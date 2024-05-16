Economic and Social Council Concludes Annual Operational Activities for Development Segment

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting will not be covered.)

The Economic and Social Council today continued its segment on operational activities for development for the third and final day.

In the morning, the Council held two panel discussions: “Means of Implementation: digital cooperation, STI, and capacity-building for national efforts to advance the SDGs”; and “Means of implementation: financing the SDGs: Development financing priorities that can have a catalysing effect to achieve system-wide results in the 2030 Agenda implementation”. In the afternoon, the Council held panel discussions on “UN development system funding: Re-energizing the Funding Compact for a more strategic, integrated and responsive UN development system”; and “Accountability and oversight provided by ECOSOC: Dialogue with Member States on the existing accountability and oversight functions provided by ECOSOC OAS and opportunities for strengthening”.

The Economic and Social Council then closed this segment for 2024.