The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stephanie Tremblay, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the noon briefing and happy Friday.

** Guests

In a short while, I will be joined by our guests — Arif Husain, the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Chief Economist, along with Rein Paulsen, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Director of the Office of Emergencies and Resilience, as well as Joan Matji, UNICEF’s Director of Nutrition and Child Development. They will all be joining us virtually to discuss the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises.

And, talking about this report, in a video message, the Secretary-General said that this Global Report on Food Crises reflects a world dangerously off course, warning that hunger is not a crisis bound to one place or time: it’s a chronic catastrophe.

“My message is clear,” he said, “we must heed the dire warnings in this report.” And the video message is available for you online.

** Secretary-General — Iraq

As we have mentioned yesterday, the Secretary-General is in Baghdad. Today, he met with the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rasheed. They discussed regional issues. The Secretary-General thanked the Iraqi President for the hospitality shown during the summit and the continued and enhanced UN-Iraqi cooperation.

The Secretary-General also met today with the African Union Commission Chairperson, the new one, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf. Mr. [António] Guterres also met with the Sudanese delegation that is attending the summit, and he underscored the UN’s interest in a dialogue that can lead to a solution in the country, as well as the importance of protecting civilians.

The Secretary-General also held discussions today with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, [Badr Abdel Aty]. They discussed the situation in Gaza and Sudan, among other topics.

Tomorrow, as you know, he will attend the Arab League Summit. He is expected to address the situation in Gaza, to talk about Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and others. We will share, we expected to be able to share his remarks under embargo a little bit later today, and you should be able to watch him live, we hope, on UN Web TV tomorrow.

** Ukraine and Russian Federation

And now, I have been asked about the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations that took place today in Istanbul, and I can tell you is that we welcome today’s talks — the first such direct negotiations in three years, including discussions on a potential ceasefire and large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. We note the important role of Türkiye and the United States in facilitating these discussions. We hope this process will lead to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, which would serve as a critical step towards creating the conditions for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions. The UN, we stand ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end.

** Deputy Secretary-General — Angola

Also, as we mentioned, the Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is in Angola to chair the annual retreat of UN Resident Coordinators from Africa. The retreat started today and will continue until Sunday. Discussions there will focus on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advancing the Pact for the Future, and mobilizing investments for key transitions across the continent.

Earlier today, the Deputy Secretary-General visited the Lobito Corridor, a key infrastructure and trade initiative linking Angola with neighbouring countries. She highlighted its potential to diversify the economy, boost trade, and create jobs.

Ms. Mohammed also visited the Nutrition Unit and Cholera Treatment Centre at Benguela General Hospital, where UN agencies such as the UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) are supporting efforts to strengthen the nutritional response and also contain a cholera outbreak.

Yesterday, the Deputy Secretary-General met with the President of Angola, [João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço], as well as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Téte António. As Angola marks 50 years of independence and assumes the presidency of the African Union, discussions focused on the country’s leadership in advancing peace and driving sustainable development.

Ms. Mohammed reaffirmed our support for Angola’s efforts to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda. She is expected to return to New York on Monday, 19 May.

** Kuwait

And I have another travel announcement. The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, will pay her first official visit to the State of Kuwait, and this is taking place on Monday, 19 May. She will meet with senior government officials to discuss cooperation between the UN and Kuwait, as well as developments in the region. And we should have more for you on that next week.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that intense hostilities continued overnight across the Strip, killing and injuring many Palestinians, and causing mass displacement and additional destruction.

At least 250 people have reportedly been killed in the past 36 hours. This is according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. UNICEF today described the reported killing of at least 45 children over the past two days as “yet another devastating reminder that children in Gaza are suffering first and foremost, having to starve day after day only to be the victims of indiscriminate attacks”. The agency said the daily suffering and killing of children must end immediately.

In northern Gaza, more than 150 injured patients are reported to have arrived at the Al Awda and Indonesian hospitals, and this is also according to the Ministry of Health. Rescue teams are reportedly unable to access many parts of North Gaza governorate, as air strikes and artillery shelling continue.

Attacks have continued to impact healthcare facilities, including the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, which was rendered out of service by a series of strikes on and around its premises. The World Health Organization reports that the hospital’s closure has cut off vital services, including neurosurgery, cardiac care and cancer treatment — which are all unavailable elsewhere in Gaza.

The ongoing hostilities are also putting hospitals in northern Gaza — and the patients and staff there — at risk. WHO says a strike near the Indonesian Hospital spread fear, disrupted access, and raised the risk of closure.

In Jabalya, another strike yesterday near Al Awda Hospital caused additional damage to the facility, according to the hospital management.

OCHA warns that these attacks are destroying valuable equipment and depriving people of access to life-saving services. They also put additional strain on hospitals that are still operating, particularly those accepting high numbers of trauma cases as attacks continue. Healthcare staff and facilities must always be protected.

The intensification of operations by Israelis forces comes after several displacement orders were issued for areas in North Gaza, Deir al Balah and Khan Younis governorates in the past three days. The situation remains extremely volatile and unpredictable.

In northern Gaza, some 17,000 people have been displaced so far from Jabalya and Beit Lahiya since yesterday afternoon. People are fleeing without their belongings to neighbouring areas in the north.

Farther south, since yesterday afternoon, thousands of people were forced to flee areas of eastern Deir al Balah and eastern Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, all crossings into Gaza remain closed for the entry of cargo for a seventy-fifth straight day. Inside Gaza, ours and our humanitarian partners’ movements are severely constrained, which is hampering our ability to respond to immense needs.

Despite these challenges that are enormous, the UN and partners continue to mobilize assistance as the situation allows. In a positive development, 18 kitchens that had previously closed were able to reopen, thanks to community members sharing their remaining food stocks. This brings the total number of hot meals prepared today to 340,000, compared to fewer than 250,000 yesterday.

All kitchens that are still functioning have adjusted the size and content of the meals they provide in order to further stretch dwindling supplies and avoid a total shutdown.

The humanitarian community continues to call for the total blockade on Gaza to be lifted to allow in desperately needed supplies — as well as the protection of civilians and an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire.

Turning to the West Bank, OCHA reports that settler vandalism continues, damaging critical infrastructure and disrupting the livelihoods of affected communities. In one herding community in Jericho governorate, at least three incidents involved settlers damaging water pipes serving the community, disrupting access to water for several households. Residents report that such attacks on the water network occur daily, severely undermining their already limited access to water for both domestic and livestock needs.

** West Bank

And you may have seen earlier today from Geneva and from our Human Rights colleagues, the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory calls for an end to the senseless killings in the occupied West Bank. Israel must stop all extrajudicial executions and other unlawful use of force in the occupied West Bank, the Human Rights Office said. Over the last two weeks, Israeli security forces have killed two Palestinian men in summary executions, while seven Palestinians were killed in conditions that raise concerns of the use of unnecessary or disproportionate lethal force, our human rights colleagues say.

Meanwhile, yesterday, armed Palestinians reportedly shot and killed a pregnant 30-year-old Israeli woman on the highway near Brukhin settlement, west of Salfit, also injuring her husband.

Following the incident, Israeli security forces closed several checkpoints in the northern and central West Bank and imposed severe movement restrictions, particularly around Burqin and Salfit, while an Israeli minister called for “flattening” Palestinian villages in response. Israeli security forces must ensure that measures adopted following the attack complies with international law, including the prohibition of collective punishment.

** Lebanon

Now turning to Lebanon. This morning, a patrol of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was conducting a routine operational activity in Sector West when it was confronted by a large group of individuals in civilian clothing. The individuals attempted to stop the patrol using aggressive means, wielding metal sticks and axes, resulting in damage to the patrol vehicles.

In response, UNIFIL peacekeepers used non-lethal force to ensure the safety of both the peacekeepers and those present. During the patrol’s withdrawal from the scene, according to initial information, shots were fired at the patrol and peacekeepers returned fire. No injuries were reported.

The mission immediately informed the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) of the incident and they subsequently escorted the UNIFIL patrol safely back to base.

We reiterate that UNIFIL’s full freedom of movement is critical to accomplishing its mandate, which requires the mission to be able to act independently and impartially.

We remind all actors that UNIFIL’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement, and any restriction on this is a violation of resolution 1701.

It is unacceptable that UNIFIL peacekeepers conducting Security Council-mandated tasks are targeted. We call on Lebanese authorities to ensure that UNIFIL peacekeepers can carry out their mandated tasks without threats or obstruction.

** Libya

And now Libya. The UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) reports that the situation in Tripoli today remains calm but tense, with demonstrations continuing today. The UN urges all concerned parties to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and calls on all security forces to respect the right to peaceful assembly and to ensure the protection of civilians.

The Special Representative, Hanna Tetteh, has been engaging with the main political and security actors in Tripoli to de-escalate tensions, to strengthen the ceasefire, and to facilitate a resolution of the conflict among the armed groups.

This morning, as you are aware, Ms. Tetteh briefed the Security Council in closed consultations and she provided additional details on the evolving situation on the ground, and the proposed way forward.

** Yemen and Somalia

And now, turning to Yemen and Somalia. As you know, as we mentioned several times in the past few months, the humanitarian sector has seen unprecedented funding cuts, forcing us and our partners to drastically reduce life-saving programming, putting millions of lives at risk across the world. Over the past two months, we have overhauled our response to humanitarian crises, in line with the Humanitarian Reset set out by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher.

In Somalia, the UN and our partners will now target 1.3 million people. This is a reduction of more than 70 per cent from 4.6 million people initially targeted for this year. The re-prioritized response will cost $367 million, a 74 per cent reduction from the $1.4 billion requested for this year.

This does not mean that there has been a reduction in overall humanitarian needs and requirements — but rather, given the massive global funding shortfalls, we want to use the resources that we do receive to ensure that the most life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable people. All needs and responses identified in the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remain valid and urgent. If additional funding becomes available, responses will be expanded to cover all identified people targeted, as was originally planned.

And now in Yemen, the Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs, together with the humanitarian community, had called for $2.4 billion this year. But this week, an addendum to this year’s Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan was released, identifying the most critical life-saving activities within this year’s Plan, calling for $1.4 billion to ensure we can reach 8.8 million people.

As in other crises, the consequence will be dire if we fail to deliver: millions more people will be acutely hungry and lack access to clean water, education, protection and other essential services. Mortality and morbidity are poised to surge as health facilities close and disease outbreaks multiply.

** Colombia

And now, moving closer to us, to Colombia, our humanitarian colleagues at the Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs tell us that in just the first five months of 2025, more than 66,000 people were newly displaced due to fighting between non-State armed groups. This represents a 28 per cent increase compared to the total number of people recorded to be newly displaced in all of last year.

By the end of last year, more than 7.3 million people were internally displaced by violence and conflict, the third largest number in the world, behind Sudan and Syria.

We, along with our partners, continue implementing a $3.8 million allocation from the UN Central Emergency Fund (CERF) — allocated in February this year — to help more than 56,000 impacted people in Catatumbo, where fighting has been fierce this year. However, despite the sharp rise in humanitarian needs, our ability to respond is severely curtailed by funding shortfalls.

Our humanitarian partners have been able to respond to just 25 per cent of identified needs, leaving tens of thousands without aid. The $342 million Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is 14 per cent funded, with $48.5 million received so far.

** “Sagarmatha Sambaad” — Everest Dialogue

And we are almost done. Today, the Secretary-General addressed via a video message the “Sagarmatha Sambaad” — Everest Dialogue, which is taking place in Nepal, in Kathmandu. He said that during his visits to Nepal he saw first-hand how the rooftops of the world are caving in, with Nepal losing close to one third of its ice in just over 30 years.

The Secretary-General pointed out that Nepal — and so many other vulnerable frontline countries — did not cause this tragedy but are living with the impacts. He stressed that the world has much to learn from Nepal’s climate leadership and that the world must act without delay to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius in reach — with the biggest emitters in the lead.

The video message is available for you online.

** International Days

And finally, international days. The first one is one we should all inspire to, so today is the International Day of…? Anyone knows? It is the International Day of Living Together in Peace. The Day aims to uphold the desire to live and act together, united in differences and diversity to build a sustainable world of peace, solidarity and harmony.

Today is also the International Day of Light, which is celebrated on 16 May each year, and it is the anniversary of the first successful laser surgery in 1960.

And tomorrow is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, and there is a message from the Secretary-General on this. He says that the benefits of technology remain deeply unequal, adding that this year’s focus of the Day on gender equality in digital transformation is both timely and urgent.

** Questions and Answers

Associate Spokesperson : […] Yes, Edie.

Question : Hi, Stephanie. A couple of questions. First, has the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation been in contact at all with the United Nations? And secondly, is there any negotiating at all about having the UN temporarily deliver aid before its operations get under way?

Associate Spokesperson : Contacts with Israeli authorities are ongoing. I do not have any confirmation, nothing new to add on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, on contacts or on Israeli authorization to start delivering aid. And you heard from the note, how we described that, everything is still closed.

Question : Okay. Secondly on Libya, you said that in the closed consultations today the SRSG [Special Representative of the Secretary-General] had proposed way forward. Is it possible to get any details on what that proposal is?

Associate Spokesperson : Let me see, what I can get for you on that, if there’s any more that we can share about what she said in the consultations. For now, what I had is what I read. Of course, you know, we continue to monitor the truce, and we hope that it will continue. And I’ll get back to you if I have more. Yeah. Go ahead.

Question : And a third quick follow-up. You said Rosemary DiCarlo is going to be in Kuwait on Monday. Is she with the Secretary-General in Iraq now?

Associate Spokesperson : I should know that. I will check, because I would have to look at the delegation list to see if she’s there. Abdelhamid and then Dezhi.

Question : Thank you, Stephanie. In his remarks yesterday to the Security Council about resolution 2474, I think, 2474 on missing persons. The ASG [Assistant Secretary-General], Khaled Khiari, mentioned the Israeli hostages. He put that. Does that term “missing persons” apply to the Israeli hostages, when you know their names, when you know who’s alive and who’s not? Does it fit into that calibre of missing persons? That’s one question.

Associate Spokesperson : He mentioned them as part of the briefing yesterday to highlight once again the urgent need for them to be released unconditionally.

Question : Okay. The second he mentioned also, he said the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestinian army group. How could he frame what’s growing on in Gaza, killing 20,000 children, destruction of 92 per cent of the buildings in Gaza, destroying all universities, all schools, all shelters, attacking humanitarian workers, and call it hostilities between Israel and armed group? What do you think of this labelling of what’s going — is that correct?

Associate Spokesperson : You know, we stand behind what he said yesterday. I think what’s really important to get from all of that is the calls that we issue from here, from this podium every day for the restoration of the ceasefire and also, you know, the calls that you hear from all UN senior officials, from the SG himself, to that effect.

Question : I understand, but I think UN senior officials should be careful of their statement. If they label what’s going on in Gaza as hostility between two equally armed groups, Israeli army and the armed Palestinian groups, then that is away from the truth. Don’t you think they should be a little bit more honest to the facts on the ground? There is a massacre. There are atrocities. There is a genocide going on.

Associate Spokesperson : It’s important to remember how we’ve been appealing for the end of suffering of civilians in Gaza, for the release of the hostages. And on that, Dezhi.

Question : Yes. Today, Israel confirmed that they targeted two ports, Hodeidah as well as As-Salif ports in Yemen. And Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu said it’s just a beginning in retaliation of what they did to Israel. What is the response from the United Nations on the latest development?

Associate Spokesperson : We continue to call for an end to these hostilities. I think, you know, people in Yemen need to be able… look at the situation that I’ve described in the note where we’re forced to reduce the humanitarian assistance that we plan to provide, just adds to the burden and to the suffering of the people there. It’s very important to try to end these hostilities. We’ve been calling from here, again and again, for an end of the hostilities, for the resumption also of free maritime transport there. Yeah. Go ahead.

Question : Okay. So, I just want to confirm this. As I remembered, Port Hodeidah is a civilian port. It’s not a military port. That’s used by the United Nations. Is that correct? I think you have two resolutions on that.

Associate Spokesperson : We do. Yeah. Hold on.

Question : So, are there anybody on ground can confirm the current situation of the ports now?

Associate Spokesperson : So, I’d have to get back to you on exactly these details. But look, we again reiterate the call for the restraint, the cessation of all military activities there. Any escalation could really make the situation there even worse. Yes. Dulcie?

Question : Yeah. I wanted to ask you. You said there was an increase now in soup kitchens being…

Associate Spokesperson : So let me give… I can, and all these numbers, we will post them. So today, as we mentioned, let me just go back so I can give you the exact numbers that we had. So today, 18 kitchens that had been previously closed were able to reopen. And this is because, as we said, community members shared remaining food stocks, and so the total number of hot meals that was prepared today was 340,000 compared to less than 250,000 yesterday. So that was… and as you can see, you know, we report these numbers almost on a daily basis and at least several times a week, and it shows how it fluctuates.

Question : But where are they getting this food? Because your messaging is pretty explicit that no food’s getting in.

Associate Spokesperson : Community members who shared remaining food stocks that were available in Gaza, so that’s how they managed to do it today.

Question : But where is this food coming from?

Associate Spokesperson : I think it’s… look. It’s food. I would have to get back to colleagues on the ground to get a little bit more granularity on exactly where it came from. But the note explains that, you know, those were not UN food stocks — that it’s from community members that had some food available.

Question : Can I ask you a related question? Sigrid Kaag hasn’t issued any statement in the last several weeks. As the, what is she, acting coordinator of the Middle East Peace Process? Is she involved in these aid talks with…?

Associate Spokesperson : She remains very active every day, very engaged. Yes.

Question : But she’s not issuing any public statements?

Associate Spokesperson : Not right now.

Question : But Tom Fletcher is the voice of the UN, in terms of these? I’m curious because it’s doesn’t make sense.

Associate Spokesperson : He’s been the voice on this. You heard him at the Security Council, of course, earlier this week. Sigrid Kaag remains very actively involved in her role, and I’m sure you’ll get an update from her soon. Let me go to the back and then to Javier.

Question : Thanks so much, Stephanie. A quick follow-up on Russia-Ukraine talks, if you don’t mind. Did Russia, the United States, Türkiye, or Ukraine ask the United Nations to participate in these negotiations in Istanbul?

Associate Spokesperson : The UN is not involved in these current talks that were taking place today. That’s what I can confirm to you.

Question : No one asked you?

Associate Spokesperson : There was no request.

Question : All right. On completely different issue, if you don’t mind. I’m wondering if you have any comments on the decision by the European countries to ban delegations from using their airspace to travel to the victory day in Moscow. Like, for example, Lithuania has closed its airspace to Slovak and Serb leaders en route to Moscow. Do you have any comments on that?

Associate Spokesperson : I don’t have a specific comment on that, but I think our colleagues at ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) might be better placed to provide you a good answer.

Question : Thank you.

Associate Spokesperson : Javier?

Question : Stephanie, on Colombia. If I’m not mistaken, you’ve mentioned 7.3 million internally displaced people, the third country in the world. And do you still consider that the peace process in Colombia is a successful one with these figures?

Associate Spokesperson : The peace process in Colombia, well, I think, it’s definitely, it can be called a success definitely, because there’s no more conflict. But peace is a long… you know, peace is something that is built day after day. So, I think this note today explained how it’s moving forward and how despite challenges, how it’s moving forward to consolidate that peace there. And if there are no more questions, we have guests that have been waiting patiently, online.

Oh, and I just got an answer for you? Yes. Rosemary DiCarlo is with the Secretary-General in Iraq. Yeah. And so, let’s see, if we can see our guest.