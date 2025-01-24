Secretary-General Greatly Concerned by Recent Escalation of Fighting in Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with great concern the recent escalation of fighting in Sudan, in particular around the al-Jili oil refinery north of Khartoum, as well as in El Fasher in Darfur.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to refrain from all actions that could have dangerous consequences for Sudan and the region, including serious economic and environmental implications. He further reminds the parties of their obligations under international law, including in relation to the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and the facilitation of humanitarian access. Sudanese women, children and men are paying the price for the continued military offensives by the belligerents.

The Secretary-General renews his call for urgent and genuine dialogue between the parties to the conflict, aimed at achieving an immediate cessation of hostilities to spare Sudanese civilians from further harm and reiterates that a sustainable resolution to the conflict can only be achieved through an inclusive political process.

The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, continues to engage the parties and all relevant stakeholders to de-escalate the conflict and promote a Sudanese-led inclusive dialogue that will bring a sustained end to the war.