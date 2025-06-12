Concerned about Israeli Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Installations, Secretary-General Asks Both Sides to Show Maximum Restraint, Avoid Descent into Deeper Conflict ‘at All Costs’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East.

He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear programme are under way.

The Secretary-General recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford.