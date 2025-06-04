General Assembly Elects 20 New Members to Economic and Social Council

The General Assembly elected a total of 20 new members to the Economic and Social Council today who will begin their terms on 1 January 2026.

One of the six main organs of the United Nations, the Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the United Nations development system. It links a diverse family of subsidiary bodies and entities, including regional economic and social commissions, expert bodies, and specialized agencies. It has 54 rotating members.

Each year the Assembly elects 18 members for a three-year term, according to the following geographic proportions: four from the African States, four from the Asia-Pacific States, three from the Eastern European States, three from the Latin American and Caribbean States and four from the Western European and other States.

This year’s elections began with a by-election to replace those members from the Western European and other States group who are relinquishing their seats on the Council at the end of 2025: Liechtenstein in favour of Germany, for a term of office expiring on 31 December 2026; Switzerland in favour of the United States, for a term of office expiring on 31 December 2027; and Italy in favour of Switzerland, for a term of office expiring on 31 December 2027. Since Switzerland will remain a member of the Council for the term of office expiring on 31 December 2027, the by-election was held to fill the two remaining vacancies.

Germany was elected for the term beginning on 1 January 2026 and expiring on 31 December 2026, and the United States for the term beginning on 1 January 2026 and expiring on 31 December 2027.

Next, in two rounds of voting, the Assembly elected 18 States to the Economic and Social Council to serve three-year terms, beginning 1 January 2026. They are: Australia, Burundi, Chad, China, Croatia, Ecuador, Finland, India, Lebanon, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, Russian Federation, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sierra Leone, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

They will join the following current members who will continue their terms beyond 1 January 2026: Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Haiti, Japan, Kenya, Mauritania, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Zambia.