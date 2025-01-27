The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Victims of Holocaust

Good afternoon. As you saw, this morning, the Secretary-General spoke at the General Assembly on the Observance of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. The Secretary-General said the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas offers hope, as well as much needed relief. He added that the United Nations will do its utmost to ensure it leads to the release of all hostages and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Secretary-General also said that today we mourn the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, as they sought to destroy an entire people. We grieve the Roma and Sinti also targeted for genocide, the people with disabilities, LGBTIQ+ people, and all those enslaved, persecuted, tortured and killed. And we renew our resolve never to forget the atrocities that so “outraged the conscience” of humankind.

The Secretary-General also underscored that remembrance is not only a moral act. Remembrance is a call to action. He added that it is our duty to speak up against hate, to stand up for the human rights for all, and to make all those rights a reality.

** Sudan

Moving to the situation in Sudan, I have a statement to share with you. The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack that hit the Saudi Teaching Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur state on 24 January, in which at least 70 patients and their relatives were reportedly killed, with dozens more wounded. This appalling attack which affected the only functioning hospital in Darfur’s largest city comes after more than 21 months of war have left much of Sudan’s health care system in tatters.

The Secretary-General reiterates that, under international humanitarian law, the wounded and the sick, as well as medical personnel and medical facilities, must be respected and protected at all times. He further recalls that perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable, and that the deliberate targeting of health care facilities may constitute a war crime. The Secretary-General renews his appeal to the parties to immediately cease the fighting and take steps towards the lasting peace that the people of Sudan demand.

And you will have seen that on Friday night, we issued another statement on the recent escalation of fighting in Sudan, in particular around the al-Jili oil refinery north of Khartoum, as well as in El Fasher. The Secretary-General renews his call for urgent and genuine dialogue between the parties to the conflict, reiterating that a sustainable resolution to the conflict can only be achieved through an inclusive political process. He added that his Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, continues to engage the parties and all relevant stakeholders to de-escalate the conflict and promote a Sudanese-led inclusive dialogue that will bring a sustained end to the war.

** United States Foreign Assistance

And also, I have a statement to share with you regarding the US decision to pause foreign assistance. The Secretary-General notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance. He calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support. The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with the new United States Administration on the provision of much needed development support to people grappling with the most difficult challenges confronting the developing world. The United States is one of the largest aid providers and it is vital that we work constructively to jointly shape a strategic path forward.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, attending the Africa Energy Summit. The conference brings together African Heads of State, private sector leaders and civil society to expand electricity access to 300 million people across the continent by 2030. At the Summit, Ms. Mohammed emphasized the crucial role of the energy transition to advance education opportunities, empower women and boost small companies across the continent. She also met with Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania, to discuss the country’s efforts in climate action, energy transition and sustainable mining as part of advancing the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development].

Ms. Mohammed also met with ministers, multilateral development bank representatives and civil society leaders. The Deputy Secretary-General underscored the urgent need to scale up investments and capitalize on the synergies between electricity access and progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Tomorrow, she will attend the second and final day of the Summit.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, we have a quite long update for you. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that our partners have been monitoring the movement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who started returning to their places of origin in northern Gaza. They are providing them with hot meals, high-energy biscuits and emergency medical care as needed. According to our partners’ latest figures, nearly 220,000 people returned from southern Gaza to the north today alone following the opening by the Israeli army of the checkpoint on Al Rashid Road, allowing people from southern areas of the Strip to move north.

We, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to scale up vital aid to those in need in Gaza. Humanitarian partners and assistance are now reaching areas that were previously impossible to access, including along Al Rashid Road and to areas in the south of Gaza City. During the first four days of the ceasefire, the World Food Programme delivered more food to Gaza’s population than the entire month of December 2024. For its part, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) brought in enough food for 1 million people during the first three days of the ceasefire alone.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that trucks filled with water, hygiene kits, malnutrition treatments, warm clothes, tarpaulins and other critical humanitarian assistance have been entering from crossing points at both the north and south of the Gaza Strip. The agency says it aims to deliver 50 trucks a day during the first phase of the ceasefire and has hundreds of pallets of aid prepositioned at Gaza’s borders, with more on the way. On the ground, UNICEF colleagues tell us that they are also ramping up critical services — including water, sanitation, nutrition and mental health and psychosocial support for children.

Yesterday, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) carried out a needs assessment in the Al-Fukhari area, east of Khan Younis, where some 10,000 returnees urgently require water and shelter support. The team also visited returnees in the Abasan area, where some 45,000 people are sheltering in schools and makeshift sites because their homes were destroyed. Yesterday in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, our partners tracking the displacement of people in Gaza carried out assessments at eight sites where about 38,000 people are living. Most said they planned to stay — though those displaced from the north expressed a desire to move once the situation stabilizes. The team noted that people at these sites urgently need food support, shelter assistance, clean water and hygiene kits.

And turning to the occupied West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warn that the situation in Jenin and its refugee camp continues to deteriorate as the ongoing operation by Israeli forces entered its seventh day, resulting in further casualties and the destruction of roads and infrastructure. Yesterday, a two-year-old child was reportedly killed by Israeli fire while at her grandparents’ home. Since the operation in Jenin began on 21 January, 16 deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, today, in Tulkarm refugee camp, an air strike reportedly killed two Palestinians, raising concerns over the use of force that exceeds law enforcement standards. Israeli forces have since raided Tulkarm and surrounded the Tulkarm Government Hospital. Our humanitarian colleagues stress that health facilities, including hospitals, are not a target and should be protected at all times, wherever they are.

** Lebanon

I was asked over the weekend about the situation between Israel and Lebanon. I can tell you that the Secretary-General is concerned by reports of multiple casualties, due to Israeli fire on Lebanese civilians who were returning to villages where Israeli Defense Forces are still present in south Lebanon since yesterday and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and caution. He recalls that the November 2024 understanding on a cessation of hostilities between the parties has brought about a significant reduction in hostilities — a positive development after a period of heightened violence that we saw, and that positive development must be preserved. The Secretary-General welcomes the extension of the arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, which is monitored by the United States and France, until 18 ebruary.

The Secretary-General urges Israel and Lebanon to honour their commitments to the cessation of hostilities understanding. He urges the continued progress in the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces and withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces and to avoid further action that could raise tensions, endanger civilians and further delay their return to their towns and villages on both sides, in Israel and in Lebanon. The Secretary-General continues to urge the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) as a comprehensive path forward, toward longer-term peace, security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line. We remain absolutely committed to supporting the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities and their obligations under resolution 1701 (2006).

On the political front, our Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, met today with the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati. Both agreed on the critical need for commitments related to the cessation of hostilities to be met and for steps towards the concrete implementation of [resolution] 1701 (2006) to be taken. Last week, she met with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, in Israel. They also discussed progress in — and challenges to — the implementation of the cessation of hostilities understanding and the need for full compliance in the interest of security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line.

** Syria

Staying in the region and moving to Syria. Our [Special] Envoy, Geir Pedersen, is still in Syria where he continues his engagements with the caretaker authorities, and a wide range of high-level officials and other Syrians. In all his engagements, he continues to emphasize the strong international consensus on the need to support Syria, reiterating at the same time the importance of a political process that is inclusive, and that is Syrian led.

Also, today, the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, who was in Syria since Friday, wrapped up his visit to the country today. In Damascus, his discussions with the caretaker authorities, including with Ahmed al-Sharaa, focused on how best to support Syrians returning home. He also went to Aleppo, where he spoke with families who described the harsh realities they faced upon their return, and their need for urgent support so that they can reunite with their families and start rebuilding their lives. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says that, since September 2024, more than half a million refugees have returned to Syria, including 200,000 after the fall of the regime. And just to note that Mr. Grandi’s visit to Syria follows a one-day visit to Lebanon. He will then be going to Türkiye and Jordan.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo — Security Council

And in addition to what you heard at length from Jean-Pierre Lacroix, [Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations] and Bruno Lemarquis, [Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Democratic Republic of the Congo], I want to flag for the record that we issued yesterday on the DRC, in which the Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers as well as to their Governments and the people of South Africa and Uruguay.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo — Humanitarian

And also, just on a humanitarian note, just to put it into the record, that yesterday, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, allocated $17 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund for an urgent response to new displacement in North and South Kivu Provinces in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The funding will support emergency assistance to vulnerable people and communities facing displacement since the beginning of January. This includes food aid, restoration of water, sanitation and hygiene services to prevent disease outbreaks, health services and emergency medical care for injured people and temporary shelter.

** Senior Personnel Appointment — UNSMIL

And you saw, and I just want to flag for the record, that the Secretary-General appointed Hanna Serwaa Tetteh of Ghana as his new Special Representative for Libya and Head of the political mission there. She succeeds Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal who served as Special Envoy and Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until May 2024. The Secretary-General is grateful for his leadership, as well as for the leadership of the Deputy Special Representative, Stephanie Koury, who led the Mission in the interim period as Officer-in-Charge. We welcome Ms. Tetteh.

** Briefings tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 2 p.m., there will be a briefing here with Thomas Kontogeorgos, the Chief of the Office for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration, along with Mai Shahin, of Combatants for Peace, and activist Iris Gur. This is from the Mine Action Service.

And at 3.15 p.m., Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, will be briefing the press most likely here in his room, but if not, at the stakeout.

** Honour Roll

And we thank two countries in South-East Asia for joining the Honour Roll. Not only did they joined the Honour Roll together, but they also share a border. Malaysia and Thailand. We thank our friends in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Okay. A couple of questions. A follow-up first. You just mentioned in the statement about the pause for US foreign assistance. Has the Secretary-General now had any form of contact with the new administration now? Will there be any arrangement or scheduled call?

Spokesman : As soon as something is scheduled between the Secretary-General and a representative of the new administration, I will inform you.

Question : Okay. During last weekend, President Trump, when talking about Gaza, he talked to foreign leaders that his idea is to first clean out the whole Gaza, and then he didn't really mention whether the Palestinians are going back or not. What is the response from the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : We saw the comments, and I think we all saw the comments clearly opposing this plan from Egypt, from Jordan, from the Arab League. Of course, we would be against any plan that could, that would lead to the forced displacement of people or could or would lead to any type of ethnic cleansing.

Question : Now let's go back to the foreign assistance. How much impact would that be for UN operation worldwide?

Spokesman : Look. The US is the largest, if not the largest contributor to the UN system in terms of voluntary contributions to humanitarian development aid. We are currently mapping out all of what that means and the impact that it would have.

Question : Okay. Another thing, I think it will be my last question. I'm sorry. Did Secretary-General meet with President Herzog today?

Spokesman : Yeah. He's meeting with him, I mean, he saw him. They were together, and they will meet again. They will be…

Question : Will there be any solutions for UNRWA now? That's like a week, within a week.

Spokesman : I think, obviously, we are laser focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the impact that it would, the full UNRWA ban would have. We are committed to doing our best in terms of continuing humanitarian support. But as we've said, in many areas there is no alternative to UNRWA, notably in the educational and health sphere. And if the UN is no longer, and UNRWA is no longer able to provide those services, that will become the responsibilities of the state of Israel. Señor?

Question : Steph, yesterday, there was a row between the United States and Colombia, on the deportation flights. We knew that both Colombia and Brazil have complained because the deported immigrants arrived handcuffed and with chains on their feet. So, my question is, what does the Secretary-General think? Not of the deportation flights, but the way they are performed?

Spokesman : Our position on how migrants are treated, how asylum seekers and refugees are treated, has remained constant and will remain constant. Migrants need to have their dignity respected, need to have their rights respected, as well as asylum seekers, while also recognizing, obviously, that countries have a right to set to control their own borders and to set their own policy, but there are standards that need to be respected. Yes, Madame.

Question : Banjo, Damilola, Pass Blue. Earlier you just offered the Secretary-General's comments on the US suspension of humanitarian aid. Is the Secretary-General confident that the new US Administration would listen to its call for the reconsideration of the…?

Spokesman : There is a natural role for leadership of the United States within the United Nations system. We're extremely appreciative of the generosity the United States has always shown. We want to work together, to assess, to hear and deal with the concerns of the new US Administration, while at the same time, ensuring that the most vulnerable remain protected.

Question : Second question, still on that. How is the UN, I mean, prepared to deal with the financial fall that will definitely happen under this administration…?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, they're on the… obviously, our humanitarian agencies, development agencies are right now mapping out the impact that, should this stay in place, it would have. Right? Myriam.

Question : Thank you, Steph. WFP says aid cut to Afghanistan leaves millions hungry this winter. How worried is the Secretary-General about the situation in Afghanistan and the aid cut? And if it goes longer than 90 days, is there any… plan B in place? Or…

Spokesman : Look, I think every agency, as I said, is mapping out the impact. You know, humanitarian agencies are always looking for new source of funding. What we do know is that the needs, the humanitarian needs around the world are growing, right, exponentially. And you see it year to year. It is incumbent that every member state, and that other sources of funding step up, to meet the needs of the most vulnerable. And we're, of course, concerned what would happen in Afghanistan and many other places where people rely hand to mouth, on the World Food Programme. Stefano?

Question : Thank you very much, Stéphane. Does the Secretary-General expect from the Security Council about the DRC, [Democratic Republic of the Congo] we're talking about DRC, an action they didn't take yet? Any action? Any something…?

Spokesman : Sorry. Would the Secretary-General what?

Question : Will the Secretary-General expect something else from the Security Council about DRC that didn't… any action they didn't take it yet?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think it was a good sign to have a unanimous press statement, yesterday. I think we look forward to continuing unity of the Security Council on this issue. It's important to remember that peacekeeping missions exist because of Security Council resolutions. So, Security Council members have a very specific role to play, in that regard.

Question : And just a follow-up, how much the Secretary-General is concerned about force of rebel entering a city of over a million people in this moment? I mean, is…

Spokesman : Obviously, concerned. I mean, I think, of course. I mean the insecurity, the humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC is something that we're not discovering today. We've been talking about it regularly, including the issues with the M23 and other rebel groups. Madame?

Question : Is that me?

Spokesman : That would be you.

Question : Thank you very much. Stéphane, I'd like to ask you about the situation in the West Bank. Since the ceasefire in Gaza, you've also mentioned here that Israel has intensified its attack in the West Bank, and today, you mentioned a toddler being killed by Israeli gun fire. Reports indicate that he was actually shot by a sniper. So, will the situation in the West Bank come up with the Israeli President Herzog today when he meets the Secretary-General? And in general, does the Secretary-General fear that the West Bank may become the new Gaza?

Spokesman : Look. We're very concerned about the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, especially, something we've been flagging for a long time is the often unchecked violent activities of Israeli settlers, on the civilian population, Palestinian population, in the West Bank. It is incumbent on everyone to ensure that the focus, because there's focus on Gaza, we don't lose focus on the other parts. Abdelhamid.

Question : Thank you, Steph, and welcome back. On Lebanon, Steph, have UNIFIL reported any violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Lebanese side when they were reporting so many violations committed by Israel, including killing 15 civilians. When you put them together in a statement, it doesn't show the border between one side and the other. Why is that?

Spokesman : I didn’t understand your question, Abdelhamid.

Question : My question, did you receive any report in violation of the ceasefire agreement by the Lebanese side?

Spokesman : We are constantly monitoring and reporting back. I have nothing more to add than what I said today. Did you have another question?

Question : And did Israel withdraw from South Lebanon? As the agreement agrees that Sunday was the last day for Israeli presence.

Spokesman : You saw that there was an agreement to prolong that period.

Question : But, was the UN involved in that agreement between the US and…?

Spokesman : That is not something we would directly involve politically.

Question : My second question about the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians moving back to their homes in Northern Gaza. What lesson you can draw from that return, if any?

Spokesman : Again, I'm not sure what you want me to say. I mean, what we are doing, and I think we were very clear about the humanitarian support we're providing them. I think what is also crystal clear is that it will take a long, long, long time for people to rebuild their lives and rebuild their homes.

Question : Okay. Thank you.