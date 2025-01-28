Briefing Security Council on Goma Attack, Senior UN Official in Democratic Republic of Congo Urges De-escalation to Avert ‘Third Congo War’

Note: Complete coverage of this afternoon's meeting of the Security Council will be available Wednesday, 29 January.

As the Security Council convened an emergency meeting for the second time in three days to address the worsening situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a senior United Nations official warned that escalating attacks by the 23 March Movement, or M23, continue to kill civilians and peacekeeping personnel in and around the city of Goma.

Vivian van de Perre, Deputy Special Representative for Protection and Operations in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), voiced alarm that clashes in the eastern part of that country have resulted in massive displacement. Consequently, MONUSCO has received a large number of people seeking refuge, including officials and various elements who have surrendered their arms. However, MONUSCO bases are not able to accommodate the large number of surrendering elements and civilians seeking refuge. “Moreover, our bases are not safe themselves,” she stressed.

The Mission is storing voluntarily relinquished or abandoned weapons in accordance with international standards, she reported, while casualty-evacuation efforts remain a significant challenge for seriously injured peacekeepers. She warned that troops are now running out of critical equipment — especially water, food, medical supplies and blood — while the proliferation of weapons in Goma poses a significant risk as combatants blend into the civilian population and abandoned military depots are looted by civilians.

Urging all parties to guarantee the protection of life, ensure access to basic services and prevent sexual violence, she called for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of civilians. Moreover, ethnically motivated attacks in a region with a very sensitive history need to be taken seriously. Appealing for high-level diplomatic channels to ensure that critical airports, border points and humanitarian access routes are reopened without delay, she urged: “Resuming the Luanda Process is of utmost urgency to ensure a path towards de-escalation and to avert the looming threat of a third Congo war.”

And, stressing that attacks on UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, she called MONUSCO “a beacon for myriad vulnerable groups seeking protection”. However, the Mission has been severely impacted by heavy direct and indirect fire over the last few days, and must address the logistical, human-rights and humanitarian challenges it is facing. “Let us please draw on our humanity and do our utmost to bring an immediate end to such levels of violence and suffering,” she urged.

In the ensuing debate, the representative of Sierra Leone — also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Somalia — cited significant African diplomatic efforts since 26 January to support the Congolese people. Nevertheless, he stressed: “But what is needed now is the commitment of both Rwanda and the DRC [Democratic Republic of the Congo] to engage in direct negotiations under the Luanda Process.” Allowing Goma to remain under the control of a rebel group, he stated, “sends a disturbing message about the ability — or willingness — of the international community to prevent threats to international peace and security from flourishing.”

