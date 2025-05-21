Economic and Social Council Continues Operational Activities for Development Segment

The Economic and Social Council continues its Operational Activities for Development Segment, held 20 to 22 May at UN Headquarters, on the theme “Keeping the promise on sustainable development in times of uncertainty — The United Nations development system delivering for results”.

In the morning, Krzysztof Szczerski (Poland), Council Vice-President, will moderate a dialogue with Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, on Ms. Mohammed’s report as Chair on the Development Coordination Office and the Resident Coordinator system.

The afternoon session will feature a dialogue with Executive Heads of the UN development system on supporting countries to achieve sustainable development in the current context and a dialogue with UN country teams and other actors on Sustainable Development Goal financing at the country level.