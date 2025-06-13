Nice Conference Adopts Declaration Underscoring Vital Importance of Ocean to Life on Our Planet, Essential Role in Mitigating Climate Change

NICE, FRANCE, 13 June — After a week of deliberation and discussion, the United Nations Ocean Conference today by consensus adopted a political declaration titled “Our ocean, our future: united for urgent action”, stressing that the ocean plays an essential role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

“The ocean is fundamental to life on our planet and to our future, and we remain deeply alarmed by the global emergency it faces”, the Conference’s outcome document (A/CONF.230/2025/L.1) said, adding also: “Action is not advancing at the speed or scale required to meet Goal 14 and realize the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development]”.

The declaration, also known as the “Nice Ocean Action Plan”, expressed deep concern that the ability of the ocean and its ecosystems to act as a climate regulator and to support adaptation has been “weakened”.

Underlining the importance of interlinkages between the ocean, climate and biodiversity, the declaration called for enhanced global action to minimize the impact of climate change and ocean acidification. It emphasized the particular importance of implementing various UN agreements and frameworks, recognizing that it would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change and help to ensure the health, sustainable use and resilience of the ocean.

Further emphasizing the need to adapt to the “unavoidable effects” of climate change, the declaration affirmed the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Protocols, as well as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Commending the leadership of small island developing States in highlighting and aiming to address sea level rise, the declaration also expressed concern for the high and rapidly increasing levels of plastic pollution and its negative impacts on the environment.

The declaration reaffirmed shared commitment to accelerating action to prevent and significantly reduce and control marine pollution of all kinds, and reiterated the need to increase scientific knowledge on deep sea ecosystems.

Further, the Conference’s outcome document recognized the “tremendous opportunities” offered by sustainable ocean-based economies for States, especially developing countries, and particularly small island developing and least developed countries, to eradicate poverty and hunger and achieve economic growth and social development.

The declaration recognized the fundamental role of management tools, such as sustainable ocean plans, in achieving sustainable ocean-based economies and the sustainable management of ocean areas under national jurisdiction. It encouraged all States to promote participatory management schemes for small-scale fisheries and highlighted the importance of efforts in regional fisheries management organizations to establish sound management measures for sustainable fisheries and recognized the critical role of maritime transport, routes and infrastructure in the global economy, trade, food and energy security.

Noting the adoption of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, the declaration called upon States and regional economic integration organizations that have not done so to consider signing and ratifying, approving or accepting the Agreement.

Furthermore, the declaration called on States to promote awareness and education campaigns at the local, national, regional and international levels to inform the public about the importance of a healthy ocean and resilient marine ecosystems. Additionally, it emphasized the critical need for national ocean accounting and mapping of coastal and marine ecosystems, and of the ocean floor to inform policy decisions, development planning, integrated coastal zone management and conservation planning.

Ocean action must be based on the best available science and knowledge, including, where available, traditional knowledge, knowledge of Indigenous Peoples and local knowledge systems, while recognizing and respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and local communities, in conserving, restoring and sustainably using the ocean, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The declaration also recognizes that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 is one of the least funded Goals and that accelerating ocean action globally requires significant and accessible finance and the fulfilment of existing commitments and obligations under relevant intergovernmental agreements.

After the adoption of the outcome document, the representative of the Russian Federation, in explanation of vote, distanced her delegation from paragraph 26 which underlines the need for the swift entry into force of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction.

Panama’s delegate said that while much progress has been made this week, participants should have left the Conference with the full implementation of the Agreement.

Venezuela’s delegate said that her Government is not party to the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, but despite that, Caracas is committed to today’s outcome document.

Both Chile and the Republic of Korea’s representatives made statements on their joint proposal to host the next United Nations Conference on Oceans in 2028.

Delivering closing remarks, Special Adviser to the Presidents of the Conference on oceans and legal matters Elinor Hammarskjöld said the Conference’s dedication to ocean governance being more inclusive ensures that every voice is heard. “Together, we are shaping a future where cooperation leads to real lasting change”, she said. The adoption of this historic document has been a major achievement for the UN and is a vital step to reversing damage done to the climate.

“The signs of the ocean in distress are all around us”, said Peter Thomson, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Ocean. “The time of debating with the denialists is over”, he added.

Special Presidential Envoy for the Ocean of France, Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, said that for thousands of years the ocean has shaped the “global world as we know it”, and for centuries, men have been using the ocean to explore other worlds. For centuries, the ocean has allowed people to trade in goods. “How have we been able to get to the stage where we serve the ocean so poorly”, he asked, adding that fully achieving SDG 14 is “not just a simple task”.

The 2025 UN Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development, was held in an effort to boost commitments among nations, world leaders, environmental agencies and groups.