On Anniversary of Russian Federation’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine, Secretary-General Reaffirms ‘Need for a Just, Sustainable’ Peace

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Monday, 24 February, marks three years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. On this tragic occasion, I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace — one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and resolutions of the General Assembly.

Eighty years after the end of the Second World War, the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of the United Nations.

Enough is enough. After three years of death and destruction, I once again call for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to the hostilities. I welcome all efforts towards achieving a just and inclusive peace. The United Nations stands ready to support such efforts.