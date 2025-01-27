Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Hospital in Darfur

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack that hit the Saudi Teaching Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur state on 24 January, in which at least 70 patients and their relatives were reportedly killed, with dozens more wounded.

This appalling attack which affected the only functioning hospital in Darfur’s largest city comes after more than 21 months of war have left much of Sudan’s healthcare system in tatters.

The Secretary-General reiterates that, under international humanitarian law, the wounded and sick, as well as medical personnel and medical facilities, must be respected and protected at all times. He further recalls that perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable, and that the deliberate targeting of healthcare facilities may constitute a war crime.

The Secretary-General renews his appeal for the parties to immediately cease the fighting and take steps towards the lasting peace that the people of Sudan demand.