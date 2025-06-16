Expressing Concern over Withdrawals from Mine Ban Convention, Secretary-General Announces Global Humanitarian Disarmament Campaign

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

At a time when civilians face heightened risks from widening conflicts, it is imperative that we strengthen the frameworks that protect human life and dignity. I am gravely concerned by recent announcements and steps taken by several Member States to withdraw from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

These announcements are particularly troubling as it risks weakening civilian protection and undermining two decades of a normative framework that has saved countless lives. I urge all States to adhere to humanitarian disarmament treaties and immediately halt any steps towards their withdrawal. I also appeal to the 32 States that have yet to join the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention to do so without delay and to fully commit to its objectives.

To this end, I intend to launch a global campaign to uphold the norms of humanitarian disarmament; accelerate mine action as an enabler of human rights and sustainable development; and drive forward the vision of a mine-free world. To achieve these aims, over the next six months this campaign will aim to re-energize public support for disarmament and will also facilitate concrete actions by States to uphold humanitarian norms and strengthen mine action.

The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. The protection of innocent lives depends on our collective action and commitment.