Conflict-Driven Hunger ‘Shattering Records’, Secretary-General Warns, in Message for Launch of Global Report on Food Crises

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises, in Rome today:

This Global Report on Food Crises reflects a world dangerously off course. Hunger is not a crisis bound to one place or time: it’s a chronic catastrophe. Fuelled by conflict, geopolitical tensions, climate chaos and economic upheaval — food and nutrition crises are rampant and rising.

Over 295 million people faced hunger in 2024, the sixth year in a row of rising need. From Gaza and Sudan, to Yemen and Mali, conflict-driven hunger is shattering records.

And climate change is accelerating the crisis, wiping out harvests, livelihoods and hope. Weather extremes are pushing nearly 100 million people to the brink of hunger.

Just as food insecurity and malnutrition are gaining pace, our ability to respond is hitting the brakes. The dramatic reduction in life-saving humanitarian funding is compounding the hunger crisis. And the prospect of a trade war will only make things worse.

Ensuring a food-secure future means rallying financial resources and driving innovation. It calls for fair, transparent trade systems that ensure food can move where it’s needed, especially during crises. And it requires global solidarity to build resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems for all.

The UN Pact for the Future, adopted in September 2024, reignites momentum for this vital mission. My message is clear: we must heed the dire warnings in this report.

This July, the second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake — taking place in Addis Ababa — will be an opportunity for all of us to unite and boost our efforts. The time to act is now. Let’s end hunger, together.