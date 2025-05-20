Economic and Social Council Begins Operational Activities for Development Segment

The Economic and Social Council begins its Operational Activities for Development Segment, held 20 to 22 May at UN Headquarters, on the theme “Keeping the promise on sustainable development in times of uncertainty — The United Nations development system delivering for results”.

Krzysztof Szczerski (Poland), Council Vice-President, and Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, will make opening remarks, and the Development Coordination Office will present a video.

Afterwards, the morning session will feature two interactive dialogues on the theme “Supporting the front-lines of operational activities for development: Messages from the field”. In the afternoon, the Council will hold a high-level dialogue with the Secretary-General on his report on the Implementation of General Assembly resolution 79/226 on the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system.