Fifth Committee Concludes Resumed Session amidst Concerns Over Working Methods, Meagre Results

Note: Full coverage of today's meeting of the Fifth Committee will be available Tuesday, 1 April.

While the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) concluded the first part of its resumed seventy-ninth session today with the consensual approval of five texts, several delegates expressed concern that the results were disappointing and minimal.

At the outset of the meeting, the Committee approved — without a vote — draft resolutions titled “Special subjects relating to the programme budget for 2025” (document A/C.5/79/L.31); “Human resources management” (document A/C.5/79/L.33); “Joint Inspection Unit” (document A/C.5/79/L.32); and “Review of the implementation of General Assembly resolutions 48/218 B, 54/244, 59/272, 64/263, 69/253 and 74/257” (document A/C.5/79/L.30). It also approved, without a vote, the draft decision titled “Questions deferred for future consideration” (document A/C.5/79/L.34).

Speaking afterwards, the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, pointed to the Committee’s role in addressing budgetary matters and providing a platform for Member States’ to discuss substantive administrative issues that keep the Organization operating smoothly. “However”, she emphasized, “we must acknowledge that we have not been successful in providing the needed guidance, which should make us think about how we — as a Committee — can become more efficient and effective.”

While recognizing delegates’ efforts to reach consensus, she said that it was disappointing that no resolutions pertaining to the Organization’s efficiency were approved, particularly in the areas of accountability and supply-chain management. This stark outcome raises serious questions about the Committee’s organization of work. “Clearly, extending this session from four to five weeks — at considerable cost for the Organization and for ourselves — was wasteful”, she said, stating that the Committee does not need more time, but earlier, more active and constructive engagement.

The representative of the United States echoed this disappointment, noting that delegates had invested five weeks of time with minimal results. He expressed particular concern over the lack of action on supply-chain management, organizational resilience and the annual review of the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS). Stressing that the Committee must exercise proper oversight to ensure the Organization keeps pace with changes, he added: “The UN80 Initiative is a clear message that the UN must do better to streamline processes and ensure our time together turns into action.”

The representative of the United Kingdom, too, expressed regret over the lack of action, deferrals and “retractable attitudes”, noting that a single delegation blocked agreement on some issues. While the Committee did agree on revised estimates to finance a General Assembly resolution to combat Islamophobia, it did not identify sustainable solutions to deal with the liquidity crisis. Stating that the Committee has strayed from its technical responsibilities, she said: “It can do better — and must do better — to deliver technically informed outcomes.”

Also dissatisfied with the Committee’s meagre results, Japan’s delegate said that the body missed the opportunity to present its collective views to the Secretariat. “We tell the UN to be more efficient, and yet our working methods are probably the least efficient,” he observed, emphasizing: “We tell the UN to cut costs and, yet, we fail to provide the guidance to do so.” While recognizing efforts made to reach compromises and avoid votes in this resumed session, he underscored: “We all have to do better.”

The representative of Israel also noted delegates’ constructive engagement despite the difficulty of the issues under consideration. On that, she pointed to consensus on the resolution to provide additional funding to support a General Assembly resolution that aims to combat Islamophobia. “Intolerance has no place in the Organization,” she stressed, adding that concrete measures should be taken to combat all forms of religious discrimination — including a dangerous increase in anti-Semitism.

Pakistan’s delegate also welcomed the consensual outcome on that resolution, spotlighting the “pleasant coincidence” that it was negotiated during the month of Ramadan. “The adoption of this resolution carries spiritual meaning for our delegation,” he noted. “We look forward to working with all delegation members in the upcoming sessions in the same spirit,” he added.

While pleased that consensus was reached on many issues, Iraq’s representative, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, expressed concern that a substantive resolution was not reached on comprehensive agreements for human-resources management and accountability. On that, he expressed support for more opportunities for interns from developing countries. Concluding, he pointed out that the Organization’s liquidity crisis can only be resolved if Member States pay their assessments in full and on time.

Closing the meeting, Egriselda Aracely González López (El Salvador), Chair of the Fifth Committee at its seventy-ninth session, said: “I know it wasn’t easy — I know that many of you would have wanted more — but we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that results are the result of collective effort.” Thanking those present — and acknowledging that “some hours of sleep were lost”, but that it is important to “see the glass half-full, rather than half-empty” — she said: “We have agreements that are relevant for the Organization to continue implementation of its mandates.”

