nearly 20 million people — need assistance and 3.5 million people are internally displaced. Civilians face acute food insecurity and the near collapse of critical public services. Despite insecurity, severe underfunding and other challenges, our humanitarian partners reached more than four million people with assistance last year.

We and the humanitarian community reiterate the call on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian workers and assets. We also stress the need to facilitate safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to the most vulnerable people there, as well.

** Ecuador

A quick update from Ecuador, where our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, at the request of the Government, a UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination team arrived in the capital, Quito, yesterday to support authorities to respond to the environmental emergency caused by a major oil spill. The spill in the Esmeraldas Province in the north-west of the country has severely contaminated key water sources, leaving half a million people without access to safe water and sanitation. We’ve received reports of an increase in respiratory illnesses and gastrointestinal disorders, leaving children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions at heightened risk. We will keep you updated on both the situation and the response.

** Child Mortality

And last, a note and a grim one on child mortality from the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, which warns that decades of progress in child survival are now at risk as major donors have announced or indicated significant funding cuts to aid. The group said that these cuts are causing healthcare worker shortages, clinic closures, vaccination programme disruptions and a lack of essential supplies, such as treatments for malaria. These cuts are severely impacting regions in humanitarian crises, debt-stricken countries and areas with already high child mortality rates. Global funding cuts could also undermine monitoring and tracking efforts, making it harder to reach the most vulnerable children, the Inter-agency Group warned.

Also, they said that, since 2000, child deaths have dropped by more than half and stillbirths by over a third, fuelled by sustained investments in child survival worldwide. In 2022, the world reached a historic milestone when child deaths dropped slightly below five million for the first time. However, progress has slowed, and too many children are still being lost to preventable causes. The group members called on governments, donors, and partners across the private and public sectors to protect the hard-won gains in saving the lives of children. More is available on the inter web. Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Question : Yes. Several questions, but first, it’s been reported that today, US said that it has reached separate agreements with both Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. What is Secretary-General’s position on the latest development here?

Spokesman : Yes. We’ve seen the two announcements, which are welcome. These issues, notably, on the freedom of navigation and Black Sea are issues that the Secretary-General, his team, notably Rebeca Grynspan and others, have been working on since almost the start of the conflict. And there continues to be discussions on these issues.

Question : So, we know that there used to be Black Sea Grain Initiative. Is Secretary-General intended to facilitate this ceasefire or be part of it or play a role in this?

Spokesman : I’ll just say that the discussions on these issues have continued.

Question : So, UN is having discussion with parties?

Spokesman : I will just leave it at that. We were not present in Riyadh. Right? Rebeca Grynspan had been in Moscow, yesterday, as part of a prescheduled discussion on the issues notably related to Russian… to the memorandum of understanding. She continues to have discussions on these issues in Washington and other places and with key interlocutors. Michelle?

Question : Thanks, Steph. A bit of follow-up on that. You mentioned that she’s been in Washington. Has she been talking with…?

Spokesman : She had been in Washington. Yeah. I mean, not in the last few days. But, her work has been ongoing for quite some time. In fact, it’s never stopped. So, she’s been in regular contacts.

Question : Yes. So who has she been talking to in the Trump administration? Did they seek her advice when they were ahead of this meeting in Riyadh? Do they expect her or the UN to play any kind of role in this agreement?

Spokesman : It’s a little too early at this point to share more information.

Question : So, the UN will be a part of this agreement?

Spokesman : As I said, it’s a little too early right now to share more information.

Question : Okay. And given she met with Russians yesterday in Moscow, what were some of the key sticking points that they’ve been raising on the MoU [Memorandum of Understanding]? You know, what… like, if you can’t tell us if she’s involved or not, it’s, you know, she kind of rendered useless now. You know?

Spokesman : No. I don’t I…

Correspondent : By this UN agreement…

Spokesman : No. She’s not been rendered useless, because I think both the amount of knowledge and experience that she and her team have accumulated is very useful to the parties involved. I can’t speak to the issues raised by the Russian Federation during her meetings, but this was… for her, it was part of her regular consultation to discuss the implementation of the MoU between the UN and Russian Federation on food security.

Question : And what were the issues that they’ve been working on?

Spokesman : The issues on the implementation of the MoU. Amelie, then Edie, then Benno, then Benny.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Follow-up on Sudan. You mentioned the air strike against the market in North Darfur overnight. You said dozens of casualties. There are reports of hundreds of deaths and hundreds of injured; that would be one of the most deadly attacks since the beginning of the war. Do you have any more detail on what happened and on the situation on the ground and the number of people killed?

Spokesman : That’s the only information I have right now. We’ll try to get you some more. Edie, then Benno, then Benny.

Question : Thanks, Steph. First, a follow-up on Rebeca Grynspan in Moscow. Is she still there? And is she…?

Spokesman : No, ma’am. She’s in Türkiye.

Correspondent : She’s in Türkiye. Which was a centre for the whole…

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, but it’s, again, it’s part… at this, you know, she… yes, it’s… that is… I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to cut off the rest of your question before I try to answer it. So, you finish, and then I’ll try to answer.

Correspondent : Well, Türkiye was one of the key parties in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Spokesman : That is a statement of fact.

Question : That is a statement of fact. So, is this now about possibly having Türkiye be involved in any kind of a monitoring mechanism?

Spokesman : I don’t think we want to get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, anything having to do with the Black Sea, Türkiye, by its geographic location, would have to play a critical part.

Question : Is she planning to go to Washington shortly?

Spokesman : I have nothing to share with you on this at this point, but I will share something as soon as I can.

Question : And on a follow-up on this Darfur attack on a market, this deadly one, does the UN have any staff, national or international in that area?

Spokesman : I do not believe we do, but it’ll be a part of my task to try to get a bit more information. Benno. I was waiting for Benno, please. Thank you for being here. You’re so you’re so polite. Yes, please?

Question : Steph. Dezhi asked yesterday about that email to staff having ID, UN badge, visa on hand in case authorities asked for it. Now one day later, I have it, as well. And I just want to confirm with you: Is that a direct reaction to the number of cases in which foreigners were detained and possibly deported outside of this country?

Spokesman : I think it was an email sent to advise people, staff members who read the news and see what’s going on and just to play it safe.

Question : Okay. I take that as a… okay. Are there any cases you’re aware of within UN staff that there, like, is there any detention or…?

Spokesman : No.

Question : Okay. Are you aware of any staff member of Member States being in that position?

Spokesman : I’ve not been made aware of any such cases. Benny, you’re being polite, too.

Question : Me?

Spokesman : I was trying to throw you off your game. Yeah.

Question : Please. Please. Two questions. As they say in jokes, stop me if you heard this one. The first one, follow-up on that last question. Does that throw up some kind of a shadow over the cooperation between the US and the UN and the Headquarters Agreement and all of that?

Spokesman : Not at all. I think it’s just some staff members were concerned, and you know, frankly, I think it was a good piece of advice, too. I don’t think it throws a shadow over it.

Question : I mean, is there any precedent for ICE people hanging out, lurking?

Spokesman : No. Listen, I don’t think, there is no indication that there is a targeting of UN staff or diplomatic staff. I think some colleagues were probably a little nervous. And I think for, you know, it’s basic advice. Right? And if you’re not a citizen of a country and you’re in that country, carry some ID to prove your status. And that was what the advice given to our colleagues.

Question : Have any UN staffers ever been deported from the United States?

Spokesman : Since?

Correspondent : Ever, I said.

Spokesman : Ever? I mean…

Correspondent : To your knowledge.

Spokesman : To my knowledge? I mean, I wasn’t around. I haven’t been around since 1945.

Question : That’s why I’m asking.

Spokesman : To my knowledge, I don’t… well, it’s a strange question to ask, Benny. Because if you are a UN staffer and you have a valid G4 visa, there’s no reason for you to fear. So, I’m not aware of any case, at least in recent memory.

Question : Okay. Second question. And, again, stop me if you heard this one. So, there was a report yesterday that this guy, [Mahmoud] Khalil, was an UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] employee. Any update on that?

Spokesman : No. I mean, from what I saw in his LinkedIn profile, he’d been an intern at UNRWA, but that’s all I know.

Question : So, he was not an employee, just an intern?

Spokesman : That’s what I saw in his LinkedIn profile, but, I mean, you may want to check…

Question : And what year is that?

Spokesman : You may want to check with UNRWA because that’s…

Question : But what year was that?

Spokesman : Again, you may want to check with UNRWA.

Correspondent : You saw in his LinkedIn.

Spokesman : My memory is not as good as it once was, Benjamin. Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Can you remind us of what is…?

Spokesman : No. Is it a question that could be answered with Google?

Correspondent : No, I don’t think so.

Spokesman : Okay.

Correspondent : Remind us the definition of antisemitism for the UN.

Spokesman : The UN has adopted the IHRA, if I’m not mistaken, definition of antisemitism.

Question : So, you confirm that if you or any of us…?

Spokesman : And it’s in the report. I would encourage you to read the report that was issued.

Question : Yes. So, you’d confirm, just to confirm that if any of us here in this room, we go, we criticize even heavily the Israeli Government…?

Spokesman : That’s not at all what I said to you.

Correspondent : No. No.

Spokesman : That’s not at all what I said to you. I would encourage you to read the report that was issued by Mr. [Miguel Angel] Moratinos on this issue. Okay? So read the report.

Correspondent : But, I think there is a… we don’t… I mean, I don’t understand you. You don’t understand me. I’m not trying…

Spokesman : It’s the story of our lives, Stefano.

Question : I’m not trying to… I’m just telling you because you just said I don’t see any reason why somebody with a visa and everything could be deported. But, lately, we saw students from the Columbia University and others that they’ve been saying we are not antisemite, but they’re going after us for our opinion about the Israeli Government. So, my question was, if us, one of us, or some UN staff will criticize even heavily that, I don’t know, the Prime Minister of Israel, you confirm that this is not antisemitism.

Spokesman : I cannot confirm it. I’ll tell you what we are against. We’re against antisemitism. We’re against racism. We’re against Islamophobia. We’re against gender discrimination. We’re also for free speech. That, I’m confirming to you. Kris?

[The Spokesperson later clarified that the UN Secretariat has not adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism. As stated in the recently published UN Action Plan to Enhance Monitoring and Response to Antisemitism, the Secretariat does not endorse any specific definition. However, the Secretary-General has clearly and repeatedly spoken out against all forms of antisemitism.]

Correspondent : Hey, Steph. So on this email that was broadcasted to UN staff, I know that you guys are saying…

Spokesman : It wasn’t… from my understanding, it wasn’t broadcasted to all staff. It was broadcasted by one department to its staff as a piece of advice. So, I think that needs to be made clear.

Correspondent : Okay.

Spokesman : Okay, but go ahead, sorry.

Question : Which department?

Spokesman : Hold on, just xie xie.

Question : Has an email like that ever had to go out under any other administration?

Spokesman : Not to my recollection.

Question : Okay. So, it is specific to this Trump Administration?

Spokesman : It is specific to this date and time to calm the nervousness that some staff members had expressed to their supervisors.

Question : And I know you commented on this yesterday already, but just for our records, can you just confirm again the total number of UN staff left in Gaza and what the plan is moving forward?

Spokesman : Okay, so about international staff, we had about 100. As of yesterday, we’re down by about 20 to 25 fewer today, and there’ll be more departures over the next few weeks. Señora?

Question : Following on that topic, you said that the UN is not aware of being targeted, but also, it’s been said that there was an ICE van that was for an extended period of time on 1st Avenue. Isn’t that considered to be…?

Spokesman : That’s the first I’ve heard of it. So, I can’t speak to that because maybe it happened when I was away last week, but I didn’t… no one told me. I didn’t see it. Did you see it or…?

Correspodent : No. I read it.

Spokesman : Okay. Okay. So I don’t… I mean, I don’t mean to question you but I’m saying I didn’t…

Correspondent : No, no, me neither. I read it. I don’t have…

Spokesman : You and I are in the same boat.

Question : Exactly. And just a follow-up on that. I know the change of gate was due to operational budget cuts, but can I rule out that it had any relationship with this?

Spokesman : With?

Correspondent : The changing of gates for the staff to…

Spokesman : That they had to deal with immigration issues?

Correspondent : Relationship to the… yes, to the suspiciousness of…

Spokesman : No. It has complete… I mean, it is unrelated in the sense that I can’t confirm the premise of your question.

Correspondent : Okay. No. No. But, in general, the concern that this…

Spokesman : It is fully… it has to do with operational and budget issues specific to this Organization. That’s the only reason.

Question : And it’s completely unrelated to any concern the staff may have of being targeted?

Spokesman : Completely. Exactly.

Correspondent : Okay. Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. You, please.

Question : Thank you, Steve. My question is also Gaza. Two journalists were killed in Gaza on Monday. One is a member of Al Jazeera and another is a member of the Japanese news agency. So, it’s not first time to kill the journalists. But, could you give me a comment about…?

Spokesman : I mean, I think I commented on this yesterday, and I said it was yet another example of the dangers that journalists in Gaza and every conflict zone face to try to report the news. And journalists need to be protected in every way, shape, or form. Thank you. Dezhi, then we’ll go back to you, Benny.

Question : Okay. Also on Gaza, you just mentioned about the water resource problem in Gaza. Today COGAT… yesterday, COGAT published something on Twitter, said that, per person in Gaza, there would be available of 65 litres of water, including 18 litres of drinking water. That would be fair enough. I mean, you guys are not saying the same thing?

Spokesman : That is like my answer to Edie’s statement. That would be a fair statement. I can tell you, that when the gates are shut and fuel can’t come in, food can’t come in, basic supplies can’t come in, it puts the humanitarian progress that we had seen since the ceasefire in full reverse gear.

Question : That leads me to my second question. It’s been three weeks since the last batch of convoys in Gaza. How… I know yesterday, Edie asked this question, but can you give us some more details? Like, how much can UN or UN agencies still do in Gaza with that less and less food storage?

Spokesman : The way I describe the stock level is dwindling, and the way I describe what we can do is less and less. Benny?

Question : Just to follow-up on the Al Jazeera reporter who was killed, his name is Shabat. The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] issued the statement today saying that he was a member of Hamas, including his serial number in the Hamas organization, his unit. They said he was a sniper, you know, fighting against Israeli troops. Do you have any information to refute that?