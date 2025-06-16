The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon, everyone.

** Secretary-General — G7

Starting off with a trip announcement: This afternoon, the Secretary-General will travel to Canada, where he will attend an outreach session of the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, in the province of Alberta.

On Tuesday, he will take part in a session organized for G7 and invited leaders, entitled Energy security: diversification, technology and investment to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

The Secretary-General will also hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit, including with the Prime Minister of Canada and G7 President, Mark Carney.

The Secretary-General will be back in New York on Wednesday.

** Mine Ban Convention

In a statement today, the Secretary-General says that he is gravely concerned by recent announcements and steps taken by several Member States to withdraw from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

These announcements are particularly troubling, as it risks weakening civilian protection and undermining two decades of a normative framework that has saved countless lives. Mr. Guterres urges all States to adhere to humanitarian disarmament treaties and immediately halt any steps towards their withdrawal. He also appeals to the 32 States that have yet to join the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention to do so without delay and to fully commit to its objectives.

To this end, the Secretary-General intends to launch a global campaign to uphold the norms of humanitarian disarmament, accelerate mine action as an enabler of human rights and sustainable development and drive forward the vision of a mine-free world.

The full statement is being issued just now.

** Humanitarian Appeal

Our colleagues at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) note that today, the UN and our humanitarian partners launched a hyper-prioritized global appeal aiming to help 114 million people facing life-threatening needs across the world. The appeal seeks $29 billion in funding.

Our humanitarian colleagues point out that in the wake of the deepest funding cuts ever to hit the international humanitarian sector, the appeal further prioritizes and highlights the most urgent elements of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2025 (GHO) launched last December but does not replace it.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said that the funding cuts have left the sector with brutal choices and that too many people will not get the support they need. He stressed that we, along with our partners, will save as many lives as we can with the resources we are given.

The Global Humanitarian Overview 2025 covers more than 70 countries and territories with humanitarian needs, including refugee-hosting countries. It currently calls for $44 billion. Nearly halfway through the year, just $5.6 billion — less than 13 per cent — has been received.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Gaza Strip, the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that over the past few days, attacks on civilians in Gaza have continued, including the reported killing and injury of people seeking food or other aid.

Partners working on child protection tell us that several children were also temporarily separated from their families, due to mass movements around the militarized distribution points. As they were reunited with their families, partners are working to help reduce risks for children near distribution points.

Over the weekend, the telecommunication cables were repaired, allowing Internet services to resume. That was made possible as the Israeli authorities facilitated the access of teams sent by telecommunication companies to fix damaged cables, after multiple access denials over weeks. Partners tell us that today, there was another outage in central and southern Gaza, after which they also coordinated urgent repairs and succeeded in restoring connectivity.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said that pregnant mothers are living on a fraction of the food they need to survive. A growing number of mothers suffer from malnutrition — and one in three expectant mothers experiences a high-risk pregnancy at a time when half of the essential maternal health medicines are no longer in stock.

The UN and our partners are working to provide support with whatever supplies remain available. Last week, [a daily average of] 200,000 meals were delivered through 44 community kitchens. Meanwhile, partners tell us that prices continue to skyrocket. Last week in Gaza City, a 25-kilogramme bag of flour was sold for 1,600 shekels, the equivalent of $450.

OCHA underscores that life-saving aid must reach people in need in line with humanitarian principles, and humanitarians must be allowed to do their work. More essential supplies must be allowed to enter.

Meanwhile, fuel stocks have reached critically low levels. More fuel is urgently needed for essential services such as providing adequate supplies of water. In the south of Gaza, supplies of diesel — which are needed to operate equipment and machinery — have almost run out.

Today, Israeli authorities once again denied an attempt to coordinate the collection of some fuel supplies from Rafah. Partners are rationing the stocks they have as they continue attempting to coordinate access.

OCHA tells us that humanitarian, communication and banking activities may halt very soon unless the supply of fuel resumes immediately or the UN is enabled by the Israeli authorities to retrieve available stocks from areas inside Gaza that require coordination with Israeli authorities.

Israeli authorities continue to deny many humanitarian movements within the Strip. Today, 7 out of 17 attempts to coordinate such movements were denied, including for operations as critical as trucking water and removing solid waste.

Meanwhile, the UN and our partners continue sending more supplies to Kerem Shalom, where the Israeli authorities are channelling our shipments. Yesterday, we sent over 50 truckloads to the crossing, and that’s just those that Israeli authorities approved, out of a longer list of supplies that we had submitted. Heavy restrictions still apply on what and how much we may bring in.

Meanwhile, ongoing displacement orders continue to increase people’s shelter needs and drive further overcrowding at displacement sites. For over 100 days, the Israeli authorities have banned the entry of any shelter materials. OCHA warns that these materials require frequent replenishment as they wear out quickly or may be left behind when people are forced into renewed displacement.

** Two-State Solution

In response to questions we received, I can tell you that we are aware that the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, originally scheduled for this week, has been postponed. We remain engaged with the co-chairs — France and Saudi Arabia — regarding the new dates of the Conference.

The Secretary-General remains committed to a negotiated two-State solution, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements, so that Israel and Palestine can finally live side by side in peace and security with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

The Secretary-General also continues to call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostagesand for the rapid, safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is alarmed by the situation in parts of the Darfur and Kordofan regions, where civilians continue to flee ongoing conflict and widespread insecurity.

Meanwhile, funding shortfalls and access challenges are putting major pressure on response efforts. Some 12,300 people were newly displaced in North Darfur, South Kordofan and West Kordofan between June 10th and 14th — that’s according to the International Organization for Migration. This includes an estimated 1,000 people who fled Abu Shouk displacement camp and Al Fasher town in North Darfur, due to insecurity and worsening economic conditions.

The displaced people reportedly relocated to other parts of Al Fasher, as well as to Tawila locality, where the UN and partners on the ground have scaled up support for new arrivals in recent months. In South Kordofan, nearly 11,000 people were displaced from 10 villages in Al Qouz locality between 12 and 14 June. This is in addition to the more than 9,000 people previously displaced in the same area on 29 May. Most have moved to locations in Sheikan locality in North Kordofan, while others have sought refuge within South and West Kordofan.

We underscore that civilians must be protected, whether they seek to leave the area or choose to remain. Once again, OCHA calls for unfettered humanitarian access so that people in need can secure the essentials for their survival.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bintou Keita, concluded on Sunday a visit to Goma that began on June 12. This visit allowed her to listen carefully to the concerns and perspectives of the various stakeholders, ahead of her briefing to the Security Council on 27 June.

Special Representative Keita reiterated MONUSCO’s (United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) willingness to support all steps towards peace and stability in the region.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us that authorities reported that attacks across the country this morning and over the weekend killed and injured several civilians, with Donetsk and Kherson region most impacted. In Zaporizhzhia, authorities said that a warehouse belonging to an international non-governmental organization and its national partner was also hit, destroying food, water, emergency kits, generators and other aid. No casualties were reported.

National organizations, supported by the UN and humanitarian partners are mobilized and providing aid, including emergency shelter materials and psychosocial support.

Since January 2025, in Zaporizhzhia region, some 145 humanitarian organizations provided assistance to 285,000 people. A major focus was on the support of water and waste-water systems, which remain impacted by the destruction of the Kakhovka water reservoir in June 2023. Oher priorities include food aid, healthcare, agricultural support and cash assistance.

During a visit to the region last week, Humanitarian Coordinator Matthias Schmale and UN representatives discussed further humanitarian support and early recovery efforts, including psychosocial services for children and education amid ongoing hostilities.

** Human Rights

Today in Geneva, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk opened the fifty-ninth session of the Human Rights Council with a warning of deepening conflict, rising authoritarianism and growing human suffering. Mr. Türk said that powerful countries were casting aside the agreements that underpin our lives, with a devastating human cost. He called on leaders to respond with the strongest possible defence of international law and human rights.

Mr. Türk said that funding cuts to UN Human Rights and the broader human rights ecosystem offer comfort to dictators and authoritarians. He called on governments and societies to stand up for human rights in word and deed.

** Hunger Hotspots Report

The latest Hunger Hotspots report released by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO) is projecting a serious increase in acute food insecurity in 13 countries and territories in the next five months. Communities in five of these areas are already facing famine, at risk of famine or confronted with catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity.

The report shows that Sudan, Palestine, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali are hotspots of highest concern. In addition, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar and Nigeria are now hotspots of very high concern and require urgent attention to save lives and livelihoods. Other hotspots include Burkina Faso, Chad, Somalia and Syria.

According to the report, conflicts, economic shocks, and natural hazards are the primary drivers of food insecurity in these hotspots.

The report highlights that there is urgent need for humanitarian action and a coordinated international effort to de-escalate conflict, stem displacement, and mount an urgent full-scale aid response.

** International Day

And last, today is the International Day of Family Remittances. Remittances are more than just financial transactions. They are a lifeline for millions of families. Over the past decade, it is estimated that migrants have sent home $5 trillion in remittances to low- and middle-income countries.

** Questions and Answers

Deputy Spokesman : Okay. That is it for me. Any questions? Yes.

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Has the Secretary-General been making any phone calls, trying to stop the Iran-Israel conflict?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. He has been making phone calls. You’re aware, I believe we had mentioned earlier, of a conversation he’d had via telephone with the Iranian Foreign Minister. But he’s made clear both his condemnation of any military escalation and his deep concern about intensified attacks, but also his long-held position on the need for diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue. And he’s been repeating that with all of his interlocutors.

Question : And is he going to try to talk to President Trump when he is in Alberta?

Deputy Spokesman : For meetings, I can’t say at this stage, beyond the meeting with Mark Carney, the Canadian leader, who will be on his schedule. Obviously, the programme is going to be fairly tight, given the number of people who are there. But we’ll provide more details in the next day or so as he gets his meetings done. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. Does the Secretary-General have any comment about Israel striking an Iranian television station in the last few hours?

Deputy Spokesman : We’ve just heard the latest reports. Obviously, we once again reiterate our concern about any attacks on journalists going about their work by any side.

Question : And Israel has obviously killed hundreds of journalists in Gaza over the last nearly 20 months. It’s sort of normalizing the targeting and killing of journalists. Does the Secretary-General feel that — since there’s been no accountability against Israel for the killing of journalists in Gaza — that now they’re being able to just feel like they can get away with this anywhere?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, the Secretary-General has pointed to an overall need for accountability, and this is one of the examples of cases where accountability has placed categories of people at increased risk in the modern world. And that’s true about journalists. That’s true about humanitarian workers. That’s true about medical professionals, so all those cases are things that have to be avoided by all nations, and there needs to be accountability to ensure that international humanitarian law and basic international human rights norms are upheld. Yes?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. In the last 24 hours, 68 Palestinians were killed, 40 of them at what they call food distribution centre. It’s becoming obvious that these centres to distribute food becoming a trap for Palestinians who are hungry, and they have no choice but to go try to get some food, and they’ve been gunned down. Two massacres were committed this morning, 40 of them in those centres. Why it’s not clear that you condemn these traps that becoming hunting ground for Palestinians?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, we’ve said repeatedly we agree with the idea that these places are unsafe, and we agree that no one should be put in a position where they’re placing their own lives at risk simply to feed their families. We have made clear since this particular scheme for aid distribution was developed that we did not think it would work, and we thought it entailed a high risk. And now I think the whole world can see that was the case. No one should have to live like this. The solution, and we’ve said it over and over again, is for there to be unimpeded humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza.

Question : My second question. I’ll go back to the statement issued by the Secretary on the attack by Israel against Iran. And he issued a statement condemning the military escalation in the area. He didn’t condemn the attack, and we asked you about it and you said…

Deputy Spokesman : No, he did. The very second sentence said, “in particular”, he pointed out Israel’s attack. Just read the whole sentence.

Correspondent : He said concern in the second sentence. I know; I read it.

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. But it says, “in particular”.

Correspondent : I’m talking about condemnation.

Deputy Spokesman : I’m not going to tell you how to read sentences. There’s two sentences, one after the other.

Question : Allow me to finish my question. Yeah. He did exactly the same on 2 October 2024, when Iran fired missiles at against Israel. He used the same language. Israel did not accept that statement. They declared him persona non grata. Next morning, 3 October, in the Security Council, he repeated the statement, and he condemned Iran by name. Why he doesn’t now, as the aggression of Israel against Iran is very clear, why he doesn’t condemn the Israeli aggression against Iran?

Deputy Spokesman : I think anyone who reads the statement that was issued on Thursday and knows exactly when it was issued and why it was issued could understand what he was condemning. He was condemning the actions — in particular, like I said, by Israel. Yes. Volodymyr?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. It’s on another subject. Russia has reportedly suggested exchange in Ukrainian children it forcibly deported for Russian prisoners of war. President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy called this beyond understanding and beyond international law. How does the Secretary-General view such a sort of proposal?

Deputy Spokesman : I wouldn’t comment on proposals as they’re going on. Obviously, it’s very clear that that all innocent civilians, including innocent children, should not be used as bargaining chips. That’s the case everywhere. Yes, please?

Question : As you just mentioned that UN is announcing the deepest funding cut of its humanitarian operations and given the number and the scale of the ongoing conflict around the world, I have two questions. One is: What are the main reasons, behind those cuts? And the second is: How much will that impact the humanitarian operation in Gaza? Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : Gaza is one of the areas that will be impacted, but everywhere, really, we have to focus on the people who are most in need. The problem, as I just pointed out, is the math. We are seeking $29 billion in funding, but that’s just for the most urgent cases. The overall appeal that we issued last December was for was for $44 billion, which is much more. Now does that mean we don’t need the $13 million, that we’re not asking for in this particular hyper-prioritized appeal? No. I mean, we need that money, as well. But we are using the circumstances we have to show the priority for the most urgent needs, the people who are most at risk. And so, we’re trying to do what we can. Obviously, if the funding picture changes and we get more funds, we will try to do more with that. The older appeal from December still stands.

Question : I’m sorry. And what are the main reasons behind those cuts?

Deputy Spokesman : As I explained it, the basic reason is the funding cuts. Ultimately, countries are not responding to our appeals. The appeal that we issued at the end of last year was only about 13 per cent funded. We can’t go on like that. We need to get people to at least fund the most crucial things so that innocent people around the world won’t die. Yes?

Question : Thank you. Over the weekend, about 200 people were killed in North Central Nigeria, mostly women and children, and their bodies burned beyond recognition. This has protracted since the beginning of this year. The Secretary-General now has not issued a statement over this.

Deputy Spokesman : We have not, but we’re monitoring the situation. The Secretary-General condemns the killing of innocent civilians, including in Nigeria, and we hope that those responsible for this violence will be found and apprehended. Yes?

Question : Thanks, Farhan. Just going back to the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and following up on our previous question. I mean, 33 Palestinians were shot while waiting for food today alone, at this Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid scheme. All of the predictions that were made by the UN before this got off the ground, it’s been going on for two weeks, have mostly all come true. Does the Secretary-General feel that this is sort of verification that this scheme simply not only does not work but has been a complete failure?

Deputy Spokesman : We never thought that the scheme was workable, and we explained repeatedly in fairly great detail why we thought it was not workable. The Secretary-General himself said that. Tom Fletcher repeatedly also said that. And it’s not a surprise that the sort of scheme that humanitarian experts warn could not work, does not work. This needs to be stopped before more innocent people are killed.

Question : So, the Secretary-General would encourage this scheme to be closed down if he had the option to do that?

Deputy Spokesman : We’re not the ones holding the cards in terms of access to Gaza, but we have made it clear, including in our conversations with Israeli authorities, what is needed again is greater aid coming in through the established crossing points. Yes?

Question : In the last week, Israel attacked Syria, kidnapped seven civilians, attacked Lebanon, killed number of people, also attacked Yemen and their seaports, and now expanding its attacks on Iran. I mean, how could the Secretary-General doesn’t see this connection between all these aggressions on sovereign States and speak up loudly and clearly to condemn this rogue State?

Deputy Spokesman : We have made clear our positions on all the various aspects of the regional issue that you’ve talked about. We made clear the need to halt all the escalation between Israel and Iran. The Secretary-General has condemned and continues to condemn the loss of lives and injuries of civilians in Gaza who are being shot at while seeking food. He believes very clearly that’s unacceptable. You’ve heard our positions on all of these cases. So, the question is, what can the international community do about it? We are doing our utmost to make sure that in all of the cases you’ve described, that the parties de-escalate and use restraint and go back to the path of negotiations. Yes. Efraim?

Question : What kind of presence, what is left of the UN presence now in Gaza? You spoke of partners — like, who is, who remains there on the ground now?

Deputy Spokesman : We do have humanitarian presence in Gaza. As you know, throughout this crisis, the main source of the UN presence has been, the UN Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, where thousands of our colleagues continue to go about their tasks, even amid the huge amount of violence and even despite the more than 300 casualties UNRWA has suffered since the start of the crisis in October 2023. Yes. In the back.

Question : Hi, Farhan. Aren’t Israel attacks on civilians, people, journalists, scientists, and civilians and infrastructures, as well as on territory of Iran, consider crime against humanity and violation of international law?