Political Charter in Sudan Deepens Fragmentation of Country, Risks Further Entrenching Crisis, Warns Secretary-General

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned at the announcement by the Rapid Support Forces and affiliated civilian actors and armed groups of a political charter that expresses an intention to establish a governing authority in Rapid Support Forces areas of control. This further escalation in the conflict in the Sudan deepens the fragmentation of the country and risks further entrenching the crisis. Preserving the Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity remains key for a sustainable resolution of the conflict and the long-term stability of the country and the wider region.

The Secretary-General also condemns the persistent violence perpetrated against civilians across the Sudan by both parties to the conflict, including ethnically motivated attacks. Sudanese women, children and men are paying the heaviest price for the continued military offensives by the belligerents.

The Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is engaging the warring parties and all other relevant stakeholders to achieve progress on a cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and humanitarian access and promote de-escalation.