Syria ‘Cannot Withstand Another Wave of Instability’, Senior Envoy Tells Security Council, Noting Challenges Faced by Authorities in Controlling Certain Groups

Speakers at the Security Council cautioned that any further escalation could have serious repercussions — not only across the broader region, but especially for Syria — “a country already stretched beyond the limits”.

“Syria simply cannot withstand another wave of instability,” Najat Rochdi, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, speaking via video link, warned the 15-member organ.

Sporadic violent incidents have continued in Homs, Hama, the coastal areas and other regions, including killings, kidnappings and infringements on individual liberties. Some Syrians with whom the UN Special Envoy met in Damascus expressed concern about ongoing attacks targeting specific communities, including Alawites, Druze and women. While many interlocutors emphasized that these incidents did not appear to be “part of official policy”, they highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the interim authorities in controlling certain groups.

For their part, interim authorities have taken steps to ease tensions, including the recent issuance of a fatwa by the Fatwa Council prohibiting revenge killings, as well as criminalizing acts of retribution. Recent decisions to reinstate judges who were removed from office by the former regime are also a welcome step. An important next step in Syria’s political transition has been the establishment of a new People’s Assembly as the transitional legislative authority, she said, welcoming the recent presidential decree that announced the appointment of a Supreme Committee for Elections to the People’s Assembly.

She said she was particularly encouraged by measures that enable the meaningful participation of women and youth in the process. “We also look forward to engaging with Syrians from across diverse sectors of society to hear their respective views on these developments,” she went on to say. Further, she stressed that urgent work is still needed on rehabilitation to address the dire humanitarian conditions and fragile security situation in camps.

The south-west of the country saw a serious incident of Israeli artillery fire and air strikes on military sites and weapons depots across southern Syria in response to a rare incident of small rocket fire out of Syria into the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan — claimed by two groups unaffiliated with the interim authorities. Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected, along with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Despite the fragile security and socioeconomic situation, almost 600,000 Syrians are estimated to have crossed back into Syria — overwhelmingly from neighbouring countries — in the past six months, she said. Whether these returns are sustainable will depend on many factors, including on the availability of housing, public services and the revitalization of the economy. Welcoming Syria re-engaging with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), she noted that the country will require substantial international support to rehabilitate the economy.

“The people of Syria continue to navigate a dizzying mixture of challenges and opportunities as they pursue a better future,” reported Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator. While reduced conflict and growing international engagement are opening new prospects for investing in Syria’s future, three quarters of the population still need humanitarian relief — “right now”, she emphasized. Further, security remains volatile in several parts of the country. Over 7 million people remain displaced, unexploded ordnance continue to claim lives, health systems remain overwhelmed and Syria is experiencing its worst dry spell in more than 30 years.

Against that backdrop, she stressed: “The UN and its partners continue to do what we can to provide critical assistance and make the most effective use of the limited resources we have.” A revised humanitarian structure is “largely in place”, she reported, which provides critical assistance to almost 2.5 million people each month despite shrinking funding. Detailing other aid provided — including medical procedures, water and sanitation services and assistance for the displaced — she added that “we continue to make use of the most cost-effective routes available”. This includes the route from Türkiye, through which the UN has transported over 1,200 aid trucks since the start of 2025.

“We need more funding to keep this work going,” she underscored, adding: “At a time when NGOs [non-governmental organizations] have new opportunities to expand their activities across Syria, many are instead forced to scale back.” This, she said, translates to reductions in critical activities, including the provision of health services and safe spaces for women and girls. “Other sectors face equally stark challenges,” she added. While humanitarians in Syria will continue evolving their operations to adjust to new funding realities, she underscored: “This will, ultimately, mean doing less with less.” Warning that the current window of opportunity “may not last”, she urged decisive action to help deliver “the better future the people of Syria desperately want”.

Amneh Khoulani, a human rights defender and Executive Director of the Adalaty Centre, said that the Assad regime arrested her brothers, Majd, Mohamad and Abdulsattar, and executed them in detention centres, as it did with hundreds of thousands of Syrians. “For the first time, I am able to speak as a member of civil society without fear of arrest or torture in Syria,” she added. Despite profound hardships, Syrian women have led the fight for justice: documenting violations, providing aid and laying the foundations for peace. “Their presence in senior Government positions marks important progress, but it is not enough,” she said.

“We believe Syria must be rebuilt by its people, women and men alike, on the foundations of democracy, citizenship, equality and respect for human rights for all, without discrimination,” she went on to emphasize. Accelerating the effective launch of the justice process is the only true guarantee of genuine and sustainable peace. There can be no peace without justice. Two national bodies have recently been established: the National Commission for Transitional Justice and the National Commission for the Missing. The lifting of sanctions does not signal an end to the need for international support; quite the contrary.

She urged the Security Council to promote and support the Syrian Government to guarantee the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women from all backgrounds in decision-making processes, and support the Syrian Government to implement effective measures to locate all missing persons, ensure the dignified return of remains without discrimination, and foster technical cooperation with relevant international organizations to share expertise and establish robust mechanisms.

In the ensuing discussion, Member States stressed that the protection of civilians is a cornerstone of international law and must remain a top priority for Syria’s interim Government. Denmark’s delegate stressed that more must be done towards securing the protection of all Syria’s civilians. Welcoming the lifting of sanctions on Syria as a first step towards progress, she said: “These gains must be built upon.” Pakistan’s representative said that, while there may be “glimmers of hope”, the humanitarian situation remains dire. “Aid must be timely predictable and unimpeded,” he stressed, while France’s delegate also urged the international community to contribute financing towards Syria’s rebuilding and recovery. “Syria needs to be able to rebuild a functional economy,” he said.

The representative of Slovenia, while underlining the importance of economic recovery to rebuilding Syria, stressed that this alone “is not sufficient”; rather, it must be complemented by an inclusive, peaceful political transition pursuant to resolution 2254 (2015). Panama’s delegate, urging “redoubled” cooperation in the context of aid delivery — particularly given the “alarming shortfall in funding” — underlined the need for recent initiatives to ease sanctions to “continue constructively”.

“The United States,” said that country’s representative, “has started a new era in its relationship with Syria.” In May, certain sanctions were waived for 180 days and a broad range of transactions and investments in Syria were authorized. Emphasizing that “we have already begun to see the impact of these actions”, she spotlighted the signing of a $7 billion deal under which firms from the United States, Qatar and Türkiye will invest in Syria’s power sector.

Member States also stressed the need to counter violent extremism, with the Republic of Korea’s delegate stressing that countering violent extremism must remain an urgent priority. “Indeed, it is seriously concerning that these terrorists have resumed their attacks since early this month precisely at a time when Damascus is restructuring its national security institutions,” he said. He urged Damascus to prevent extremist ideologies from “taking root” in institutions meant to serve all Syrians.

China’s delegate said that the investigation into the recent violent incidents must be independent so that the conclusions can withstand scrutiny. Syria’s interim authorities must take all the measures to combat all terrorist organizations. He also condemned Israel’s violation of Iran’s territorial integrity. “If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, Syria and other countries in the Middle East will inevitably bear the brunt,” he warned.

“All Syrians deserve to live without fear,” said Greece’s delegate. A full inclusive political transition is necessary for the security and stability of the country. “Syria has a historic opportunity to achieve progress and prosperity by becoming a factor of stability for the wider region,” he added.

The representative of the Russian Federation stressed that Israel’s “military misadventure” continues to “exacerbate the situation in the entire Middle East”. Stating that “pulling [Syria] into the quagmire of regional conflict risks escalating centrifugal trends” in that country, he underscored that this must be “avoided at all costs”. Nevertheless, he welcomed the recent release of hundreds of former army officers, stating that this reflects Damascus’ “genuine focus on intra-Syrian reconciliation”. Making use of such personnel, he said, will benefit Syria and avoid the mistake made when Iraqi officers were sidelined following the fall of Saddam Hussein and “went on to raise the black flag of ISIL”.

Moving forward requires true healing, said the representative of Algeria, also speaking for Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia. Syria’s future is “intrinsically” tied to Syrians’ ability to coexist peacefully and “overcome the grievances of history through dialogue, reconciliation and mutual respect”. Transitional justice, national reconciliation, clarification of the fate of missing persons and inclusive dialogue, he added, are “fundamental to healing the wounds of the Syrian people and building the foundations for a just political transition”.

The representative of the United Kingdom noted progress in both efforts to pursue justice for victims and survivors and initiatives to seek truth for the families of those still awaiting answers. Encouraging the newly formed national commissions on transitional justice and missing persons to work closely with Syrian civil society and the UN, she said: “It is key that their efforts are transparent and shaped by the experiences of survivors and families.”

While emphasizing that a just, lasting peace in Syria requires sustained political engagement, inclusive dialogue and economic recovery, Iran’s representative stressed that Syria has both the right and duty to restore peace and authority throughout its territory. Yet, this right is impeded by ongoing foreign military presence and occupation. Urging the Council “not to remain silent” in the face of repeated Israeli aggression, he stressed: “These acts are not isolated — they are part of a broader pattern of unlawful use of force, now extending to continued attacks against [Iran].”

Similarly, the representative of Yemen — speaking for the Arab Group — said that the international community must support Syria’s recovery and reconstruction while respecting its sovereignty. Condemning repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, which constitute a “blatant violation of international law” and “directly threaten regional stability”, he, too, called on the Council to compel Israel to cease its violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

As well, the representative of Türkiye underlined the importance of both revitalizing Syria’s economy and safeguarding its territorial integrity. “Progress in Syria should not be derailed by negative developments in the broader region,” he stressed, adding: “In particular, it is imperative to ensure that the ongoing cycle of violence following Israel’s illegal attacks on Iran does not engulf Syria.”

Syria’s representative said that, despite ongoing challenges, the Government is striving “to turn a page of pain and suffering” towards a future marked by peace and stability. It has actively engaged in diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to foster constructive political, economic and security ties, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests. These efforts also include working closely with the UN and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and other serious issues. “This should reassure partners and resolve outstanding issues to turn that page,” he added.

Domestically, Syria has taken significant steps towards national healing and institutional reform. Presidential decrees have led to the formation of commissions for missing persons and transitional justice, and a higher committee has been established to oversee parliamentary elections. The Government is promoting civil peace, accountability and the rule of law. “They support the transitional justice process, as well as national reconciliation in a way that ensures accountability for perpetrators of grave violations and guarantees justice and reparations for victims,” he added.

With over 1.5 million displaced persons returning home, Syria seeks sustainable partnerships and investment, particularly in agriculture, energy, education and healthcare. Welcoming the easing of sanctions by several Western and regional countries, he further condemned Israel’s aggression and called for an end to Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan and surrounding territories.