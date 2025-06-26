The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefings Tomorrow

However, at 11:30 a.m., António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, will be at the Security Council stakeout to speak to about the situation in the Middle East and Gaza, and he will take some questions.

Then, at noon, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, will be here in this room to speak to you about his recent travels to the Middle East.

Then at 12:45 p.m., our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, since she was so pleased by the welcome you gave her yesterday, will return to brief you on the launch of the Secretary-General’s debt recommendations, ahead of the Sevilla Conference. She will be joined virtually by Rebeca Grynspan, the Head of UN Trade and Development, as well as the Secretary-General’s Expert Group on Debt.

** UN Charter

And I forgot to bring my Charter to show to you, because today is UN Charter Day. I have a Charter from 1948 on my desk, which is a little battered. No, I know when it was signed, I’m saying the one I have was printed in ’48. It’s a little battered, but it’s on my desk. As you may have heard, and some of you already have reported on, the Secretary-General spoke at the special General Assembly session this morning, and he said that the UN Charter is a declaration of hope — and the foundation of international cooperation for a better world. And from day one, he added, the United Nations has been a force of construction in a world often marked by destruction.

Mr. Guterres said that upholding the purposes and principles of the Charter is a never-ending mission. But he warned that today, we see assaults on the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter like never before.

On and on, he said, we see an all too familiar pattern: Follow when the Charter suits, ignore when it does not. But the Secretary-General said the Charter of the United Nations is not optional, and it is not an à la carte menu. We cannot and must not normalize violations of its most basic principles.

He urged all Member States to live up to the spirit and letter of the Charter, to the responsibilities it demands and to the future it summons us all to build.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that civilians continue to be killed, and they continue to be injured daily — whether in Israeli air strikes, shelling, or while trying to just find food for their families. These tragic events must not be accepted as normal, ever.

This afternoon, our partners working on health reported a mass casualty incident following a strike in Deir al Balah — with Al Aqsa Hospital said to have received more than 20 people killed and some 70 injured. Additional wounded patients were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex and two other medical facilities.

Our partners working on health also tell us that an increase in preventable diseases is being seen. In just the past two weeks alone, over 19,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea have been recorded, alongside over 200 cases each of acute jaundice syndrome and bloody diarrhoea.

These outbreaks are directly linked to the lack of clean water and the lack of sanitation in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for fuel, the urgent need for medical supplies, the urgent need for water, the urgent need for sanitation and the urgent need for hygiene items. All of this to prevent any further spread of the collapse of the public health system, which is already in dire, dire situation.

In a social media post, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that yesterday, it delivered its first medical shipment into Gaza since 2 March, when Israel imposed a full blockade on the Strip. Nine trucks carrying essential medical supplies, some 2,000 units of blood and 1,500 units of plasma were transported from Kerem Shalom.

These supplies will be distributed to priority hospitals in the coming days. The blood and plasma were delivered to Nasser Medical Complex’s cold storage facility for onward distribution to other hospitals facing critical shortages amid the growing influx of patients we have been speaking about.

However, WHO reminds us that all these medical supplies are only a drop in the ocean of what is actually needed.

OCHA stresses that to meet humanitarian needs and help reduce looting, it’s essential to get more humanitarian and essential commercial goods into Gaza, and to facilitate their safe distribution across the Gaza Strip. This means increasing the volume of supplies allowed in through multiple crossings and multiple routes.

OCHA colleagues tell us that yesterday, 6 out of 17 attempts to coordinate humanitarian movements inside Gaza were outright rejected by the Israeli authorities. These planned UN missions included trucking water and repairing roads. Nine other attempts, which included the removal of solid waste and collection of cargo from the crossings, were facilitated by the Israeli authorities, while two additional attempts were impeded. The continuing restrictions on humanitarian access are severely undermining life-saving operations.

Turning to the West Bank, I can tell you that we are gravely concerned about escalating violence there and we condemn the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. Yesterday, OCHA documented an attack where three Palestinians were killed and others injured. That happened when hundreds of settlers — including armed people accompanied by Israeli forces — raided the village of Kafr Malik in the Ramallah governorate and set fire to homes with people inside.

In another attack yesterday, about 20 settlers set fire to farmland in another village — Asira al Qibliya — in Nablus governorate.

We reiterate once again our call on Israel to protect civilians in the West Bank and humanitarian personnel. International law must be respected and those responsible for these attacks must be held to account.

** Lebanon

Moving North to UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), where our peacekeepers there continue to observe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) presence and military activities, including three air strikes yesterday, in the peacekeepers’ area of operations.

UNIFIL peacekeepers also continue to discover unauthorized weapons and ammunition caches in their area of operations, including on 23 June, when UNIFIL detected an unguarded weapons cache containing boxes of ammunition and explosives in Sector East. Since the cessation of hostilities came into effect in November of last year, our peacekeepers have detected 272 unauthorized weapons caches and have referred all of them to the Lebanese Army.

UNIFIL yesterday also hosted a meeting of the Cessation of Hostilities Mechanism at the UN premises at Ras Naqoura in the South. That was chaired by the United States, and in the presence of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Israel Defense Forces, and representatives of France.

In the past weeks, UNIFIL deminers have also completed clearance of unexploded ordnance at two UN positions along the Blue Line in Sector West. In total, 6,260 square metres of land were cleared at these two positions. UNIFIL is also working with the Lebanese Mine Action Centre (LMAC) to start humanitarian demining in its area of operations.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our colleagues there tell us that deadly hostilities continued yesterday in front-line areas. The regions of Donetsk, Kherson and Sumy were among the hardest hit, with several civilians killed and injured. This is according to what authorities are telling us. Attacks also damaged homes and civilian infrastructure. More than 400 people were displaced in a single day — mostly in Donetsk and Sumy area.

Our colleagues tell us that the humanitarian situation in the towns of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region continues to deteriorate. Local authorities report that constant shelling has left parts of both towns without electricity and access to basic services. Authorities and aid organizations are providing limited water and food assistance, but access is increasingly restricted.

Authorities also continue to call on the remaining population — which is more than 10,000 people combined — to evacuate for their own safety. Still in the Donetsk region, humanitarian access to the towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk remains extremely limited amid intensified attacks. According to authorities, yesterday alone, nearly 340 people, including children, were evacuated from the Donetsk region.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that food insecurity remains a concern in front-line and border regions. A recent assessment by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) found that the war has devastated livelihoods and quadrupled poverty levels, leaving the most vulnerable — particularly displaced people — at greatest risk. From January to May, nearly 130 organizations provided food and livelihood assistance to 1.8 million people across the country.

Nearly 400,000 people in the Donetsk and Kherson regions received food support, agricultural inputs, and cash-based aid.

** Security Council

And just to flag that at 3 p.m. in the Security Council, Jean-Pierre Lacroix is scheduled to brief on the Central African Republic. That will be at 3 p.m.

We will share those remarks with you.

** Sri Lanka

Also, Volker Türk [High Commissioner for Human Rights] wrapped up a three-day visit to Sri Lanka. While there, he met with President [Anura Kumara] Dissanayake and Prime Minister [Harini] Amarasuriya, the Chief Justice, the Attorney General and other officials, as well as with civil society representatives and survivors of human rights abuses — and of course the UN team.

Mr. Türk visited the recently re-opened mass grave at Chemmani. He said it was a compelling reminder that the past still haunts the lives of so many in Sri Lanka and presents a daunting challenge for the new Government. The High Commissioner said it was important to build on this momentum and to translate it into tangible results, stressing that acknowledgement and truth-telling are important steps towards healing and closure, as are justice, reparation and non-recurrence.

** International Day against Drug Abuse

Today is the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a message, the Secretary-General called on all to recommit to ending drug abuse and trafficking, unite to dismantle criminal networks, and break the cycle of suffering and destruction once and for all.

A report released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) warns that a new era of global instability has intensified challenges in addressing the world drug problem, empowering organized crime and pushing drug use to historically high levels. According to the report, production, seizures and use of cocaine hit new highs in 2023, making cocaine the world’s fastest-growing illicit drug market. More information online.

** International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

And today is also the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The observance serves as a call to action for all stakeholders — including UN Member States, civil society and individuals everywhere — to unite in support of the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have been victims of torture and those who are still being tortured today.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told the Security Council that nobody would really be able to judge the impact of any strikes at nuclear facilities in Iran until IAEA inspectors were able to return. Have IAEA inspectors been given a green light to return?

Spokesman : That is a good question, but that is a question to be asked of the IAEA. I'm not aware.

Question : I can follow-up with Mr. Grossi. He told French radio today, I guess today, that centrifuges in Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant in Iran are no longer operational. That was just an interview. Can you confirm that assessment? Is that also your assessment?

Spokesman : No, I think let’s be clear. IAEA is the part of the UN that has the technical knowledge and know-how on nuclear issues, they’re in the lead on the Iran nuclear programme. Those questions have to be asked to them.

Question : So, I mean, like, they report to you, I guess. Right?

Spokesman : No. They do not. It’s a stand-alone specialized agency. So, I mean, obviously, some of our colleagues have been briefed, but they need to speak on the record, and they have. So, it’s not something I can share with you.

Question : Okay. But then can you educate me why Mr. Grossi would give that information to a French radio instead of actually releasing a press release?

Spokesman : I think this is a question you need to ask of him.

Question : Thanks, Steph. It seems that there was supposed to be peace talks in Brussels today about Sudan with the UN, African Union and other Member States. Do you have anything you can share with us about that?

Spokesman : I can confirm to you that Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra, the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, is participating in what is the fourth session of the Sudan Consultative Group that’s meeting in Brussels, and that is to support the de-escalation efforts in Sudan and advance a political solution to this conflict, which has been devastating for millions of Sudanese, as we talk about it almost every day. I think that this particular meeting is a critical opportunity to take stock of the international positions and advance a more coordinated approach, which is essential to ending the conflict and discussing critical and concrete pathways to de-escalation, civilian and political dialogue, as well as the criticality of humanitarian access, which has been extremely challenging and costing lives of humanitarian workers, as we’ve seen.

Question : Any participation of the two Sudanese parties?

Spokesman : I’m not aware, but I will check for you. Dezhi, then Sherwin.

Question : Today, the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Mr. [Mohammed Bagher] Qalibaf, said on social media, and I quote, “Today, following the approval of the Constitution Guardian Council, the law suspending cooperation with the IAEA was officially communicated, and it also accused IAEA paving for war and aggression.” And the continued cooperation with IAEA is what he said is “not possible until we are assured of the security of our nuclear facilities”. Now, any reaction?

Spokesman : Obviously, you know, we’re waiting to see if there’s an actual decision taken by the Government. What I can tell you is that we support the IAEA’s work, which is a critical part of the UN’s overall work. And as we’ve always said, we encourage dialogue and cooperation between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Question : Has the Secretary-General recently had any phone talks with anybody from Iran?

Spokesman : Not in the last few days.

Question : Okay. Second topic. Yesterday, President [Donald] Trump compares Iranian strikes to Hiroshima and the Nagasaki. Do you have any comments?

Spokesman : I am not a commentator.

Question : Does the Secretary-General agree with his observation?

Spokesman : It’s not for him to agree or disagree. I understand your needs, but I ask you to understand mine. Sherwin?

Question : I’m understanding your needs. On a serious topic, the protest, the anti-government protest in Kenya, we understand that some 16 people have been killed, 400 injured. Rights groups say the majority were shot by the police. Is there any comment on these protests and how the Government has responded?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, we’re obviously concerned about the violence that we’ve seen in Kenya. We’re closely monitoring the situation, very saddened by the loss of life. Our human rights colleagues have been particularly focused on the issue of the gunshot wounds that you mentioned. They’ve also noted that the independent policing oversight authority of Kenya have said they will launch an investigation. We look forward to an independent and transparent investigation. And it bears reminding that under international law, under human rights law, lethal force by law enforcement such as firearms should only be used when strictly necessary in order to protect life or prevent serious injury of an imminent threat.

Question : Second one for you, Steph. Tomorrow, the State Department is hosting the foreign ministers at the DRC and Rwanda to sign what Donald Trump, President Trump has called a peace treaty, some sort of peace deal. Has the United Nations been engaged at all, given your long-standing work in that region towards peace? What do you make of this agreement that seems to have come out of the blue?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, obviously, we’re following closely. I think some of our colleagues have been aware of the details. We obviously welcome any agreement that would bring peace and stability to the people of the region. I mean, we talk almost every day about the situation in the eastern part of the DRC and the horrific suffering of civilians, the hunger, the sexual violence, the constant fear, the constant displacement. So, anything that would help alleviate that suffering is to be welcome. We obviously thank the US and Qatar, which have been involved in this. I’ll leave it at that. Madame?

Question : Min Liu from China Daily. So, following Iranians’ bill to decide to suspend cooperation with IAEA, has the UN been in touch with the IAEA regarding the safety of its inspectors and their abilities to carry out their mandates?

Spokesman : We are obviously in touch with the IAEA. They’re keeping us abreast of their work. But in terms of the technicality of how their staff and all that, those are questions to be asked of the IAEA. Okay. Any questions online? Yes, Abdelhamid.

Question : I have two questions, Stéphane. On Kufr Malik, on Monday, there was a boy of 13 years old was shot and killed by the settlers, and that’s what brought the riots in his funeral when the settlers came back again and killed three more. So, I didn’t see any reference to that little boy, 13-year-old, Ammar Mataz Hamayal, who was shot by the settlers. I wonder why Palestinians shot and killed?

Spokesman : I mean, unless I’m mistaken, just a few minutes ago, I talked about the escalating violence in the West Bank, our concern, and are clear condemnation of attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. Your next question?

Question : Yesterday in the Security Council, when the Algerian Ambassador started to talk, criticizing the report of Virginia Gamba, Ms. Gamba walked out of the Security Council. We normally seen ambassadors leave the Council when a full ambassador starts speaking, but if I think this is the first time a UN official and the meeting is to debate that report, why she walked out. Is that an acceptable behaviour of a UN senior official?