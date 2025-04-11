Adopting Fifth Committee Resolutions, General Assembly Also Decides to Hold Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenistan in August

The General Assembly today decided to hold the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from 5 to 8 August, as the 193-member organ adopted several drafts, including those recommended by its Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary).

Adopting the draft resolution titled “Further modalities of the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries” (document A/79/L.71) without a vote, the Assembly welcomed and accepted “with appreciation the generous offer of the Government of Turkmenistan to host” the Conference under the theme “Driving progress through partnerships”.

The Assembly also decided to rename the Conference outcome document the “Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024–2034”.

A representative of the Secretariat explained that to service the event, the Department for General Assembly and Conference Management and the Department of Global Communications would require a total estimated cost of $254,700 in 2025 for additional meetings and documentation workload.

“Every effort will be made to meet the requirements within their capacity, and there would be no programme budget implications for 2025,” he said, adding however: “Its ability to implement the mandate will depend on the availability of adequate liquidity resources.” He further noted that the Government of Turkmenistan will need to defray the additional costs directly or indirectly involved.

Intergovernmental Organizations Invited to Participate in UN Ocean Conference

Also acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted a draft decision (document A/79/L.73), by which it invited the intergovernmental organizations identified in the Secretariat note (document A/79/850) — namely the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation and the North Pacific Marine Science Organization — to participate as observers in the work of the 2025 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.

Recommendations by Fifth Committee

The Assembly then adopted five drafts recommended by its Fifth Committee without a vote. (See document A/C.5/79/INF/3 and Press Release GA/AB/4495 for background.)

Funding Approved for Measures to Combat Islamophobia

By the draft resolution titled “Special subjects relating to the programme budget for 2025” (document A/79/652/Add.1), the Assembly approved additional appropriations of $774,200 to implement its resolution 78/264 on measures to combat Islamophobia, $479,900 to implement decisions by the Human Rights Council and $95.39 million for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The Assembly also requested the Secretary-General to provide an analysis on the impact of the rapid development of emerging technologies, increase transparency and clarity of information and communications technology (ICT) expenditure, and submit a proposal on the presentation of the costs of such technology.

The draft resolution “Human resources management” (document A/79/839) has the Assembly note rule 3.3 of the Staff Regulations and Rules of the United Nations regarding appointment and promotion and stress that paragraph 66 of its resolution 79/257 of 24 December 2024 does not relate to cases of “promotions”. It also stressed that any changes to the “Guidelines for determination of level and step on recruitment to the Professional category and above” by the Secretary-General shall be fully in line with Assembly resolutions and decisions.

Importance of Joint Inspection Unit

By the draft resolution “Joint Inspection Unit” (document A/79/840), the Assembly took note of the Unit’s report for 2024, its programme of work for 2025 and the Secretary-General’s note on Unit’s 2024 report. By other terms, it stressed the importance of the Unit’s oversight functions in identifying concrete managerial, administrative and programming questions within the participating organizations and providing the General Assembly and other legislative organs action-oriented recommendations. Underscoring the unique role of the Unit as an external and independent system-wide inspection, evaluation and investigation body, the Assembly reaffirmed the Unit’s independence and stressed that budget estimates are to be prepared in a transparent consistent manner for submission to the Assembly.

The draft resolution “Review of the implementation of General Assembly resolutions 48/218 B, 54/244, 59/272, 64/263, 69/253 and 74/257” (document A/79/649) has the Assembly reiterate the five-year non-renewable term of the Under-Secretary General for Internal Oversight Services, and requested the Secretary-General to continue to ensure the full implementation of resolution 48/218 in future appointments. It also decided to evaluate and review at its eighty-fourth session the functions and reporting procedures of the Office of Internal Oversight Services and to that end to include in the provisional agenda of that session an item entitled “Review of the implementation of General Assembly resolutions 48/218, 54/244, 59/272, 64/263, 69/253, 74/257 and 79/___”.

Assembly Defers Consideration of Fifth Committee Agenda Items

By the draft decision titled “Questions deferred for future consideration” (document A/79/653/Add.1), the Assembly decided to defer until the second part of its resumed seventy-ninth session consideration of the Secretary-General’s report on improving the United Nations financial situation, as well as the related report of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ). Further, the Assembly decided to defer until its eightieth session consideration of Secretary-General’s report on standards of accommodation for air travel and the related ACABQ report, and to the first part of its resumed eightieth session consideration of the Secretary-General’s report on the review of the UN Secretariat internship programme, as well as the related ACABQ report.

Additionally, the Assembly took note of the Fifth Committee’s report concerning agenda items 141 “Improving the financial situation of the United Nations” (document A/79/838), 137 “Review of the efficiency of the administrative and financial functioning of the United Nations” and 150 “Report on the activities of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (document A/79/648/Add.1).

Filling Vacancies on Contribution, Audit Committees

Acting on the Fifth Committee’s recommendations without a vote, the Assembly appointed Denis Piminov (Russian Federation), Benjamin Sieberns (Germany) and Fu Liheng (China) as members of the Committee on Contributions, and Eric Oduro Osae (Ghana) as a member of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee, for terms of office from today to 31 December 2026.

Application of Article 19 of UN Charter: Congo Reduces Its Arrears

In other business, the Assembly took note of Congo’s payment necessary to reduce the arrears below the amount specified in Article 19 of the United Nations Charter (document A/79/720/Add.4).

Tribute to Former Assembly President

It also observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of the President of the forty-nineth session of the Assembly, Amara Essy (Côte d’Ivoire), who passed away on 8 April.