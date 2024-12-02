If Palestinian Refugee Agency Ceases to Operate, Responsibility to Provide Services Rests Solely with Israel, Secretary-General Says at Cairo Conference

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, delivered by Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, at the Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza, in Cairo today:

I have the honour of presenting the Secretary-General’s speech. He would have loved being here. I thank President El-Sisi for convening this urgent conference, and I express my gratitude to Egypt for its leadership.

From day one, Egypt has been a leading voice in seeking a peaceful resolution to this conflict. Egypt is also a critical humanitarian hub, supporting the delivery of desperately needed relief to Gaza at this incredibly difficult moment.

I urge the international community to back these efforts and build a foundation for sustainable peace in Gaza and across the Middle East. That’s what this conference is about.

We are here to help secure an immediate surge in lifesaving aid for the Palestinian people, ensure preparedness for a potential ceasefire, and begin laying the groundwork for recovery and reconstruction.

This cannot happen soon enough. As we gather in Cairo, humanity itself is being tested. As I have said repeatedly, nothing justifies the 7 October 2023 abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas, nor the taking of hostages.

And nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. Yet, conditions for Palestinians in Gaza are appalling and apocalyptic.

More than 44,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been reportedly killed. Virtually the entire population of Gaza has been displaced — often multiple times.

Malnutrition is rampant. In the past four months alone, nearly 19,000 children were hospitalized due to acute malnutrition — nearly double the cases in the first half of the year. Famine is imminent.

Meanwhile, the health system has collapsed. And Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees per capita anywhere in the world — many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anaesthesia. What we are seeing may well amount to the gravest international crimes.

In the face of the gigantic needs, humanitarian aid is — outrageously — being blocked. This flies in the face of the clear requirements under international humanitarian law to respect and to protect civilians and to ensure their essential needs are met.

It defies numerous General Assembly and Security Council resolutions demanding a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access. And it ignores the International Court of Justice, which issued binding provisional orders that must be complied with.

At best, the entry of goods into Gaza is grossly insufficient, inconsistent and unpredictable — a drop in an ocean of need. “Aid by exception” is neither humane nor effective in saving lives.

Any aid that does trickle through faces looting, while delivery is hampered by unexploded ordnance, as well as destroyed and overcrowded roads. Last month, 90 per cent of aid trucks — 98 of 109 — were looted at Kerem Shalom. This breakdown — and more — is a direct consequence of the failure to ensure public order and safety.

But, the crisis for Palestinians continues to worsen. In North Gaza, the situation is growing more perilous by the day. In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, militarized Israeli security operations, settlement-expansion, evictions, demolitions, violence and threats of annexation are inflicting further pain and injustice.

And Palestinians continue to be subject to draconian restrictions on their movement and their access to services, livelihoods and farmlands.

The humanitarian community is doing all it can, but the obstacles are overwhelming. The aid system itself is in the crosshairs. Since the conflict began, 251 UN colleagues have been killed — almost all of whom worked for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In addition, humanitarian installations, including hospitals and schools, have been damaged or destroyed. This is absolutely unacceptable and must stop. Israeli measures, including the recent Knesset bills, that could prevent UNRWA from fulfilling its mandate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, threaten to cripple humanitarian efforts.

The result is a dystopian humanitarian landscape in which respect for basic principles of humanity is being shredded. Let’s be clear: The nightmare in Gaza is not a crisis of logistics. It’s a crisis of political will and of respect for fundamental principles of international humanitarian law. As we discuss a path forward, I would like to focus on three key areas for action.

First — we must demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law. The delivery of aid must be predictable and sustained. Humanitarian staff and operations must be guaranteed security. Access must be granted to all those in need, wherever they are. The parties must uphold their responsibility to allow and facilitate the rapid, unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief. United Nations premises must remain inviolable at all times. And any obstructions that leave civilians without relief must be removed. All parties are bound to ensure respect for international humanitarian law.

Second — we must speak loudly and clearly in defence of the humanitarian aid system, in particular UNRWA. UNRWA is an irreplaceable lifeline for millions of Palestinians. Its extensive network of staff and infrastructure is needed now more than ever.

UNRWA has more schools, medical facilities, warehouses, offices and staff than all other humanitarian agencies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory combined. It is responsible for the provision of state-like functions: Providing schooling to more than half a million students — with an education that champions human rights, gender equality and UN values; carrying out 16,000 medical consultations a day and attending to over 895,000 patients in the West Bank alone every year; and dispensing vital social services.

No other entity has the capacity or reach to deliver life-saving aid and social and development services at the scale and the breadth needed in Gaza, and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in general. UNRWA is a factor of stability and trust.

At a time when law and order in Gaza have completely broken down, the void that will be left without UNRWA would be impossible to fill. And make no mistake. If UNRWA is forced to close, the responsibility of replacing its vital services — and meeting the core needs of Palestinians in Gaza — would rest with Israel as the occupying Power. Not the United Nations. Not the international community. But, Israel — and Israel alone. So, I appeal for the urgent and full support of lifesaving humanitarian relief for the Palestinian people through UNRWA. There is no alternative.

And third — we need to intensify efforts for a political solution to end this nightmare. It’s past time for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. For an end to the unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory as envisaged by the International Court of Justice and requested by the General Assembly.

And for a two-State solution, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions — with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States. The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing short of a complete breakdown of our common humanity. The nightmare must stop. We cannot continue to look away.

Four days ago, Hassan, our UNRWA staff, in a coordinated movement, was moving his family to safety. They came under fire, and by the time he found his family his wife, his three daughters had been killed, remaining himself and his son. It’s time to act. With resolve this catastrophic conflict must stop.