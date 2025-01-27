Secretary-General Expresses Concern over Pause in United States Foreign Aid

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General notes with concern the announcement of a pause in United States foreign assistance.

The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support.

The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with the new United States administration on the provision of much-needed development support to people grappling with the most difficult challenges confronting the developing world. The United States is one of the largest aid providers and it is vital that we work constructively to jointly shape a strategic path forward.