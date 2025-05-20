Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Meetings Coverage
9919th Meeting (AM & PM)
SC/16065

Security Council Holds Open Debate on Maritime Security

(Note: A complete summary of today's Security Council meeting will be made available after its conclusion.)

In an open debate today, the Security Council takes up “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Strengthening Maritime Security through International Cooperation for Global Stability”.

The meeting was called for in a letter dated 9 May 2025 from the Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General, transmitting a concept paper on the item under consideration (document S/2025/300).

The debate will be chaired by Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose country holds the Security Councill presidency for the month.

...

Oceans and Law of the Sea
