The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefings

In a short while, there will be a briefing here by the President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Bob Rae, along with Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), they will be here to brief you on the situation in Haiti.

What is going on? Is that you, Benno? Because Adla makes a mistake and you turn red, that’s how it works.

The briefing is being organized in connection with today’s ECOSOC Special Meeting entitled “Haiti’s Children Cannot Wait”.

At 2 p.m., Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who, as you know, is the President of the Security Council for the last month of the year, will be here to brief you.

** Syria

I will start off with Syria, as I have been asked today and yesterday about our reaction to the events.

I can tell you that the Secretary-General is indeed alarmed by the recent escalation of violence across north-west Syria. He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, reminds all the parties of their obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, and calls for an immediate return to the UN-facilitated political process in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

The offensive launched by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, an entity subject to Security Council sanctions, along with a broad range of armed opposition factions, shifted front lines that had been static since 2020. There are reports of civilian casualties, displacements of tens of thousands of people, damage to civilian infrastructure and interruption in essential services and humanitarian aid. All parties must protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians who are fleeing hostilities.

Syrians have endured the conflict for nearly 14 years. They deserve a political horizon that will deliver a peaceful future — not more bloodshed. The Secretary-General emphasizes the urgent need for all parties to seriously engage with Geir Pedersen, his Special Envoy for Syria, to chart a comprehensive path out of conflict in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

** Syria/Humanitarian

And on the humanitarian front, I can tell you that we along with our humanitarian partners, their operations across parts of Aleppo, Idleb and Hama remain largely suspended due to the obvious security concerns. Humanitarian workers are unable to access relief facilities, including warehouses. This has led to severe disruptions in people’s ability to access life-saving assistance. The UN remains committed to staying and delivering and is working to carry out assessments and expand humanitarian response efforts as soon as possible.

Humanitarian activities in other areas not impacted by the current fighting are continuing.

This includes assistance for those newly displaced in parts of north-west Syria, with at least 15 NGOs (non-governmental organizations) actively supporting reception centres, as well as distributing food, water, fuel, tents, blankets and hygiene kits, as well as other essential items. They are also working on health and waste removal. The three border crossings from Türkiye used by the UN to deliver assistance into north-west Syria remain open.

However, essential services in many affected areas have largely been suspended. A key water station for western Aleppo City remains inoperable, as maintenance teams cannot access the site due to ongoing security situations and hostilities. Schools, of course, have been closed in many areas, with at least 13 schools in north-west Syria damaged by hostilities over the past few days.

Public health concerns are escalating, including due to the presence of unburied bodies and lack of drinking water. Aleppo University Hospital sustained damage that has left hundreds of patients without essential care. At least 24 health centres in Idleb and Western Aleppo have suspended operations due to hostilities. The main hospital in Idleb has also been affected.

As you know, Syria is already one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with 16.7 million people in need of assistance, and over 7 million people internally displaced. More than half a million people have also fled from Lebanon to Syria in recent weeks. Winter conditions will only make the needs in the coming weeks even more acute.

** Deputy Secretary-General/Cairo

Turning to Cairo: Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, who as you know represented the Secretary-General at the Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza — the Secretary-General had been scheduled to attend. Delivering the Secretary-General’s remarks at the official opening ceremony, Ms. Mohammed warned that conditions for Palestinians in Gaza are appalling and apocalyptic and that what we are seeing may well amount to the gravest of international crimes.

The Secretary-General noted that in the face of the gigantic needs, humanitarian aid is — outrageously — being blocked. We must demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, as well international humanitarian law, and that the delivery of aid must be predictable and it must be sustained.

In the afternoon, in a joint press encounter with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Deputy Secretary-General noted that Mr. [António] Guterres has repeatedly said that nothing justifies the 7 October 2023 abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas, nor the taking of hostages. And nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Ms. Mohammed pointed out that Israeli measures, including the recent Knesset bills, are preventing UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) from doing its job, and our staff members themselves have — outrageously also — been killed, many in the course of their work.

The Deputy Secretary-General stressed that enough is enough, and the cycle of death, destruction, and denial of aid must end, adding that leaders can put an end to the crisis in Gaza. Both remarks have been shared with you.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Deputy Secretary-General also met heads of delegations in attendance. She is on her way back to New York as we speak.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza itself, our OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) colleagues warn that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are being displaced again and again, as they face critical shortages of food and water.

Our humanitarian colleagues continue to risk their lives to provide assistance to those who need it. On Saturday, Israeli air strikes killed four humanitarian workers — three from World Central Kitchen and one from Save the Children — raising the total number of aid workers killed since October of last year to 341. In response, as you will have seen, World Central Kitchen suspended its operations in Gaza. In a statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, he stressed that “the continued killing of humanitarian workers is an unacceptable violation of international law and further intensifies the catastrophic humanitarian situation.”

Our humanitarian partners are also warning that local food systems have been devastated by military ground operations, the bombardment of civilian areas and the presence of unexploded ordnance. They report that access to food remains the most critical concern raised by community members and across all groups — that’s women, men, girls and boys.

Our colleagues from the World Food Programme (WFP) say that for more than 50 days, barely any food has entered besieged areas of North Gaza governorate — that’s Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabalya. One exception to that happened yesterday, when WFP was able to send 200 food parcels with a humanitarian mission — led by the World Health Organization (WHO) — to Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya. That assistance has successfully arrived.

Meanwhile, food security across the Gaza Strip is worsening, with people becoming more vulnerable by the day.

Bakeries — a lifeline to the people of Gaza — are unable to operate due to a lack of fuel and flour, making bread scarce.

On Saturday, two girls and a woman died during a crowd surge at a WFP-supported bakery in Deir al Balah. In a statement, WFP said the tragic loss highlights the dire food shortages driving people into desperation, urging authorities to ensure secure conditions for aid delivery.

Meanwhile, WFP also notes that commercial cargo into Gaza is at its lowest point in months. Fresh food and meat are rare — and when they are available, prices are alarmingly high. In central Gaza, a bag of wheat flour can cost as much as $200, and about $100 for a tray of eggs.

** Lebanon

Turning to Lebanon and the humanitarian situation there, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the UN and our partners are pivoting our efforts to meet the needs of displaced people who have started to return to their communities, those who remain displaced, host communities and those who never left areas that were impacted by the hostilities.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) — in the first 24 hours after the ceasefire took place, nearly 580,000 people have begun returning to their communities. As of 30 November, national authorities report that nearly 90 per cent of displaced people in collective shelters have left, though more than 22,000 people remain in approximately 400 sites.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), for its part, tells us that more than 28,000 people have crossed from Syria into Lebanon since 27 November. The number that crossed from Lebanon into Syria exceeds 560,000 people since late September.

Though people are returning to their communities in Lebanon, OCHA says that challenges remain, including damaged infrastructure, limited services, safety concerns and, of course, there is always the threat of unexploded ordnance.

Meanwhile, WHO is prioritizing repairs to 14 hospitals and addressing the risk of disease outbreaks.

And UNICEF continues to support water supply systems, with some 1.5 million people benefiting from 95 infrastructure repairs since September this year. UNICEF is also providing emergency water, hygiene and sanitation support for half a million people.

To date, UNICEF has also conducted 14 humanitarian convoys, reaching more than 49,000 people in hard-to-reach areas, with plans to continue that work.

A new assessment by UN Habitat and their partners estimates that more than 15,000 buildings have been partially or fully destroyed in South and Nabatiyeh Governorates, while the World Bank reported earlier in November that around 100,000 housing units have been partially or fully damaged.

** Plastic Pollution

Moving on to events in Busan in South Korea: Following the adjournment of the fifth session of negotiations on an international legally binding agreement on plastic pollution yesterday, the Secretary-General urges countries to work through their divergences to craft a meaningful treaty that goes to the heart of the crisis of plastic pollution and its impacts on environment, our health and of course our future.

The more than the 3,000 delegates — including members representing more than 170 nations and Observers from more than 440 organizations — meeting in Busan, adjourned the session with an agreement to take forward a new text that will serve as the starting point for negotiations at a resumed session next year.

Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said in a statement that the talks in Busan have made good progress towards securing a deal that the world demands. But, she added, it is clear there is persisting divergence in critical areas and more time is needed for these differences to be addressed.

** Desertification

Earlier today, the Deputy Secretary-General addressed — by pre-recorded video message — the opening of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention to Combat Desertification, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia.

She told participants that as we mark 30 years of the Convention to Combat Desertification, never before have so many people been affected by land degradation and drought.

Ms. Mohammed urged delegates to focus on three priorities. First, strengthen international cooperation on land degradation and restoration. Second, ramp-up restoration and third, prioritise a mass-mobilisation of finance to scale-up investment.

COP16 continues in Riyadh until 13 December.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that hostilities in Aj Jazirah State are continuing to displace people in Aj Jazirah at a massive scale. The International Organization for Migration reports that as of Saturday, more than 393,000 people fled locations across Aj Jazirah in less than six weeks, since 20 October.

And as you may know, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher travelled last week to both El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur — as well as the Chadian border town of Adre — where displaced people spoke of their need for shelter, nutrition, health services and schools for their children.

He warned in a statement at the end of his visit that the world is not responding with enough solidarity or support for this crisis.

Local communities in Chad, who have welcomed hundreds of thousands of their Sudanese neighbours since the conflict began, told Mr. Fletcher that resources are wearing thin.

For his part, he reiterated that the people of Sudan — and the humanitarians and communities supporting them — need funding to meet the scale of needs, they need access constraints to be lifted, they need the laws of war to be upheld, and they need the fighting to stop.

We and our humanitarian partners continue to provide a range of support — including food, water, nutrition and shelter assistance — for those displaced, most of whom have been arriving in Gedaref, Kassala and River Nile states.

OCHA stresses that whether they leave or stay, civilians must be protected — and safe passage must be provided for those who flee.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

And staying in the general area, our peacekeeping colleagues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) report continued progress in the national Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration, and Community Stabilization programme in the eastern part of the DRC. The peacekeeping mission supports that programme.

In a significant development in Beni, North Kivu, the Congolese Army handed over 23 children, including six girls over the weekend to the UN Mission (MONUSCO). The children were rescued during a joint operation conducted by the Congolese Army and the Uganda People’s Defence Force in Beni, as well as Lubero and Biakato in Ituri province. Many of the children had been associated with the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) and Mai-Mai armed groups. They have since been transferred to a national non-governmental organization for psychological support and reintegration into their homes and into their communities.

** Haiti

Moving closer to New York and in Haiti, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that the situation in the capital, Port-au-Prince, remains fluid and volatile. Despite the challenges, we and our partners continue to do their best to support Haitians in need.

WFP continues to scale up its operations to meet escalating food needs. WFP has reached 1 million people in Haiti in November, marking the highest monthly coverage this year.

In the past week, WFP and its partners delivered more than 350,000 hot meals to people who have recently been displaced by violence; that was in Port-au-Prince. On some days, WFP reached 50,000 people with these hot meals — the highest-ever daily volume of hot meals ever provided by WFP in Haiti.

The Agency is also ramping up assistance to people who are not displaced but who are facing emergency-levels (IPC Phase 4) of hunger in the neighbourhoods where they are living, often in areas controlled by armed gangs. A large-scale distribution of rice, beans and cooking oil reaching nearly 150,000 people in and around the capital is currently wrapping up, with more rounds of similar distributions planned for the coming weeks.

WFP is also distributing rations to people facing emergency hunger outside the capital, including in the Artibonite and Nord Est departments, as well as continuing with school meals programmes which are reaching 470,000 children across Haiti.

** Kosovo

Moving back to Europe and Kosovo, I want to flag that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Kosovo, Caroline Ziadeh, has condemned Friday night’s attack targeting the Ibar Lepenac/Ibër Lepenc water canal in the Zubin Potok municipality, in northern Kosovo, which caused critical damage to essential civilian infrastructure and interrupted water supply.

She said that a comprehensive, transparent, investigation is imperative to identify those responsible and hold them to account.

She also recalls the importance of upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all communities as the police operations and investigation are conducted.

She also calls on all parties to refrain from speculation and divisive rhetoric.

** Ukraine

And in Ukraine, our colleagues from the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that in the first 10 months of this year, more than 630 humanitarian organizations provided assistance to 7.7 million people across Ukraine.

Between 29 November and 1 December, hostilities resulted in many civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools, railways and gas facilities, which is what aid worker and local authorities are telling us from the front-line regions.

In response, humanitarian organizations delivered emergency aid — including hot meals, warm blankets and emergency shelter materials — to repair the damage and ensure people are prepared for harsh winter conditions as temperatures begin to drop.

Meanwhile, our colleagues also tell us that, in October, attacks resulted in deaths and damage to homes, schools and hospitals, prompting people from the front-line Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions to seek safety elsewhere in the country. At least 24 health facilities and over 50 educational institutions were destroyed or damaged, primarily in front-line areas which are experiencing relentless fighting, according to WHO and the Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

** Abolition of Slavery

Today is the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. An estimated 50 million people worldwide are trapped in horrific conditions — from human trafficking to forced labour, sexual exploitation and forced marriage.

In his message, the Secretary-General calls on all to join forces to detect, report and abolish contemporary forms of slavery in all its forms.

** World AIDS Day

Yesterday was World AIDS Day. This year’s theme is “take the rights path.”

In his message, the Secretary-General says the fight against AIDS can be won if leaders take a rights-based approach to ensure that everyone — especially the most vulnerable — can get the services they need without fear.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : You’ve endured me, I will now endure you. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. First, on the Syrian situation. Aleppo now again be taken by the rebels. You just mentioned about the impact for humanitarian operations. What about UN staff there? Are they safe?

Spokesman : Yes, we have our UN staff is all reported safe. We have both national and international staff in those areas, and we are taking the necessary precautions.

Question : Have they gone to, let’s say, Damascus or Hama, or are they just staying…?

Spokesman : I’m not going to comment right now on what we may be doing with the staff, but I can tell you we will continue to support the humanitarian operations the best that we can.

Question : But with the airport in Aleppo taken by maybe Kurdish people or maybe the rebels, would that be still available for UN to…?

Spokesman : Again, I don’t want to speculate in how we will deal with a staff movement at this time.

Question : Okay. Another thing is that Kyiv Post reported this, said those rebels are Ukrainian trained. It seems there’s this kind of tie between the Ukraine crisis, Syrian crisis and now Syrian crisis with Middle East crisis and then DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]. Do you worry that this kind of trend is still going on to connect all those conflicts together?

Spokesman : Look, I have no information one way or another on the presence of Ukrainian troops outside Ukraine. So I…

Correspondent : No. It’s not Ukrainian troops, it’s Ukrainian trained.

Spokesman : I have no information on that one way or another. The fact that we are in a period of growing conflict in different parts of the world is no secret. And the fact that there are connections between these conflicts is also no secret. Benny, then Margaret.

Question : So Hezbollah took a responsibility for shooting at Shebaa Farms. Israel is saying that it will respond strongly. Any comment from UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon] on who is violating the ceasefire agreement?

Spokesman : Look, I mean, I think first on the bigger picture. We very much welcomed the cessation of hostilities. I think it’s very important that the [two] parties most involved, Hezbollah and the IDF [Israel Defence Forces], do whatever they can to preserve the cessation of hostilities, and that Member States will do whatever they can to support that. For our part, the United Nations will do whatever we can, as well. UNIFIL has reported a number of cases of firing across the Blue Line in both directions.

Question : So I don’t understand. UNIFIL has a role to play is what you told us?

Spokesman : So let’s take a step back. In terms of the United Nations official role in monitoring the ceasefire, we are in touch with the parties, notably those that negotiate the ceasefire, to see how exactly that will work within the mandate of the mission. So those discussions are ongoing. So right now, what I’m telling you is just what UNIFIL has witnessed in terms of firing across the Blue Line.

Question : Yeah. So what I’m trying to ask is you’ve said before, when we asked a few times about whether UNIFIL should stay within a battle…

Spokesman : Can you put your microphone a little closer?

Question : You said before, when we asked you a few times whether UNIFIL should stay within the war zone, you said that UNIFIL has a role to play, according to the Security Council resolutions.

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : So what is its role now in observing the, I mean, you said that we are in consultations, but according to the Security Council resolution, they’re supposed to be there to monitor?

Spokesman : Okay. So UNIFIL is implementing its mandate as to resolution 1701 (2006). As to the specific role of the United Nations in monitoring the cessation of hostilities, that is being worked out in discussions between the United Nations and the parties. And we hope to have some clarity for you as soon as practicable.

Question : On Syria, one more question. Sorry about that. Since there are so many players involved. I’m talking about obviously it’s Russia, Iran, Türkiye and all those. Is there any mediation on the UN side between those state parties?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, what I can tell you is that on Syria, our Special Envoy, Geir Pedersen, has been very active on the phone over the last 24-48 hours, speaking to his interlocutors. I expect the Secretary-General to be making phone calls as well, but the overall message, I think, from Mr. Pedersen is that we’ve been in a phase of conflict management which is clearly failing, and we need to move actively into the phase of conflict resolution through resolution 2254 (2015). Our efforts will continue in that vein. Abdelhamid? Oh, sorry, Margaret. Sorry, Margaret, then Abdelhamid.

Question : Thanks. Just a quick follow-up to Benny’s question and then one of my own. The US Embassy in Beirut tweeted today that Major General Jasper Jeffers was there and meeting with the Prime Minister and he will advance the ceasefire agreement by assessing implementation and providing military technical advice, it says. I’m wondering if he met with the Force Commander of UNIFIL or with Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert.

Spokesman : I’ll try to get to something.

Correspondent : To discuss the role.

Spokesman : I understand. I will. [He later said that Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert had met General Jeffers.]

Correspondent : Okay. If you can find that.

Spokesman : Your own question?

Question : And then my own question is on Sudan. First, just to tell you, I’m listening. You said that IOM said 393 people fled in less than six weeks. I assume you mean 393,000 or higher?

Spokesman : Yes. Did I misread it?

Correspondent : Well, you just left out… You just said 393. If you could just check it.

Spokesman : Yes.

Correspondent : And then my real question is Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Spokesman : Yes, 393,000. Thank you.

Question : Okay, that sounds more like it. And then MSF said today that Zamzam camp was attacked by the RSF [Rapid Support Forces]. They’ve been shelling it since yesterday; 450,000 people are living there. Do you have any confirmation of that? Do you have any reports from your people on the ground?

Spokesman : I don’t have any confirmation beyond what MSF had said. We’ll check with OCHA, but we have no doubt of the veracity of the MSF information. You’re talking about a camp where people who are in famine conditions are being attacked. I mean, it’s hard to describe that horror. Abdelhamid?

Correspondent : Thank you, Stephane. A follow-up on the question of violation of the ceasefire lines. The Lebanese sources reported 60 Israeli violations of the ceasefire. Hezbollah responded and he said in a statement, if Israel continues to violate the ceasefire, we will be obliged to respond. That is what happened. I hope you are aware of this statement.

Spokesman : Well, I mean, what is your question?

Correspondent : My question. I’m correcting just some information. That is it. It is 60…

Spokesman : Well, I know, but I’m just… I’m happy. Abdelhamid, I’m not here to quote information from the Lebanese Armed Forces. I’m here to report on what the UN is saying. I’m not doubting that other people are saying other things.

Correspondent : Okay.

Spokesman : So I’m saying what I’m saying on behalf of the UN, but I’m happy to take your question.

Question : Okay. My question is that Adnan Abu Hasna, the Spokesperson for UNRWA, said the following, that the Israeli Occupation Forces has the capacity, complete capacity, to protect the convoys in the areas where these trucks were stolen. That’s what he said. Okay? I’m very close…

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, with due respect you’re quoting a UN official to… No, I’m happy to take your question. But what is the question?

Question : Why you are not patient with me when I ask a question?

Spokesman : I’m trying to be patient, but you don’t need to read back what you…

Correspondent : No, I want to reach that point.

Spokesman : Okay, go ahead. Sorry.

Question : I was telling you, it’s near the Kerem Shalom where these trucks were stolen. And he said, completely under Israeli control. Do you still believe that these 98 trucks were taken by Palestinian pro-Hamas groups?

Spokesman : First of all, my understanding is that a lot of trucks were just destroyed and disabled.

Question : It has nothing to do with Israel?

Spokesman : We’re talking about running an aid operation in a conflict zone. I’m not saying it has nothing to do with the parties in the conflict. Our focus is trying to get food to Palestinians. We were unable to in that convoy on a massive scale. The trucks were either stolen or destroyed.

Question : Okay, my last question about the number of Palestinians killed during the weekend. At least there were 200 Palestinians were killed. A journalist was shot inside the hospital. Have you followed these reports about the number of Palestinians killed during the weekend?

Spokesman : Our colleagues are in Gaza. They’re fully aware of what is going on. Joe, and then Evelyn, and then Serife. Sorry.

Correspondent : Okay. Thank you. First of all, a follow-up. And then I have a real question.

Spokesman : Every question is a real question, unfortunately.

Question : I hope so. Anyway, the follow-up is if you can confirm again something you previously said, which is that the UN, as a matter of policy, would not accept support from the IDF for security of the convoys. So can you confirm that, because that’s what you previously said?

Spokesman : We will not be escorted by the IDF. Our convoys will not be escorted by the IDF. The Israelis have a responsibility to create the conditions where aid can be distributed safely. Your second question?

Question : Okay. Relating to Syria, prior to the latest developments in Aleppo, can you tell us what steps or measures, if any, have been taken toward the convening of this constitutional committee or other steps to try to achieve a political settlement? I know now it’s been disrupted, obviously, but prior to that, while it was a cold peace.

Spokesman : Well, Mr. Pedersen and his team have been trying to move the process forward, trying to get the parties together. We have the political road map, right? We have 2254. The UN as a convener can only keep pushing the parties to meet, can only keep pushing the parties to put the interest of the Syrian people first and foremost. But unfortunately, we can’t force anyone to do anything.

Question : Can you provide any details as to which of the parties have been most resistant to the convening of this constitutional committee? Or is it just from both sides?

Spokesman : Look, I think we have seen — and not about the constitutional committee only — I think we have seen different parties to the conflict being reluctant at one part or another to move the political process forward. Serife, then Evelyn.

Question : Thank you, Stephane. I want to go back to Gaza. As you’ve mentioned, the World Central Kitchen announced it is suspending its operation after an Israeli air strike hit its colleagues. And also, UNRWA, I think, announced on Sunday that it will be suspending the delivery of humanitarian aid and to Gaza through the Israeli-held Kerem Shalom crossing. I do realize you don’t like it when we make the personal comments, but to me it looks like Israel is really putting in its policy of starving off the population and it’s doing it rather effectively. But how do you evaluate this?

Spokesman : We evaluate this that the… I mean, I think I read out the evaluation. The continued lack of food, the continued inability of us to have the right conditions to distribute aid without being shot at, the fact that more than 100 hostages remain in the tunnels held by Hamas, the fact that there is no political horizon. I mean, the facts are pretty clear and they’re pretty horrific. Evelyn?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Just some brief follow-ups. Is Kerem Shalom the only functioning crossing?

Spokesman : No, there are a number of other functioning crossings.

Correspondent : Because we keep mentioning…

Spokesman : Yeah, but there are a number of other functioning crossings.

Question : Yeah. Okay, and secondly, is in Syria, is anyone in touch with President [Bashar al] Assad or is he considered part of the problem?

Spokesman : Our colleagues are in touch with all the relevant parties. Who did I say? Sorry, Volodymyr, I think, yeah.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Two parallel events have just been held simultaneously at the UN Headquarters. One was hosted by Russia, a presentation of the so-called “Technical Guide on Protecting Critical Energy Infrastructure against Terrorist Attacks”. The other event was organized by Ukraine and a group of countries “Protecting Critical Energy Infrastructure of Ukraine against the Attacks of the Russian Federation during the War”. How do you think? Isn’t it evidence of a UN crisis when a state that attacks the energy infrastructure of another country tries to teach other states how to defend themselves against such attacks?

Spokesman : Look, this is the UN as a convener. Member States are free to organize whatever the events they want to have. I think we have been very clear in condemning attacks on civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure. I think every day, including today, I highlight the destruction of attacks that we’ve seen by the Russian Federation on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine and the impact that it will have on Ukrainian civilians during the winter. Yes, sir? Sorry. Yes, go ahead. Yeah.

Question : Thank you. Is Secretary-General concerned about the new EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas’ remarks regarding the potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine? And does he see this as a possible step toward further escalation?

Spokesman : Look, we have been speaking out for an end to this conflict and not to encourage any further escalation from one side or the other. We want to see an end to the conflict for the sake of civilians in Ukraine, for the sake of civilians in Russia. And we want to see an end to the conflict in line with General Assembly resolutions, international law and territorial integrity.

Question : So, sorry, does he think that this may lead to further escalation?

Spokesman : I think we’re not in the speculation business.

Correspondent : Okay.

Spokesman : Sinan, and then…

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two questions, if you don’t mind, about Syria. Thousands of Kurds and 5,000 Yazidis previously displaced from Afrin because of the Turkish operations are stuck in their cars and roads while trying to leave the Shahba area of Aleppo as the Turkish-backed group and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attacked them. And the Syrian Democratic Forces says that they are working on to evacuate them. But the corridor has been blocked by those groups — like, two groups. And I wonder if UN is trying to open this corridor to help them to reach out to north-east Syria.

Spokesman : I don’t have any operational details whether or not we’re specifically working on that road being blocked. But what is clear is that all parties to the conflict, whether they are state actors or non-state actors have a responsibility under international law to ensure that civilians are kept safe, whether they choose to flee like the people you mentioned or whether they choose to stay. Everything should be done to allow people to seek safety and to do it without fear of being attacked.

Question : The second question is, the Turkish-backed group, Syrian National Army, released a video on social media that shows they captured two Kurdish female fighters. And you can see in this footage they are basically abusing and torturing those female fighters. Do you have any comment on that?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen the video, nor can I speak to the veracity of it. But what I can tell you is that anyone who is detained or taken prisoner needs to be treated humanely under established international law. And any release of video showing that kind of behaviour is unacceptable and to be condemned. Madam?

Question : I have two questions. Thank you so much. The first one is about the Special Envoy to Syria, Mr. Pedersen. He encouraged the groups to comply with the resolution 2254 (2015) in 2015 and that’s part of it is to change the constitution. And plus, this attack on Syria is a group of terrorists, several of nationalities engaged. Is part of this group will be a part of negotiation even though Al-Nusra and the other group that…?

Spokesman : I think the answer to your question is that Mr. Pedersen has engaged with all relevant parties including, I would say, probably not the official word but federations of different groups under different umbrella groups and we will continue to do so. Your second question?

Correspondent : The second question about the open border between like the Turkish and the Syrian. We see all these terrorist group is coming from the Turkish side and plus the Türkiye, it’s taking advantage of the Syrian conflict in order to for example building the biggest hydraulic dam that eliminate the water of [inaudible].

Spokesman : What is the question, please?

Correspondent : That’s the question. Is to eliminate the water of the Syrian Government to the Syrian people, also to the Iraqi people.

Spokesman : But what is the question?

Question : The question is, is there any action going to be against or eliminating the Turkish Government from doing any wrong action against any state sovereignty which is Syria or Iraq? Are they going to put a limitation?

Spokesman : Look, every Member State has an obligation to respect the sovereignty of other Member States. Michelle Nichols?

Question : Thank you, Steph. A little closer to home. Have any senior UN officials met with, spoken with anyone from the [Donald] Trump transition team yet?

Spokesman : When I have something to share with you on that front, I will gladly share it with you.

Question : You’re attempting to meet…?

Spokesman : When I have information to share with you, I will gladly do that. Mr. Vaccara?

Correspondent : Thank you very much. Subject is freedom of the press. And it’s a follow-up of this question. Actually, Trump has chosen Kash Patel as his…

Spokesman : Let me…

Question : No, let me finish with the question. To head FBI and Patel has call for prosecuting journalists. Any reaction from the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I will save you. I don’t know what I’m going to save you. I’m going to save myself here. I’m not going to engage in commenting on who may lead what agency and with the next US [United States] Administration. That’s just not my job here to do. Our long-standing fight for freedom of the press, for human rights will continue unchanged. Speaking of freedom of the press, Mr. Klein, and then that’ll be the last question.

Correspondent : Okay. I have something I really have to live up to here but in any event my question is…

Correspondent : I have a question, too.

Spokesman : Oh, okay. I’ll get you as well, Iftikhar. Go ahead, Joe.

Question : Okay. My question is if you have any comment on the video released by Hamas of the Israeli-American hostage and which many observers consider to have been a coerced script that he was reading. Would the Secretary-General consider that a violation of international law?

Spokesman : Look, as you know, the Secretary-General has been regularly meeting with the families of hostages and former hostages and has been following those developments very closely and very personally. It is yet another opportunity to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages held by Hamas. It is hard to imagine that any video statement recorded by someone who is being held hostage is anything but coerced. And I think it goes against everything that we stand for. Mr. Iftikhar Ali?

Question : Thank you, Steph. By now, most of my colleagues have asked questions regarding Gaza, but I have one, and that is according to press reports, Israel has banned Adhan, which is a Muslim call for prayer, in all the mosques in Israel, which Muslim leaders have described as an attack on Islam. Any comments on this?