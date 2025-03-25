Amid Appalling Civilian Death Toll in Syria, Caretaker Authorities Must Signal ‘Era of Impunity’ Is Over, Special Envoy Tells Security Council

Several Speakers Urge Lifting Economic Sanctions on Damascus, Condemn Israel’s Ongoing Violations of Syria’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

Meeting today — 14 years after the start of the civil war in Syria, four months since the fall of the former regime and weeks removed from harrowing violence along the country’s coast — the Security Council heard of the need for accountability and economic recovery so that the country can move towards credible, inclusive transition.

“The legacies of 14 years of war and conflict — and five decades of one-man rule — are huge,” said Geir O. Pedersen, the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria. “So are the immediate challenges facing the Syrians today,” he added. While many have rejoiced at their newfound ability to gather in public spaces without fear, many others have faced devastating violence on Syria’s coast. On that, he said that “armed groups associated with the former regime” attacked and ambushed caretaker authority forces across that region on 6 March. “Serious armed confrontations ensued, resulting in significant numbers of casualties among the warring factions,” he reported.

“But far more disturbing was the appalling civilian death toll,” he stressed, spotlighting “widespread footage of grave violations of a plainly sectarian and retaliatory nature”. Detailing the broader context of fomenting insecurity, hate speech, sense of exclusion and pent-up grievance, he said that further investigation is needed to fully determine the perpetrators of the “shocking” violence against civilians. For their part, the caretaker authorities have announced an independent investigative committee tasked with examining violations by all sides. He underscored that findings must be made public and those responsible held accountable to clearly signal that “the era of impunity in Syria is in the past”.

He went on to express concern over recent Israeli statements on the intention to stay in Syria “for the foreseeable future”, as well as demands for the “full demilitarization of southern Syria”, calling on the Council to “hold Israel to its commitment that this is a temporary presence”. Additionally, he detailed the caretaker authorities’ actions to establish a transitional Government, a permanent Constitution and transitional justice. “Syrians need an economic future,” he added, welcoming humanitarian pledges made at the ninth Brussels Conference on 17 March to support Syria’s recovery. However, observing that “more resources will be needed”, he also urged “fast and broad sanctions easing”.

Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, cited progress on that front, with expanded cross-border deliveries from Türkiye, engagement with Member States to ease sanctions, the repair of infrastructure to restore access to water and the clearance of over 1,700 pieces of unexploded ordnance. Nevertheless, he underscored: “We need more funding.” The 2024 Humanitarian Appeal for Syria was only 35 per cent funded, and in 2025, almost half of organizations funded by the United States have received full or partial stop orders.

Stating that $2 billion is needed to reach 8 million of the most vulnerable people through June, he noted that his office has only received $155 million to date — 13 per cent of what is needed. Yet, 16 million people — nearly three quarters of the Syrian population — lack sufficient food, water, shelter and medicine. While stating that there are real reasons for hope after 14 years of conflict and devastation, he stressed that “there is no time to spare”. He therefore urged those present to be “problem-solvers, rather than problem-observers”.

Next to brief was Joumana Seif, Co-founder of the Syrian Women’s Political Movement and Legal Adviser at the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, who pointed out that Syrians endured “immense” suffering under the rule of Bashar al-Assad. This led to sanctions, which affected not only the regime, but also ordinary citizens. “Now that Assad is no longer in power, there is no justification for maintaining these sanctions,” she stressed, adding that “what Syrians need most” is the immediate lifting of these measures alongside investment, reconstruction and economic revitalization.

Turning to the recent coastal violence, she underscored that this has “caused real concern for us Syrians”. She stressed: “We don’t want to build our new country on the back of a new massacre.” Instead, Syrians must create a transparent and inclusive plan for transitional justice, which requires consultation with victims’ associations and civil society to ensure fair trials, truth commissions, moral and financial compensation for victims and safeguards to prevent future atrocities. “All of this requires significant financial resources,” she observed. Additionally, she underscored the need to form an inclusive Government that “truly represents everyone without exclusion”.

As the floor opened, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark and Council President for March, spoke in his national capacity to underscore that the interim Government “must protect Syrians from all religious and ethnic backgrounds”. He also underlined the need for an inclusive political transition. “Syrian society, in all its complexity and diversity, must be represented,” he urged. And on the issue of sanctions, he noted that the European Union suspended several such measures in February “to send a very clear signal to the Syrian people of our support towards a better future”.

Also underlining the European Union’s commitment to the Syrian people, the representative of France noted the suspension of certain restrictive measures to facilitate financial and bank transactions for the country’s reconstruction. Slovenia’s representative added that the bloc will consider a further lifting of sanctions depending on developments on the ground. The representative of Greece, meanwhile, emphasized that sanctions should be eased in a gradual, conditional and reversible manner to “ensure that our expectations are met” in terms of an inclusive transition and accountability for recent atrocities.

Many Council members also spotlighted the recent Brussels Conference, during which donors pledged nearly $6.5 billion in aid to support Syria’s recovery. The representative of the United Kingdom recalled that her country, at that event, promised up to $207 million in critical humanitarian assistance. In parallel, the United Kingdom has relaxed some of its sanctions on Syria and revoked the asset freezes of 24 entities and institutions in the energy, transport and finance sectors.

On the topic of assistance, Kang Insun, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, urged stronger international commitment to humanitarian aid and economic recovery in Syria to “overcome the pain and destruction of 14 years of conflict”. For its part, Seoul has provided nearly $150 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria and its neighbours over the past decade, and will continue to offer its support. “As [the Republic of] Korea has pledged, 2,400 tons of Korean rice will be delivered to assist food-insecure populations in Syria,” she reported. She also took “positive note” of recent developments regarding the suspension of certain sanctions.

Many Council members, echoing warnings of Syria’s dire economic and humanitarian situation, called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions on the country. Among them were the representatives of Panama and Pakistan — the latter of whom stressed that lifting sanctions is “imperative to facilitating reconstruction and aid efforts”. Algeria’s representative — also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia — stressed: “Without rapid economic recovery, it will be difficult to envision a safe and prosperous future for Syrians.” Therefore, the swift lifting of unilateral sanctions is essential.

Additionally, he — like many other Council members today — expressed concern over “alarming” statements by Israeli officials regarding the “indefinite” presence of their forces in Syrian territory and their intention to establish a “demilitarized area” in the country’s south. Condemning these “irresponsible” statements — “which will only exacerbate regional instability” — he also joined others in calling for full respect for the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, including its provisions regarding the area of separation.

Similarly, the representative of the Russian Federation pointed to the “destructive role” played by Israeli air strikes against — and continued occupation of — Syrian territory. Condemning recent attacks by the Israel Defense Forces, he called on Israel to withdraw its units from areas taken since December 2023. Additionally, he expressed concern over the issue of foreign terrorist fighters still present in Syria — a point echoed by China’s representative, who urged the interim authorities to fulfil their counter-terrorism obligations and take decisive measures to combat all Council-listed terrorist organizations.

The representative of the United States also underscored that all foreign fighters “need to be removed from their posts immediately”. She also stressed that the interim authorities must embark on a political process that includes Kurdish, Druze, Alawite and Christian communities — “something they have not meaningfully done to date”. There must also be expansive representation of Syrian voices in the drafting of a permanent Constitution. Otherwise, she stressed, Syria will “remain in the sectarian shadow of the Assad regime, increasing the likelihood of a new civil war”.

For his part, the representative of Syria reported that, in the wake of recent violence, the Syrian leadership “affirmed that the new Syria will be a State of law and that the law will apply to all”. Further, such authorities have emphasized that shedding “the blood of the innocent will not go unpunished — regardless of the identity of the perpetrators”. Additionally, he urged the “full lifting of sanctions imposed on the Syrian people”. And pointing to an Israeli attack on the province of Daraa today, he called on the Council to “compel Israel to cease its ongoing aggression”.

Several of Syria’s neighbours also took the floor, with Iran’s representative condemning Israel’s ongoing violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So, too, did the representative of Qatar, who additionally called for the lifting of economic sanctions against Syria as “that raison d’être is no longer there”. Jordan’s representative echoed that call, adding that countries hosting Syrian refugees cannot bear that burden alone. Therefore, the international community must provide financial and technical support in this regard.

The representative of Türkiye, meanwhile, welcomed a “new era” in Syria as the interim authorities work towards political transition. However, he voiced concern over provocations in Latakia and surrounding areas, which are aimed at undermining a smooth transition process. “These attacks should not be mischaracterized as a sectarian conflict between Damascus and the Alawite community,” he stressed, as “the international community must recognize that these were coordinated efforts, supported by certain regional actors, to destabilize Syria”.