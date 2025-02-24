The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General’s Travels

Good morning. The Secretary-General just left Geneva, and he is on his way back to New York as we speak. Earlier today, he delivered remarks, as you know, at the opening of the fifty-eighth session of the Human Rights Council.

He began by recalling that today’s session was held under the weight of a grim milestone, the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the Charter of the United Nations. The Secretary-General reiterated his call to the international community to spare no effort to bring an end to this conflict and to achieve a just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions.

Turning to the work of the Security Council, the Secretary-General said that without respect for human rights, sustainable peace is a pipe dream.

Human rights are the oxygen of humanity, he added, but one by one, they are being suffocated.

As the recently adopted Pact for the Future reminds us, the Secretary-General added, human rights are, in fact, a source of solutions — by advancing human rights through development, through climate action, through stronger, better governance of technology and through the recognition that the rule of law and human rights go hand in hand.

For his part, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned that decades of human rights progress are currently under strain. He called on everyone to act to make sure human rights remain foundational to our societies and our world — adding that, to be effective, they require leadership from the heart, rooted in facts, the law and compassion.

This afternoon, the Secretary-General also spoke to a high-level session of the Conference on Disarmament.

He reiterated that the nuclear option is not an option at all and reminded participants that, in the Pact for the Future, Member States recommitted to nuclear disarmament and to the final objective of complete disarmament. His remarks were shared with you.

Throughout the day, the Secretary-General also had a number of bilateral meetings.

** Ukraine

Further to what he said on Ukraine in the Human Rights Council, the Secretary-General also issued a statement in which he affirmed that the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of these United Nations.

After three years of death and destruction, he once again calls for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to the hostilities. The Secretary-General welcomes all efforts towards achieving a just and inclusive peace. The UN stands ready to support such efforts.

As you know, at 3 p.m., the Security Council will convene for a meeting on Ukraine. At first, consultations and then an open meeting, during which you will hear a briefing by Rosemary DiCarlo, our Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

** Sudan

I have a statement to share with you on Sudan: The Secretary-General is deeply concerned at the announcement by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated civilian actors and armed groups of a political charter that expresses an intention to establish a governing authority in Rapid Support Forces areas of control. This further escalation in the conflict in the Sudan deepens the fragmentation of the country and risks further entrenching the crisis. Preserving Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity remains key for a sustainable resolution of the conflict and the long-term stability of the country and the wider region.

The Secretary-General also condemns the persistent violence perpetrated against civilians across Sudan by both parties to the conflict, including ethnically motivated attacks. Sudanese women, Sudanese children and men are paying the heaviest price for the continued military offensives by the belligerents in this conflict.

The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is engaging the warring parties and all other relevant stakeholders to achieve progress on a cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access and to promote de-escalation. That statement is being shared with you.

And just more granularity on the suffering that the Sudanese people are subject to. The ongoing hostilities, insecurity and attacks on healthcare facilities in Sudan continue to increase the risks of disease outbreaks across the country. Our humanitarian colleagues say that cases of cholera in White Nile State are rising. According to health authorities, over 1,600 cases — including 63 deaths — have been recorded in recent days. Yesterday alone, 289 cases — including five deaths — were reported. A likely source of the infection is the White Nile River, where families have been collecting water during a major power outage following drone attacks on power plants. On 21 February, the Sudanese Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) launched a six-day cholera vaccination campaign in the localities of Kosti and Rabak in White Nile.

They aim to reach more than 1 million people with oral cholera vaccines. Since the start of the cholera outbreak in July of last year, more than 55,000 cases of cholera, including nearly 1,500 deaths, have been reported from 12 out of Sudan’s 18 states; that’s what local authorities and our health partners are telling us.

We reiterate our appeal for all sides to adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure that civilians and critical civilian infrastructure be protected and never be targeted.

** Deputy Secretary-General’s Travel

Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is in Nairobi, Kenya. In preparation for the second Food Systems Summit Stocktaking (UNFSS+4), she is meeting with Member States, as well as representatives from the private sector, youth and civil society, to bring out the progress, challenges, and opportunities needed to ensure that the July Stocktake is action-oriented, driving food system transformation and securing global food security.

As part of her visit, she toured the Food for Education Giga Kitchen, which is the largest kitchen in Africa that’s run independently and locally; it provides over 63,000 students with meals daily from a single kitchen and over 500,000 across all its kitchens in Nairobi. This organization has scaled up from feeding 10,000 children per day two years ago to 500,000 children per day today.

She also visited the UN Office in Nairobi, where she met with the UN Country Team to discuss how to strengthen our impact in Kenya and deliver more effectively on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

** West Bank

I’ve been asked about the Secretary-General’s reaction to the situation in the West Bank. In addition to what he said today in Geneva, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is alarmed by the escalating violence, attacks and large-scale Israeli security forces operations in the occupied West Bank’s northern governorates, including the deployment of Israeli tanks for the first time in over two decades. He is deeply concerned by the increasing number of fatalities, including children, the mounting numbers of displaced Palestinians and broadening scope of civilian infrastructure destruction.

He is appalled that children continue to be victims of violence. These attacks and mounting violence must end. He urges the security forces to exercise maximum restraint and use intentional lethal force only when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life.

He firmly rejects statements by Israeli officials indicating the intention to remain in some northern occupied West Bank areas for an extended period and to refuse the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.

He calls on Israel to comply with its relevant obligations under international law, and international humanitarian law as applicable, and to take measures to protect civilians and ensure their safety.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Just a bit more on the northern occupied West Bank, from our colleagues at OCHA [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs], who warn that the ongoing operations are having severe humanitarian consequences.

Yesterday, military tanks and additional forces were deployed by Israeli security forces to Jenin, reportedly with orders to prevent residents from returning. On Friday, a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed near the camp. In Qabatiya city, Jenin Governorate, residents have been ordered not to leave their homes, while bulldozers have razed roads — leading to electricity blackouts for some 40 per cent of the population.

OCHA says the continued use of lethal war-like tactics in residential areas is extremely concerning. It appears to exceed law enforcement standards and has already resulted in dozens of casualties since the onset of the operation on 21 January. Tens of thousands of Palestinians remain unable to return home, requiring large-scale humanitarian assistance in their current temporary locations.

In Gaza, we have an update for you on the polio vaccination campaign, which started on Saturday. By the second day of the campaign, we reached more than 450,000 children under the age of 10. This is more than three quarters of the target population. Day three of the campaign is ongoing.

Since the onset of the ceasefire, and as of yesterday, we and our humanitarian partners have provided tents to families across Gaza, mostly in the north. Our partners are also distributing sealing materials and tarpaulins to support those living in damaged buildings.

Our partners working on food security tell us that the number of bakeries operating across Gaza through support by the World Food Programme (WFP) has risen from five before the ceasefire to 25 now. Additionally, some 780,000 hot meals are distributed daily.

Since last month, our humanitarian partners have screened over 80,000 children aged 6 to 59 months for malnutrition, admitting those in need for appropriate treatment.

And just last week, our partners distributed hygiene kits to nearly 8,000 households, and water jerrycans to 3,500 families.

OCHA stresses that sustaining these scaled-up humanitarian operations requires both generous funding and for the ceasefire to hold up.

** Peacekeeping

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, our Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, wrapped up his trip to Sudan, Abyei and South Sudan today.

In South Sudan, he met President Salva Kiir earlier today. Wrapping up his visit, and speaking to the media, he stated that the primary purpose of his visit was to reaffirm the UN’s continued support and commitment to South Sudan, particularly as the country enters the fourth extension of its transitional period in the face of a dire economic and humanitarian situation, as well as rising violence.

Mr. Lacroix expressed hope that the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement will overcome political deadlocks through consensus and move swiftly to ensure that this latest extension leads to elections under the best possible circumstances. The UN stands ready to assist.

Over the weekend, he visited Abyei, where he met with local and international stakeholders, including the Sudan- and South Sudan-appointed administrations, traditional leaders, civil society representatives, women groups, and of course our agencies and peacekeepers. Discussions focused on UNISFA’s protection efforts in Abyei, the proliferation of arms and the escalating humanitarian crisis driven by the conflict in Sudan and flooding in South Sudan.

In Port Sudan, Mr. Lacroix met with the Minister of Defence, with high-level officials of the Sovereignty Council and of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with UN agencies.

From Juba, he will head to New Delhi to attend the 2025 Women, Peace and Security Conference.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the death of a Kenyan Police Officer yesterday [23 February] serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti. The officer was injured during an anti-gang operation in the Artibonite department and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the family of the police officer, the people and Government of Kenya, and of course all of his colleagues in the MSS.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC]: On the humanitarian front, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says it is deeply concerned by this surge in crime and insecurity, which has led to ongoing civilian casualties in the east, including deaths of humanitarian workers, and widespread human rights violations, as we’ve been telling you.

In Lubero Territory, north of Goma, clashes last week forced more than 100,000 people — about half of them children — to flee their homes. Several local health facilities had to suspend activities. Our partners also report that there have been widespread human rights violations during the clashes, including rape.

In Goma, our partners report rising crime in recent days, including home invasions and kidnappings, in some cases leading to deaths. Several humanitarian organizations have reported attempts to seize their vehicles.

Our partners are also reporting a similar increase in crime and insecurity in South Kivu, where there has been an uptick in home invasions and killings notably in the city of Bukavu. And in the city of Uvira, also in South Kivu, local sources report multiple incidents of violence, rape and looting in recent days.

In North Kivu, a humanitarian aid worker was hit by a stray bullet during clashes on 20 February near a hospital in Masisi Territory, about 80 kilometres west of Goma. He died from his injuries on Saturday, bringing to six the number humanitarian workers killed in eastern DRC since January of this year. The same clashes reportedly killed three other civilians and injured a child.

OCHA calls on all parties to conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

And on the peacekeeping front, our peacekeepers tell us the security situation in North and South Kivu remains unstable and highly unpredictable in territories seized by the M23, with reports of further advances by the group towards Lubero.

Colleagues say that the Mission’s (MONUSCO) ability to deliver on its mandate continues to be significantly restricted in M23-controlled areas in North Kivu. However, the Mission continues to provide protection to thousands of people who have sought refuge within its various bases while seeking ways to ensure their safe transfer out of Goma. And this morning, the Mission facilitated the medical evacuation of 19 troops from the Southern African Development Community Mission in the country (SAMIDRC) from Goma.

** Mozambique

And staying in East Africa: In Mozambique, the deputy heads of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the World Food Programme are on a joint visit to Mozambique to press for continued global support for Mozambicans. Conflict and increasingly frequent and extreme weather events are driving humanitarian needs to unprecedented levels in the country.

Joyce Msuya, the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Carl Skau, WFP’s Deputy Executive Director, are meeting with government officials, affected communities, donors, and representatives from international and regional financial institutions. They will discuss how to continue to collaborate to find practical ways to scale up humanitarian assistance.

Mozambique is facing overlapping crises, with some 5 million people — or one in seven people — across the country in need of urgent humanitarian assistance to cope with the effects of cyclones, of conflict and of drought.

** Colombia

And lastly, our colleagues at the UN Human Rights Office today released a report urging the Colombian Government to protect civilians during ongoing violence by armed groups.

The report, which covers 2024, details how armed groups use violence to exert control over the population, furthering their own economic interests and undermining governance. The situation disproportionately affects Indigenous Peoples, Afro-descendant communities, as well as peasants.

The UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk, said that the escalation of fighting in the Catatumbo region since mid-January, where more than 52 people were killed and tens of thousands forcibly displaced, highlights the ongoing suffering of civilians caught in the midst of violence and armed conflict. Dezhi?

** Questions and Answers

Question : What does the Secretary-General have to say on the results of the six votes today in the General Assembly?

Spokesman : We’ll leave it to our journalists and analysts to comment, for this was a decision of the General Assembly. I think the Secretary-General’s own position on the conflict in Ukraine was stated over the weekend, was stated again on Monday. Obviously, I think whenever there’s a resolution of the General Assembly, it’s an important step in that body exercising its mandate.

Question : Right. On Gaza, we know that Israel halted the release of Palestinian detainees, which might lead to another hurdle of the ceasefire deal. Does the Secretary-General have anything to say on that?

Spokesman : Look. We’re very concerned about the situation regarding the ceasefire and its precarious state. What we want to see is the full implementation of what was agreed to by the parties, the dignified release of all the remaining hostages, including the bodies of people who’d been held hostage and irreversible progress towards a two-State solution and, even more obviously, humanitarian aid coming in. And I wanted to add that Sigrid Kaag will be here to brief the Security Council tomorrow in person, and we expect her to be available too at the stakeout. Yes, ma’am?

Question : Hi. Ming Liu from China Daily. So, the adopted resolution this morning, we do see it had fewer supports, votes in favour than previous ones. Does the UN feel this as a weakening of global support for Ukraine, or are there other factors at play?

Spokesman : Look. Again, I think that’s a question best answered by journalists and commentators. We’re not here to comment on the different level of support for each resolution. It was adopted. Who voted for, who voted against, who abstained is clear to all. It was done in an open manner and in a recorded vote.

Question : I’m sorry. Another question?

Spokesman : Of course.

Question : So there have been discussions that [Donald] Trump is trying to weaken the China and the Russian relations; and just hours ago, Xi Jinping and [Vladimir] Putin had spoke with each other and reconfirmed their close ties. So how does the UN feel this shifting dynamics? And do you see an impact on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict?

Spokesman : Look, we are seeing a lot of things shift, right, in the past few weeks. What we want to see is obviously increased and more positive global cooperation, especially by major players who… and members, permanent members of the Security Council. And we want to see a reaffirmation by all Member States of the principles of the Charter and the ideals of the Charter that they all signed on to. Mr. Avni?

Question : Two questions on two different topics. The first was, if there’s a Security Council resolution that is contrary to a General Assembly resolution and comes after General Assembly vote, does that have any effect over the validity of the General Assembly resolution?

Spokesman : I try not to speak about legal issues I’m not fully versed on, and I especially try not to speak about legal issues that are hypothetical which I’m not fully versed on.

Correspondent : Well, it’s…

Spokesman : No. I understand. I mean, I think, let’s see what happens in the Security Council.

Question : Okay. Second question. I just don’t understand what you’re saying about the northern Palestinian occupied Palestinian territory. If it is occupied, then, what is new about tanks getting in there? Isn’t that part of occupation?

Spokesman : What we’re seeing is a level of military operations that we haven’t seen in quite some time. We’re seeing a destruction of civilian infrastructure at a level that we haven’t seen in quite some time, and we’re seeing displacement of Palestinians that we haven’t seen in quite some time.

Question : But, is it, according to the view that this is an occupied… is that an intensifying situation of the occupation, or is that just something completely out of the blue?

Spokesman : I’m not sure I understand your question, Benny.

Correspondent : My question is occupiers occupy.

Spokesman : Right. But it doesn’t let…

Question : And let me let me cut through the chase a little bit. Obviously, Jenin and Tulkarm, that whole area of the Northern West Bank has been no-go, not only for Israel, but also for the Palestinian Authority for a long time. So, you know, is that a change now? So, was it occupied before, even though it was a no-go zone?

Spokesman : Well, it was. Listen. Let let’s cut to the chase, right, in my answer. I think there are security operations that have to take place anywhere in the world, but it does not mean that we accept the use of war-like tactics, that we accept the use of tens of thousands of people being displaced or civilian infrastructure like roads being cut up.

Question : What do you mean war-like tactics? I mean, I raised on Friday the issue of a bus bombing that came from the Northern West Bank.

Spokesman : I think we’ve been very clear, Benny, in condemning acts of terrorism. Tony?

Question : Shukran, Steph. The US today, twice, before and after the vote, reiterated that the UN should, like, must stop the killing. I’ll quote, “We urge all Member States to join us in returning the UN to its core mission of international peace and security.” Any comments, sir?

Spokesman : Okay. When people talk about the UN, I think the question you need to ask them, which part of the UN are you talking about? Are you addressing Member States, or are you addressing the Secretary-General? I can’t answer for the 192 other Member States. I can answer for the Secretary-General, and I think what he has been calling for since day one is an end to this conflict, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, in line with international law, in line with General Assembly resolutions and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Secretary-General, I think, for one, has been extremely consistent in his message.

Question : But, allow me a follow-up. Like, why would the United States mention that it requires or it’s asking for a returning of the UN to its core mission? A return, I mean, this language is very…

Spokesman : Tony, there is in front of this podium, there is a seal. It’s not the US Eagle. It is a seal of the United Nations. I can’t answer a question that says, “Why did the United States do this, or why did France do this or why did Monaco do this?” Please. Go ahead. Yeah.

Question : Thank you. My question is on the new EU sanctions. The European Union has banned eight Russian media outlets from broadcasting in Europe. Russian officials said that this violates international norms of freedom of the press. So, what is the UN’s comment on this?

Spokesman : Look, I haven’t seen the specific sanctions. What I can tell you is that we firmly stand for freedom of the press and for people to have access to as many views as possible. Dezhi?

Question : Sorry. Let me get you back to the voting this morning. According to the statement released by Secretary-General on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Ukrainian crisis, Secretary-General still used the word, I quote, “full-scale invasion”. Today, Russia, US both voted against this term, full-scale invasion. China abstained. In what occasion might the Secretary-General think of walk back from the full-scale invasion, or he would say that?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General will stay consistent on his messaging in what he wants to see.

Question : So, there’s no way that he’s going to walk back?