Warning One Quarter of People Living with HIV Lack Access to Life-Saving Treatment, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges Rights-Based Approach to Ending AIDS

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World AIDS Day, observed on 1 December:

Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is achievable. But, reaching this goal requires breaking down the barriers keeping people from vital services.

Every 25 seconds, someone in the world is infected with HIV. One quarter of people living with HIV — more than 9 million people — lack access to life-saving treatment.

Discriminatory laws, policies and practices punish and stigmatize vulnerable people — especially women, girls and minorities — preventing their access to proven preventions, testing, treatment and care.

This year’s World AIDS Day reminds us the fight against AIDS can be won if leaders take a rights-based approach to ensure that everyone — especially the most vulnerable — can get the services they need without fear.

The inspirational advances made in the global HIV response have been powered by global solidarity and human rights. We will overcome AIDS if the rights of everyone, everywhere, are protected. I call on all leaders to heed this year’s theme and take the “rights” path.