The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today's briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

** Yemen

Let me turn first to a statement on Yemen: This June, we mark a grim milestone. It’s been one year since the arbitrary detention of dozens of personnel from the United Nations, national and international NGOs (non-governmental organizations), civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions, these detentions by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen. The Secretary-General renews his call for their immediate and unconditional release, including those held since 2021 and 2023, and most recently, detentions in January.

He also reiterates his strongest condemnation of the death in detention of a World Food Programme colleague that took place earlier this year. The Houthi de facto authorities have yet to provide an explanation for this deplorable tragedy, and he renews his call for an immediate, transparent and thorough investigation and accountability. Mr. [António] Guterres says he stands in solidarity with all detained colleagues in Yemen and their families and pays tribute to their essential work and their families’ perseverance.

We and our humanitarian partners should never be targeted, never be arrested and never be detained while carrying out our mandates for the benefit of the people we serve. The continued arbitrary detention of our colleagues is a profound injustice against those who dedicate their lives to providing life-saving assistance and support to the people of Yemen. It has placed additional constraints on our ability to operate effectively and undermined mediation processes to secure a path toward peace.

The Secretary-General urges the Houthis, yet again, to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained. Particularly on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, this is a time to show compassion. It is a time to end the ordeal of families who face celebrating yet another holiday without their loved ones. To our detained colleagues, the Secretary-General wants them to know that they are not forgotten.

We will continue to work through all possible channels to secure their safe and immediate release, and he calls upon Member States to continue expressing their solidarity with those detained and intensify advocacy for their release.

Finally, we welcome the collective support of international partners, NGOs and all those working to support the people of Yemen in these efforts.

** Secretary-General/General Assembly

This morning, the Secretary-General spoke at the General Assembly, where he congratulated Annalena Baerbock of Germany on her election as the President of the General Assembly for the eightieth Session.

He said that President-elect Baerbock’s vision, “Better Together”, is an inspiring rallying cry for today’s world and the global problem-solving system embodied by the United Nations to address the challenges we face.

He told President-elect Baerbock that she can count on his full support as she takes on this important responsibility.

The Secretary-General also thanked the current President of the General Assembly, Philemon Yang, for his leadership during the seventy-ninth session — which still has some ways to go.

As we look ahead to the end of the seventy-ninth session, and prepare for the start of the eightieth, the Secretary-General said, let us strive to live up to the values of solidarity and collaboration that have defined this organization from its very start.

** Deputy Secretary-General/Morocco

Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is currently in Marrakech, in Morocco, where she is attending the 2025 Ibrahim Governance Weekend, which is — as you may know — a high-level gathering of African political and business leaders, civil society, multilateral organizations, and international partners focused on financing for Africa’s development.

While in Marrakech, the Deputy Secretary-General is also meeting with senior Moroccan Government officials and key stakeholders to discuss Africa’s development priorities, the acceleration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), challenges to middle income countries and the implementation of the Pact for the Future.

Tomorrow, she will travel to Geneva to participate in the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025).

It is the main global forum for reviewing progress and sharing good practices in reducing disaster risk and building resilience.

** Gaza

Turning to Gaza, I can tell you that the Secretary-General condemns the reported killings and injuries of Palestinians who were seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food.

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to agree to and facilitate humanitarian aid. The unimpeded entry of assistance at scale to meet the enormous needs of the people in Gaza must be restored immediately. The United Nations must be allowed to work in safety and security under conditions that fully respect our humanitarian principles.

The Secretary-General continues to call for an immediate permanent, sustainable ceasefire.

All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. This is the only path to ensuring security for all. There is no military solution to this conflict.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground, I can tell you that our humanitarian colleagues there from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that in the last two days, partners reported scores of people killed and injured, apparently while gathering to receive supplies near the militarized distribution centres in Rafah and Deir al Balah.

Attacks against health facilities have also continued. Yesterday in North Gaza, the Noura Al Kaabi Centre for dialysis was reportedly hit. The Ministry of Health in Gaza tells us that more than 40 per cent of dialysis patients in Gaza have died since the escalation of the hostilities in October 2023. This is because the centres were either struck or they are now unreachable.

As hostilities continue, people have once again been forced to flee. On Saturday, Israeli authorities issued another displacement order in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah. This has affected about 100,000 people living in more than 200 displacement sites.

Two primary healthcare centres and five medical points are within the displacement area — while three hospitals, three field hospitals, seven primary healthcare centres and 20 medical points are located within 1,000 metres of it.

Overall, since 18 March, our humanitarian partners estimate that more than 640,000 people — that's nearly a third of Gaza’s entire population — have been displaced across the Gaza Strip.

The latest displacement order also deprived at least 8,000 students of learning, as tens of functioning temporary learning spaces and a dozen public schools had to suspend their operations. These closures constitute a severe setback for children and education, limiting their access to a safe and structured learning environment.

The United Nations and our humanitarian partners will continue their efforts to identify and treat malnutrition whenever possible and as dwindling supplies get even lower. Last week, we and our partners distributed supplements to about 40,000 children, despite severe challenges and restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, as people endure deprivation, and hunger and the absence of adequate food distribution, looting incidents continue to be reported. The vast majority are people taking flour directly from our open trucks, out of clear desperation, but our teams are also started observing some criminal looting yet again.

We and our partners continue to call for the full lifting of the restrictions on aid and other essentials to ensure the needs of civilians are met.

This comes as people continue to suffer from frequent water shortages. The pipeline in Deir al Balah, which supplied at least 12,000 cubic metres of water every day, is still not operational — and humanitarians’ attempts to carry out coordinated missions to repair it have been denied.

Today, five missions to distribute potable water in the displacement camps in Jabaliya were also denied by Israeli authorities.

Over the weekend, we and our partners kept working to bring supplies from the Palestinian side of Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza. More than 100 truckloads of food and medical supplies were picked up on Saturday and Sunday, bringing to more than 300 the number of truckloads picked up from the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom since it was reopened.

Today, one of our attempts to collect supplies from that crossing was denied. Another is still ongoing, awaiting a green light from Israeli authorities, a pause in the bombing along the route, and the allocation of a viable path.

Because of the Israeli weekend and holiday, the border was kept closed, blocking us from bringing more supplies through Kerem Shalom since Saturday.

Even when the crossing is open, severe restrictions on what we can bring in — both in terms of volume and variety — means it’s still just a trickle of what people need.

** Lebanon

On a related note, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, our Special Coordinator for Lebanon, began a visit to Israel today, where she is set to meet with senior officials.

Her visit is part of the regular consultations on steps to consolidate progress made since the November 2024 Cessation of Hostilities Understanding came into effect and to advance the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.

And just to note that last week, the Special Coordinator, together with Geir Pedersen, our [Special] Envoy for Syria, as you know, met with Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

The discussions centred on ways to consolidate stability in Lebanon and the wider region through the implementation of resolution 1701, including in relation to borders issues and refugees.

And to reiterate that we continue to call on all sides to abide by their commitments to create the necessary conditions for enduring security and stability across the Blue Line.

** Antisemitic Attacks

I've also been asked about the acts of antisemitism we've seen over the weekend, specifically the horrific violent attack in Boulder, Colorado, and the acts of vandalism in France targeting Jewish landmarks.

I can tell you that the Secretary-General condemns these acts. The United Nations firmly stands against all forms of antisemitism, as well as all other manifestations of extremism and any incitement to religious hatred and violence, and he calls for swift action to hold those responsible accountable.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that, according to authorities, attacks over the weekend and today have killed more than 20 civilians and injured more than 100 others, including children. Civilian infrastructure — including homes, health care and education facilities, as well as power and gas lines — were also damaged. The regions of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia were among the hardest hit. Aid workers are providing support, delivering materials for emergency repairs, along with psychological assistance to all those impacted. Humanitarian organizations are also continuing to evacuate people from areas of intense hostilities. Over the weekend, authorities announced evacuations from a dozen front-line communities in the Sumy and Dnipro [regions].

On 30 May, an inter-agency humanitarian convoy delivered vital aid to residents of the front-line Mylivska community in the Kherson region. The assistance included solar lamps, charging stations, kitchen sets, and all sorts of other essential supplies; and this was for at least 700 people, including people with disabilities.

This year, 11 convoys reached 16,000 people in the Kherson region, delivering much-needed aid remaining in frontline areas.

** Sudan

Moving to the situation in Sudan, I can tell you that we are alarmed by the recent wave of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Sudan.

On 30 May, Eldaman International Hospital in Al Obeid, the state capital of North Kordofan, was struck in a reported drone attack that killed at least six health workers and injured more than 15 others. And just one day earlier, the World Food Programme’s premises in Al Fasher came under repeated shelling, causing significant damage to a key humanitarian hub. Both attacks were reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement, the Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Kristine Hambrouck, called for international humanitarian law to be respected — civilians, health workers and aid staff must never be targeted, she said. We reiterate that these facilities are essential to sustaining life in the face of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that in Khartoum, attacks on electricity infrastructure have worsened water shortages, forcing many people to use unsafe sources and putting over 1 million children at risk of waterborne diseases, at a time when, as you know, cholera is spreading in Sudan.

Daily cases in Khartoum state have dropped compared to previous weeks, thanks to the efforts of health workers and community volunteers. However, the overall numbers there remain staggering — with more than 16,500 cases and over 340 reported deaths since the outbreak began.

In South Darfur state, dozens of cholera cases emerged in Nyala, in the state capital and surrounding areas, prompting officials to declare a health emergency. These officials are appealing for urgent support to contain the outbreak before it spreads. And in Northern and River Nile states, cholera continues to spread, with over 200 cases and several deaths reported since the middle of last month.

Local health authorities — with our support — have set up treatment centres and launched surveillance and community health activities, but critical gaps in supplies, funding and support for overstretched health workers remain.

We and our partners are scaling up the response, but being faced by mounting constraints, with funding shortfalls and the movement of supplies and personnel across conflict lines remains, obviously, a fundamental challenge to our ability to do our work. We urge the international community to act swiftly, so as to ensure that resources reach people where they are most needed, to prevent the further spread of cholera, and to protect the millions of civilians who are caught and are at risk.

** Nigeria

From Nigeria, our colleagues at OCHA tell us that we and our humanitarian partners continue to support the response to the devastating floods in the north-central part of the country.

On 29 May, intense rainfall triggered floods in the Mokwa local government area of Niger State. More than 500 households were impacted and over 3,000 people displaced. According to UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), more than 1,600 children aged 12 years and below have been displaced.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged. The flooding also damaged key roads and bridges, disrupting transport and local activities.

The main needs include food, water and sanitation hygiene services, emergency shelter and psychosocial support. The Government is leading the response, which includes food, water, and medical support.

We and our partners are supporting the Government. WHO (World Health Organization) is preparing a shipment of medicine and medical equipment to support essential primary healthcare.

For its part, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will provide 1,000 tarpaulin sheets for temporary shelter and other essential non-food items, while the UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) plans to establish temporary clinics and safe spaces for women and girls, offering maternal and reproductive health services, psychosocial care and dignity kits. The agency is also working with the Government to deploy nurses and midwives.

** Financial Contribution

Money today. Two countries. Get your quiz hats on.

This Central American country is a bird-watchers paradise, home to over 700 bird species. [responses from the crowd] All of you are wrong so far.

Its national bird is distinctive, with red, blue and yellow plumes and is called the Scarlet Macaw. Ok. You have named all of them except Honduras. […]

There are two countries in the world that have national capitals named after a US President. One is Washington, in the United States. What is the other one? […] Liberia!

We thank our friends in Monrovia and Tegucigalpa and for their full payments to the Regular Budget. The payments from Honduras and Liberia bring the number of fully paid-up Member States to 110.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : And now we take your questions. Benno, I'll have to go to you. Okay. Go ahead, Edie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. On the Secretary-General statement about the detention of UN NGO staff by the Houthis, can we get some numbers? I mean, how many UN staffers, how many NGO staffers, and for how long? Because this has taken place over a period of time.

Spokesman : Exactly. So, 23 UN personnel remain detained. And I will try to give you a better breakdown, but that's the number I have for UN staff: 23 remain detained.

Question : Okay. And a second follow-up on Gaza. You talked about the looting of trucks, new looting of trucks. Are there any numbers to go with that?

Spokesman : No. I don't have any granularity on that, unfortunately. Okay. Abdelhamid and then Gabriel.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have a couple of questions. I start with the statement of the Secretary-General. He used the term “appalled”, and now you use the term “condemned”. So in fact, I published this statement, and I used what he wrote, “appalled”. Now you say condemned, so should I revise my statement, my report, and say the Secretary condemned?

Spokesman : I mean, I speak on his behalf, and we clearly condemned what happened.

Question : My second question. A Tunisian was shot and killed in southern France. And the killer, according to the prosecutor, is a hate crime. And last month also, a Malian was stabbed to death in a mosque. And we didn’t hear statement condemning these Islamophobic crimes. Why is that?

Spokesman : I mean, first of all, we condemn any act of murder, especially those that are clearly motivated by religious hatred, whether it is antisemitism or Islamophobia, and that is our position.

Question : I will be happy when I hear that statement coming from you in your briefing. And last, on Syria, Israel attacked Latakia and Tartous two days ago, and a number of civilians were killed. I haven't heard any statement from any one official on that.

Spokesman : I mean, these attacks, unfortunately, have been going on for quite some time, and I think we've been very clear in condemning all violations of Syria's territorial integrity. Dezhi and then Gabriel. Sorry.

Question : The new run of Russian-Ukrainian talks has concluded in Istanbul, and both parties agree for a large prisoner swap as well as the missing children, I guess. Any reaction from the Secretary-General on the latest development for the meetings?

Spokesman : Well, we obviously, you know, we welcome any agreement that will bring exchange of prisoners or exchange of remains of prisoners. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Ian Martin's strategic review of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), you mentioned weeks ago that it was still looking at mid-June. And will that be public, you think?

Spokesman : Let me get back to you on that.

Question : Yeah, no problem. And on UN80, where are we in the process there? I mean, we haven't heard from Guy Ryder. There's a lot that, you know, potential changes in this organization. Where do we kind of stand on that?

Spokesman : The proposals are continuing to be looked at. Proposals are being harvested from the different, the three different tracks. We hope to get Guy Ryder down here at some point soon to update you. Denis?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a follow-up question on Ukraine. Could you comment on Russia’s proposal that a peace treaty with Ukraine must be approved by a legally binding UN Security Council resolution?

Spokesman : Look. I think, let's get to an agreement. I don't want to comment on hypotheticals. I think it would be unwise and counterproductive at this point. You know, I do want to add that, obviously, we hope that the talks that concluded in Istanbul could lead to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as the first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions. We'll go to Ria Novosti, please.

Question : Thanks so much. Tom Fletcher is in Moscow. Any meetings?

Spokesman : I know he met with Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and others. It's part of his broader consultations with all Member States, but especially the permanent members of the Security Council. As soon as I have something, I will share it with you. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. In an April press release on the PKK-Türkiye ceasefire, UN experts called for disarmament, which the PKK has announced it will carry out. In the same press release, the experts also called for addressing the root causes of violence. So the question is, does the United Nations also call on Türkiye to assess any possible responsibility it might have in the causes of the conflict? And that was on the United Nation Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner, I mean, the press release.

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, obviously, you know, the High Commissioner for Human Rights speaks for his mandate. We fully support… the Secretary-General, of course, supports him and his work. Yes. Go ahead.

Question : I mean, what does the Secretary-General expect from Türkiye in the negotiations? I mean, does he has any…?

Spokesman : There have been historic steps taken, right, between the Government of Türkiye and the PKK. We hope that these talks and these discussions will evolve in a way that is mutually beneficial to both, but also beneficial to all people in Türkiye and the broader region.

Question : I'm almost done. Is that or you want to come back to me?

Spokesman : Go ahead. Go ahead.

Question : So while the United Nations assistance has not been requested in the PKK-Türkiye negotiation, has the SG offered the United Nations’ assistance to the parties?

Spokesman : We always stand ready to assist any negotiating process, should the parties both want us and in ways that can be helpful. Stefano?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. First, from 1 to 10, how worries the Secretary-General about the Russian response to the attack yesterday could be a nuclear response?

Spokesman : We're not… First of all, I think Secretary-General's oft-stated position about the risk of nuclear conflict stands, but I'm not going to feed into number predictions.

Question : But at least he says he's today more worried than he was made, let's say, two days ago? Another question, he's, I mean, actually, he's a follow-up with a question I asked you last week about Mario Paciolla’s death in Colombia. You said that you were going to check, you know, because the question was if the UN is going to reopen the case with an inquiry or something.

Spokesman : Yeah. I’m sorry. I haven't had a chance to ask, but I will. Biesan and Evelyn.

Question : So former State Department spokesperson Matt Miller, in an interview, has said that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza. And, as you know, he had defended Israel when he was in his position. I think this is the probably the highest official in the former Biden Administration who has made this admission. Do you have a comment on that? And, I mean, do you share his assessment?

Spokesman : I’ve said what I’ve said. Maybe once, when there may be one day when I become a former something, I'll say other things. Evelyn?

Question : Just briefly, can the UN deliver any goods and anyone to Darfur?

Spokesman : No. We've not been able to get into El Fasher, as far as I know.

Question : Thank you.