** Iran/Israel

Alright good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the noon briefing. Let me start with I guess the topic of the day. You saw that we issued a statement late last night on the escalation in the Middle East. The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear programme are under way. The Secretary-General recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning now to the Gaza Strip, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that the blockade on fuel, imposed by Israeli authorities for more than 100 days, continues. Sufficient fuel supplies are paramount for keeping essential life-saving services running in Gaza. These include intensive care units and critical health, water and sanitation services.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the Israeli authorities continue to deny many humanitarian movements aimed at providing support to the population within the Strip. Yesterday, the Israeli authorities rejected 8 out of 18 attempts made by the UN to coordinate such movements, including efforts to retrieve wheat flour and fuel supplies. Out of the remaining 10 attempts, 4 missions were unable to be accomplished, either because of impediments or because organizers had to cancel them — which typically happen for security or logistical reasons. The remaining six missions, which included the movement of staff, were facilitated and accomplished.

And you will have seen that the Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher issued a statement yesterday saying that attacks on civilians in Gaza, including the killing and injury of hungry people seeking food and those delivering aid, are unacceptable. Mr. Fletcher said UN convoys carrying humanitarian aid have been intercepted by armed Palestinian gangs, endangering our staff and drivers.

Meanwhile, civilians in desperate need of the limited food, we are able to bring in, have been shot by Israeli forces, crushed by trucks, or stabbed while trying to retrieve food. We underscore that life-saving aid must reach people in need in line with humanitarian principles. Meanwhile, and this is something that is probably high on your mind there, the telecommunications outage has massively disrupted humanitarian operations. As we mentioned here yesterday, Gaza remains without internet or data connectivity after the last fibre cable route serving central and Southern Gaza was cut yesterday, following intense hostilities.

To give you an example of how critical connectivity is, just a couple of hours ago, the Israeli military posted a warning on social media calling people to stay away from certain areas. But, most people in Gaza have no way to access this announcement. Humanitarian partners working on telecommunications continue their efforts to coordinate urgent repairs of the fibre cable routes in Gaza, including those that were previously damaged. However, they tell us that, since April, the Israeli authorities have denied more than 20 of our partners’ requests to carry out that type of work. As the outage continues, partners are unable to communicate or coordinate response activities, and people in need remain isolated and without the information they need to access life-saving support and emergency services. OCHA stresses that it is critical that that repair of the lines is enabled immediately.

** Chad

Now turning to Chad, the Humanitarian Coordinator, François Batalingaya, said today that the country is in crisis with the east reaching a breaking point. Climate shocks are intensifying. Last year’s floods impacted nearly 2 million people and destroyed more than 400,000 acres of farmland. Food insecurity continues to impact people in Chad. This year, more than 3 million people will struggle to feed themselves during the lean season which runs from June right now to August. This represents a staggering 400 per cent increase compared to 660,000 people in 2015. Since the outbreak of war in Sudan, over 850,000 Sudanese refugees have crossed into Chad, joining the 400,000 existing Sudanese refugees who arrived in waves over the last 15 years — tripling the number in just two years.

Today, around 300,000 people are stranded at the border, waiting to be relocated inland. Tens of thousands, mostly women and children, are sleeping in the open without shelter, clean water or health care. Chad’s long-standing hospitality is under severe strain. Clinics are overwhelmed. Malnutrition is rising. Basic services are stretched to the brink and cholera has now been detected in El Geneina, just 10 kilometers from Adré, the epicentre of the refugee crisis. We and our humanitarian partners are mobilized and responding but we are limited by the low level of funding. The $1.4 billion Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is only 9 per cent funded as of today.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

And we have a senior personnel announcement for you. Today, the Secretary-General is appointing Ramiz Alakbarov of Azerbaijan as his new Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident Coordinator in the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. Dr. Alakbarov will serve also as Humanitarian Coordinator. He succeeds someone you know well Muhannad Hadi of Jordan, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication and service. The Secretary-General also thanks Sarah Poole of the United States, who has been providing steadfast support in an ad interim capacity.

Dr. Alakbarov brings more than 30 years of extensive international experience in executive leadership, strategic planning and policy-making, development programming and management, and humanitarian response. He has been serving as the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia since 2023. Prior to this, you have seen him often because he had the position of Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). There is a lot more online.

** UN Ocean Conference

And in Nice, turning to the Ocean Conference. I can tell you that the UN Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of France and Costa Rica, is just about to conclude. And a few minutes ago, I can tell you that the declaration committing to urgent action to conserve and sustainably use the ocean was adopted. The political declaration calls for concrete steps to expand marine protected areas, decarbonize maritime transport, combat marine pollution, and mobilize “blue finance” for vulnerable coastal and island nations, among others. And we expect to have more and a press release issued by our colleagues with more details on the end of the conference.

And finally for today. Today is International Albinism Awareness Day. This year’s theme “Demanding our rights: Protect our skin, Preserve our lives” highlights the urgent need to prevent skin cancer in persons with albinism through awareness, screenings and sunscreen access.

Saturday, tomorrow, is World Blood Day. This Day is a global tribute to the millions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors who give others a second chance at life.

And Sunday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It’s a reminder that with a global ageing population and increasing reliance on institutional care, ensuring residents’ safety and dignity is now more urgent than ever. And on this I can see that there are questions already, let me start with Edie then I will go around the room.

Question : Thank you very much, Stephanie. Has the United Nations received any word about a possible delay or postponement of next week's conference on a two-State solution?

Associate Spokesperson : I think it's on everybody's mind. We checked just now. As of now. I strongly encourage you to reach out to the two organizers, Member States organizing this conference as for sure they are the ones who would have this information. Let me go to Dezhi, then Gabriel, then you.

Question : Yes. After the Israel attack on Iran, has Secretary-General contacted anybody in the past, you know, few hours?

Associate Spokesperson : I can tell you that earlier this morning, the Secretary-General spoke to the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They, as you can imagine, discussed the situation created by the events unfolding in the past few hours. The Secretary-General reiterated the position he expressed publicly that I read to you. He also expressed that we need to avoid at all costs a deadly confrontation that might get out of control.

Question : Okay. But, Iran today announced they officially withdraw from the talks with US on the nuclear issue. Any response from the Secretary-General and any mention in that phone call?

Associate Spokesperson : So, that phone call happened a few hours ago. And as you can imagine, the Secretary-General continues to follow with deep concern everything that is happening there. He continues to encourage all the parties towards diplomacy, continues to reiterate that diplomacy remains the best way to address concerns regarding regional security issues and regarding what is unfolding right now. So, he's really continuing to call for diplomacy. He's continuing to condemn any military action, any military escalation.

Question : Any plan to talk to anybody else, including the Foreign Minister of Israel?

Associate Spokesperson : So, he's continuing to, with his engagement, and he's planning to speak to other leaders from the region and beyond. And as you know, as usual, when this happens, we will let you know. Yes. Gabriel.

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. Are there any plans to hear from the Secretary-General today at all other than the statement he issued?

Associate Spokesperson : So, as you know, this afternoon, there's a Security Council meeting that is scheduled. You've seen the programme, the revised programme. It's taking place at 3 p.m. So, today, speaking on behalf of the Secretary-General, you will hear Rosemary DiCarlo, the Head of our Department of DPPA [Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs]. And I can also confirm to you that, Rafael Grossi, the head of IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], will be addressing the Council this afternoon.

Question : And does the Secretary-General believe that Iran has a right to defend itself?

Associate Spokesperson : The Secretary-General continues to call for, and to condemn… he continues to call for de-escalation. You know, as I said to you, he said that and he told the Foreign Minister of Iran himself that we need to avoid at all costs a deadly confrontation that might get out of control. He continues to call and to reiterate his calls for de-escalation and condemnation of military escalation. Let me go to you and then to you.

Question : Thank you so much. The Israeli regime's military action against the territorial integrity and political independence of Iran and its direct attacks on residential buildings is a clear violation of the UN Charter. How should the international community and UN bodies respond to such a regime?

Associate Spokesperson : So, the Secretary-General has recalled the obligation of all member states to act in accordance with the UN Charter and International Law. So, this is a call that applies to everyone right now. Yes. You can go ahead in the front.

Correspondent : Alright. Thank you. A little bit ago, you sort of stumbled over your words over the word condemn. And I'm looking at the statement that you issued late last night. It condemns all military action and is concerned about Israel. There's no actual condemnation of Israel's actions. I can't help but notice.

Associate Spokesperson : I think the Secretary-General's words are very clear. If I stumble, as you can hear with my accent, English is not my first language.

Correspondent : Oh, I don't think it's a matter of an accent.

Associate Spokesperson : No. No. But, let's be clear. The Secretary-General's words were very clear. He is condemning any military escalation in the Middle East and the region.

Correspondent : Yeah. It's just that I'm not sure if it would be the same if it were the other way around, if you'd condemn everyone.

Associate Spokesperson : I will leave the analysis to you. I think the Secretary-General's words were very clear.

Question : We’ll do the analysis then. As you may be aware, I've raised this with [Farhan] Haq that there are fasters out across the street. One of them has actually is still in the hospital, 74-year-old former US Navy corpsman from Toledo, Mike Furner, remains hospitalized. He had a potassium crash. The rest of the fasters issued a statement. Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza faintly try to survive on the same starvation diet or even less than we are on, 250 calories per day. But ,they know that those people in Gaza, those Palestinians have no choice. “They can't recover in a modern hospital with teams of health professionals”. Will the Secretary-General meet with these people who are across the street in front of The US mission?

Associate Spokesperson : The Secretary-General's position on what is going on in Gaza right now has been very clear. I don't have an update to what Farhan told you yesterday, an answer to that same question. Yes, Linda.

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. Regarding the IAEA's decision yesterday, I mean, the Board's adoption of a resolution stating that Iran is in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. Has the Secretary-General responded to that? I mean, has he may have. Has he issued a statement or spoken to them about that, as well?

Associate Spokesperson : So the Secretary-General has always been clear on his call, on Iran to respect the process, with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]. You will hear much more about all of that this afternoon at the Security Council and in just a few hours, so you will have more. But on this, it's the position hasn't changed for the Secretary-General. Yes. Chris?

Question : Stephanie, does the Secretary-General have a response to the Israeli ambassador who spoke outside of the Security Council today, calling out the Secretary-General for his statement?

Associate Spokesperson : I think the Secretary-General’s position is really clear on this. He continues to condemn the military escalation in The Middle East. His position is really not changed. Yes, Michelle?

Question : Thanks, Stephanie. Just on Gaza, has the UN received any notifications from, I mean… is the crossing still open? Are you still being allowed to deliver into Gaza? Because the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said earlier that they were distributing aid and then they were told not to. So, I'm wondering what directions the UN has had.

Associate Spokesperson : Let me check on that. We had some updates yesterday, including aid coming in […] yeah, today. We had received less information today on what's going on in Gaza because of the telecommunications issue that they are experiencing from aid coming in through the Israel side into Gaza. I mentioned all of the attempts. I need to get you a better update. Let me check with the colleagues because I didn't get these details today. Yes, go ahead.

Question : Also at the stakeout yesterday, the Israeli representative claimed that, in fact, there is no Internet out in Gaza. Do you have a response to that?

Associate Spokesperson : I think you heard what I said. You heard what we said yesterday. We stand by our words. Yes. You're from CNN, right? Where are you from?

Correspondent : IRNA.

Associate Spokesperson : IRNA. Sorry.

Question : Will the UN Secretary-General, beside talking with the regional leaders, also hold talks with the President of the United States? And does the Secretary-General plan to take any action beyond talking?

Associate Spokesperson : So on contacts, as I said, we will let you know as contacts happen. We will provide information and readouts. And for now, the Secretary-General continues to remain very engaged on this issue. Again, I invite you to follow the Security Council session this afternoon, which will provide additional information on all of that. Let's see. Do we have questions online? I see Abdelhamid. Can we hear you?

Question : Can you hear me? Secretary-General again, he said he condemns any military escalation. Who is doing the military escalation?

Associate Spokesperson : [Inaudible] makes it clear, Abdelhamid. And look. When we say “any” it's condemnation of military escalation by both sides. And he said in the statement, and I can reread that line for you, he said he was particularly concerned by the Israeli escalation that we saw in the past few hours.

Question : I mean, I published the report… statement, under the title condemning the crime but not the criminal. Am I wrong in my analysis? Correct me if I'm wrong.

Associate Spokesperson : We'll stick to our statement and to our words on this. And, you know, I can tell you that the Secretary-General, he continues to follow the situation with deep concern, and he continues to follow all of this military escalation between Israel and Iran. And, you know, he's very worried that what we see unfolding is just exacerbating tensions that are already very high, and he wants to avoid a deeper confrontation.

Question : Related to that, does Iran now have the right to defend itself according to UN Charter? Iran had there been an aggression launched against Iran. Does Iran have that right?

Associate Spokesperson : On that, I think, you know, I communicated with you the position of the Secretary-General, and I will leave it at that. And I invite you to follow this afternoon the session. Yes. Go ahead.

Question : The statement talks about the Iranian nuclear facilities. It doesn't indicate any other civilians were killed here. You know, officials were killed here. It wasn't simply the nuclear facilities. Isn't that a remarkable omission?

Associate Spokesperson : No. No. As I as I said, you know, that statement was issued last night. We continue to follow with deep concern the evolving situation. And you know, we continue to condemn any military escalation between the two parties.

Question : The attack happened about 3 hours after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution yesterday, overwhelmingly… 149 countries demanding that Israel lift this siege of Gaza have a ceasefire instructing Member States to take all necessary measures to ensure Israel's compliance with international law. What is the Secretary-General's plan for implementing this resolution?

Associate Spokesperson : So, on this, again, you know, the General Assembly vote yesterday showed a big support for a called to a full ceasefire, to unlimited… to unfettered access for humanitarian assistance for Gaza. And the Secretary-General continues to call for the implementation of that resolution. The position has been expressed and re-expressed here by us, by the Secretary-General himself, by everyone that, you know, we continue to call for the implementation for a full ceasefire to be achieved, for really humanitarian assistance. Day in, day out, we describe an intolerable situation that people in Gaza have to endure every day. We continue to call for really unfettered access to provide humanitarian assistance and also for the release of all the hostages, and we continue to call from that. The General Assembly vote yesterday sends a clear signal that the world supports that all of those who voted in favour support that call, and we continue to hope that this is what will happen very soon.

Question : And to hope if Israel 3 hours later bombs Iran, and you and I ask you your plan, you tell me the Secretary-General hopes?

Associate Spokesperson : Don't misconstrue these words. The Secretary-General's been very…

Question : Your words to you. I just want to make sure.

Associate Spokesperson : It's been the call for the ceasefire, the call for humanitarian assistance, the call for the release of hostages has been issued loud and clear on numerous occasions. And the Secretary-General and everyone that works here in New York on the ground continue to work, day in and day out to try to push towards that, and we continue to call on all those who have influence over the parties to continue to push in that direction as well. All right, Dezhi?

Correspondent : Stephanie, wish you and all of us a peaceful and quiet weekend.