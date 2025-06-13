Meeting in Wake of Israeli Air Strikes on Iran, Delegates in Security Council Urge De-escalation, Diplomacy to Prevent Further Strain in Conflict-Ridden Region

Meeting in the hours following Israel’s air strikes against targets in Iran, the Security Council today heard — and its members largely agreed — that de-escalation and diplomacy are imperative to avoid further strain in a region already groaning under the weight of compounding conflict.

“Today, at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time, the Israeli military launched waves of air strikes across Iran,” reported Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. These attacks — “which are reportedly continuing this afternoon”, she added — have targeted headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, military bases, radar installations and nuclear facilities. They have reportedly caused significant damage — including dozens of civilian casualties — and in retaliation, Iran launched some 100 drones towards Israel. “As I speak, there are reports of Iranian missiles heading towards Israel,” she said.

She noted that the Israel Defense Forces have called this a “precise, pre-emptive strike”, prompted by the “imminent threat from Iran’s nuclear programme”. Multiple nuclear installations were struck, including in Natanz — one of that programme’s “central sites”, she said. Israel’s Prime Minister has stated that Israeli forces also attacked Iran’s ballistic-missile capabilities and top Iranian nuclear scientists. She recalled that the Prime Minister stated these attacks were intended to “ward off an existential threat” and vowed that “the battle would continue for as many days as it takes”.

Middle East on High Alert

“The impact of these attacks has already been felt throughout the region,” she observed, as neighbouring countries have closed their airports and placed their security forces on high alert. Further, the Houthis have reportedly launched missiles towards Israel, and Iran’s Supreme Leader has promised “severe punishment” for that State. Noting that talks between Iran and the United States were to resume in Oman shortly, she urged the continuation of these diplomatic efforts. She concluded: “We must, at all costs, avoid a growing conflagration that would have enormous global consequences.”

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), then told the Council that IAEA was informed of Israel’s military operation and has been in permanent contact with Iranian authorities to ascertain the status of nuclear facilities. Iran has initially confirmed that only the Natanz fuel-enrichment plant had been attacked. The above-ground part of that plant — where Iran was producing uranium, including uranium-235 enriched to 60 per cent — “has been destroyed”, he reported, along with electrical infrastructure at the facility.

“There is no indication of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall containing part of the pilot fuel-enrichment plant and the main fuel-enrichment plant,” he reported. However, he added that “loss of power to the cascade hall may have damaged the centrifuges there”. While early indications suggest no external radiological impact to the population or environment from the event, he stated that there is “manageable” radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities at Natanz. Calling these developments “deeply concerning”, he underscored that nuclear facilities must never be attacked.

International Atomic Energy Agency Monitoring Situation 24/7

And calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation, he underlined IAEA’s support for a diplomatic solution to the problems posed by Iran’s nuclear programme. For its part, the Agency has established a task force to “monitor the situation 24/7” and may deploy experts in addition to inspectors already in Iran. “It is clear that the only sustainable path forward —for Iran, for Israel, the entire region and the international community — is grounded in dialogue and diplomacy,” he stressed.

As the floor opened, the representative of the Russian Federation observed: “One is left with the impression that the leadership of Israel is convinced that they have a completely free hand in the region.” Condemning this “military adventure”, he underscored that its consequences lie “fully with the Israeli leadership — and those who encourage them”. Stressing that all issues relating to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “began when the United States unilaterally left the nuclear deal in 2018”, he also pointed to “likely coordination between Israeli and British special services” involving the former’s aircraft sheltering at the latter’s base in Cyprus.

“Russia’s claim that British sovereign bases in Cyprus were in any way involved is nonsense,” underscored that country’s representative, adding that it is “deeply irresponsible at moments like this for Russia to be spreading disinformation”. Expressing support for “any diplomatic efforts to return to stability”, she stressed: “Our first priority must be to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.” On that, Somalia’s representative — also calling for restraint and de-escalation — observed that “the spill-over effects are no longer hypothetical”.

Timing of Israeli Attacks Mark New, Troubling Link in ‘Chain of Tension’ Threatening Regional, Global Stability

Panama’s representative, stating that Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez aptly “qualified a predictable situation” with the title of Chronicle of a Death Foretold, said: “That could be applied to this situation.” Last night’s events were “hardly surprising”, he said, “but they do represent a new and troubling link in a chain of tension that threatens regional and global stability”. The representative of Sierra Leone, similarly, expressed regret over the “reversion to a period when a State can unilaterally resort to the use of force against another State”. China’s representative stressed: “The abrupt heating-up of the region serves no one’s interests.”

Condemning the “logic of unilateral force”, Algeria’s representative underscored: “The only thing that pre-emptive action could prevent is peace.” He also pointed out that Israel operates outside the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and has consistently refused to join the negotiation process on establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons in the Middle East. “Let us not overlook the timing,” he added, noting that Israel carried out these attacks when the United States and Iran are engaged in direct negotiations on the latter’s nuclear programme.

That these attacks occurred during such negotiations makes them “all the more morally repugnant”, said the representative of Pakistan. “These actions risk eroding the trust and sanctity of the negotiations process so crucial for the peaceful settlement of these issues,” he stressed. Greece’s representative also expressed concern that this escalation occurred as United States-Iran negotiations were under way. While stating that “Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon”, and that Israel has the right to defend itself, he added: “At the same time, we strongly believe that lasting security can only be achieved through diplomacy and a negotiated deal.”

Iran Must Never Be Allowed to Acquire Nuclear Weapons

Also stressing that Iran must never acquire such a weapon was the representative of Denmark, who added that “it is further disturbing that IAEA is unable to provide assurances” that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful. France’s representative, in that vein, said that such a programme “lacks any credible civilian justification”. While the representative of Slovenia echoed these concerns, she stressed: “However, strikes against civilian nuclear infrastructure — whether they happen in Eastern Europe, the Middle East or anywhere else — are unacceptable.”

“This dangerous regime cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons,” stressed the representative of the United States. While the United States was informed of Israel’s strikes ahead of time, it was not militarily involved. Underscoring that “no Government, proxy or independent actor should target American citizens, American bases or other American infrastructure in the region”, he warned that “the consequences for Iran would be dire”. He added that the United States will continue to seek a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing: “Iran’s leadership would be wise to negotiate at this time.”

“As a country neighbouring another that is seriously violating non-proliferation obligations, the Republic of Korea shares serious concerns over Iran’s continued expansion of its nuclear programme,” said Seoul’s representative. Nevertheless, he stated: “We believe both countries possess the wisdom to avert a broader conflict that the region can hardly afford.” Along those lines, the representative of Guyana, Council President for June, spoke in her national capacity to call on all parties to commit to no further escalation in the region. This was a common refrain today.

Iran’s Representative: Israel Is ‘Most Dangerous and Terrorist Regime in the World’

Meanwhile, Iran’s representative stated that the actions of Israel — “the most dangerous and terrorist regime in the world” — amount to a “declaration of war”. Warning of the potential radiological consequences of the attack on Natanz, he stressed: “Only a regime devoid of humanity and responsibility would endanger millions of lives in pursuit of its destructive ambitions.” Those who support Israel — foremost the United States — “are complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity”, he said. Urging the Council to condemn Israel, he stressed: “Silence is complicity in this crime.”

Israel’s Representative: Tel Aviv Acted in Self-Defence against Iran which Declared ‘Its Intent to Destroy Us’

“When a regime builds ballistic missiles, enriches uranium to near weapons-grade and openly declares its intent to destroy us, we believe them,” said Israel’s representative. Underscoring that his country did not act “recklessly”, he said Israel waited while Iran enriched uranium to a level with no civilian justification; obstructed inspectors and destroyed monitoring equipment; developed trigger mechanisms, detonation systems and warhead plans; actively recruited more nuclear scientists; and made false concessions during extended negotiations. “Last night,” he said, “the wait ended.”

For his part, Iraq’s representative condemned Israel’s “dangerous military aggression” against Iran and its “blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and the inviolability of its airspace”. He stressed: “It pushes us into conflicts we are not party to.” The representative of Kuwait, speaking for the Gulf Cooperation Council, also condemned Israel’s attacks — regardless of their justification. Rejecting violations of sovereignty under any pretext, he warned that an expanded conflict will “only serve the forces of chaos and extremism”.