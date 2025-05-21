The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

All right. Let me start with Gaza, because I think that is what all of you are interested in today. Our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that, yesterday and today, the Israeli authorities granted us access to Kerem Shalom so that our teams could reach additional humanitarian supplies that crossed into the Strip on Monday and Tuesday — crossed from Israel into Kerem Shalom loading areas. Other critical items, such as hygiene products or fuel have not been allowed by the Israeli authorities into Kerem Shalom.

So far, and this is as of a few minutes ago, but the situation is obviously fluid, none of the supplies have been able to leave the Kerem Shalom loading area. This is because, by yesterday evening, Israeli authorities had only allowed our teams to go through one area that was highly congested, that we felt was insecure and where we felt looting was highly likely to take place, given the prolonged deprivation in Gaza since the blockade by the Israeli authorities for over 11 weeks. We hope that will change very soon. The discussions are ongoing as we speak between our colleagues and the Israeli security authorities.

We are continuing to are engage with them to identify the best possible routes out of Kerem Shalom towards Gaza to ensure that the flow of aid is not disrupted or suspended. Partners are in touch with community leaders in Gaza to mitigate the risk of looting and ensure that the supplies entering Gaza reach the people who need them. However, it is important to underscore that the limited supplies finally being allowed to enter Kerem Shalom are nowhere near enough to meet the needs in Gaza, which are vast, which are tremendous. Much, much more aid needs to get in.

Meanwhile, bombardment and shelling are continuing across the Gaza Strip. Today, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported dozens of people killed in the last 24 hours, and yesterday, it made an urgent call for blood donations for the sick and for those injured. OCHA is telling us that 80 per cent of the Gaza Strip is now either subject to displacement orders or located in Israeli-militarized zones. These zones require humanitarians to coordinate their movements with the Israeli security authorities.

Our partners tell us that over the past few days, almost half of the newly displaced people have fled with none of their belongings. The ongoing displacement of Gaza’s population is putting immense pressure on humanitarian teams, especially when there is no food or any basic items being allowed in. In Gaza City, our partners report an extreme lack of shelter space: Displacement sites and residential buildings are all very much overcrowded. People are settling in abandoned, unfinished, or destroyed or damaged structures. Some are sleeping out in the open. And as we have been saying over, and over and over again, civilians need be protected, including those fleeing or forced to leave through displacement orders or those who remain despite the displacement orders.

Meanwhile, continued attacks on healthcare facilities are ongoing. Earlier today, Al Awda Hospital, which is the only partially functional hospital in North Gaza Governorate, and still treating a dozen patients, was hit. Yesterday, Kamal Adwan Hospital ceased operations.

As of yesterday, our partners report that about 304,000 daily meals were prepared and delivered through about 70 kitchens. Five kitchens resumed operations, including two in Khan Younis and three that relocated to Gaza City following recent displacement orders from North Gaza. However, five others in Gaza City and Khan Younis were forced to shut down after their supplies were depleted.

Our partners providing water, sanitation and hygiene services say that the water situation is worsening by the day. For example, the largest desalination plant in the north of Gaza is in an area slated for displacement. This has disrupted access to drinking water for about 150,000 people. In southern Gaza, in Al Mawasi, the water situation is also dire, as the area is not connected to the water network and relies heavily on water trucking. This requires both vehicles and fuel to serve the needy population.

** Haiti

I also want to flag another horrific humanitarian situation, this one very close to our own shores here, and that is in Haiti. Our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that armed violence and growing insecurity continue to expose children to sexual violence and other severe protection risks. And as you can imagine, displaced boys and girls are especially vulnerable in this current environment in Haiti.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than half of all internally displaced people in Haiti are children. One in eight children in Haiti is displaced. That is exposing them to exploitation, it is exposing them to abuse, and it is exposing them to potential recruitment into armed gangs. As we have mentioned in the past, our colleagues estimate that about half of all gang members are children. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) documented a staggering 1,000 per cent rise in sexual violence against children between 2023 and 2024.

In a statement released today, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Haiti, Ulrika Richardson, expressed her deep distress at the shocking death of a six-year-old girl after she was brutally raped in a displacement site in Cité Soleil, in Port-au-Prince. This happened at the beginning of the month, and Ms. Richardson said it is a stark reminder of the extreme dangers faced by children living in highly precarious conditions. No child should ever endure such violence.

Our humanitarian partners have intensified efforts to support survivors of sexual violence across impacted regions. Between January and March of this year, more than 6,200 people, including many women and girls, received psychosocial support. Mobile health clinics reached more than 670 people. Our partners also distributed over 745 dignity kits.

Our partners are implementing legal, medical and socioeconomic reintegration services for sexual violence survivors in the areas in Haiti of Ouest, Artibonite, Nord-Est and Grande’Anse Departments. Immediate priorities include expanding access to protection and psychosocial support for survivors, increasing safety in displacement sites, creating a safe space for women and girls, and enhancing prevention, case management and reporting mechanisms for gender-based violence.

Severe underfunding continues to hamper response efforts. Less than $600,000 — which is just 5 per cent of the more than $11 million required to support gender-based violence survivors — has been received to date, limiting […] the capacity of our humanitarian partners to sustain and expand vital services, especially in high-risk areas of the country. OCHA continues to work closely with national authorities, UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to support efforts to protect children across Haiti and to ensure that, even in the most difficult circumstances, the right to safety, the right to dignity remains at the centre of our humanitarian response.

** Secretary-General/ECOSOC

Just turning back to a couple of meetings here: As you know, yesterday afternoon, the Secretary-General addressed the 2025 Economic and Social Council Operational Activities for Development Segment. He warned that with less than five years to go to the 2030 deadline, we are facing nothing short of a development emergency and that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are alarmingly off-track.

The Secretary-General said that we must never forget that a development emergency is, at its root, a human emergency, adding that it there is also a funding emergency with resources shrinking across the board. He noted that, for example, as detailed in his report, total financial contributions to the UN development system dropped by $9 billion — or 16 per cent — in 2023 from the year before. The Secretary-General pointed out that our organization is increasingly asked to do more with less — a trend that will continue for the foreseeable future. His full remarks were shared with you.

And this morning, our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, presented the annual report on the work of the development coordination system and the resident coordinator system. The report highlights the critical role played by the revitalized resident coordinator system in making the UN development system more effective, more efficient and more responsive, and to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs. Her full remarks have been shared with you and the full report is on into the interweb.

** Syria

Also, this morning, the Security Council held an open meeting on Syria. Briefing them from Damascus, in Syria, via video conference, was our Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen. He welcomed the latest international steps related to lifting economic sanctions, saying that this holds major potential to improving living conditions across the country and supporting the Syrian political transition. He also noted that he shared concrete ideas with the interim authorities so that the People’s Assembly is seen as representative of the unity and the diversity of the Syrians.

Also briefing remotely was Ramesh Rajasingham, our Director for Coordination at OCHA. Today, he said, 16.5 million Syrians need protection and humanitarian assistance. Despite these challenges, we and our partners are reaching millions each month through in-country and continue cross-border operations. Highlighting the alarming funding situation: As of today, he warned that only 10 per cent has been funded of the $2 billion needed to reach 8 million people from January through June of this year.

** Sudan

You will have seen that in Sudan, we issued a statement yesterday in which the Secretary-General takes note of the decree issued on 19 May by the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council appointing Kamil Eltayeb Idris as the new Prime Minister. The Secretary-General said he hopes that the appointment will serve as the first step towards an inclusive consultations aimed at forming a broad-based technocratic Government for Sudan and forging peace for the country. The Secretary-General also underscores that consensus efforts must be prioritized and lead to tangible progress for the benefit of all Sudanese people, including by silencing the guns, by delivering essential services to the population and by laying the groundwork for a common vision for Sudan’s future.

** Myanmar

Turning to Myanmar, where it has been seven weeks since the devastating earthquakes, and the humanitarian situation in that country could deteriorate further amid continued aftershocks, as well as insecurity. On 17 May, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Mandalay region. The tremor, which lasted around 20 seconds, was the strongest to hit the area since the 7.7-magnitude quake killed more than 3,800 people across the country.

Meanwhile, insecurity continues. Local sources report that between 10 and 13 May, intensified airstrikes reportedly killed more than 50 civilians and injured nearly 100 others across northern Shan, Rakhine and Sagaing regions. Aid workers continue to race against the clock to help people before the start of the monsoon season, which runs from June to April, but is expected to arrive even earlier this year.

Since the 28 March earthquakes, our humanitarian partners have provided nearly 400,000 people with food and almost 300,000 people with emergency water, sanitation and hygiene support. Our partners have supported more than 40,000 people with health assistance and provided emergency shelter to more than 20,000 people.

However, many families remain displaced in temporary shelters or rental housing, with limited sustainable long-term shelter solutions in sight. The lack of infrastructure to address solid waste is posing serious environmental and public health risks in these displacement sites. Malaria and dengue could spread as stagnant water from rain creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially during the monsoon season.

Funding for the humanitarian response in Myanmar remains limited despite the scale and urgency of the problem. The Flash Addendum to the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which calls for $275 million to reach 1.1 million people with urgent aid is only 22 per cent funded, with only $60 million received so far. There are some apartments for sale in Manhattan for more than $60 million.

** Libya

Turning to Libya. Our political mission there, UNSMIL [United Nations Support Mission in Libya], reported that the Public Prosecutor in Tripoli has begun an urgent investigation into the matter of the 58 bodies found at a hospital that was under the control of a militia whose leader was killed last week. Meanwhile, UNSMIL is coordinating with local authorities to verify the accuracy of the reported number of bodies found and to ensure that the rights of victims and families are respected during the identification and investigation process.

** International Days

Today, we have two international days today. One is to honour the drink that is most consumed in the world — after water, obviously. [It is International Tea Day]. It is also World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, which highlights the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development.

** International Conference on Financing for Development

A housekeeping note for you: As you know, the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development will take place in the beautiful city Seville, in Spain, from 30 June to 3 July. Our colleagues at the Media Accreditation and Liaison Unit want me to remind you that the deadline to apply for media accreditation is 12 June. Participants are also required to submit the visa application to Spain at least five weeks before the opening of the Conference. Please, you can check the MALU web site for details and apply by next week to leave time for visa, and if you have any questions, talk with our friends at MALU. We’ll go to the tea lady.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. […] First, can you walk us through with some numbers, the exact status of the trucks and where they are and why they aren’t getting to the 2.1 million people in need?

Spokesman : Yep. Basically, a number of trucks have been cleared by Israel to cross the fence into the Kareem Shalom loading dock. We have brought in empty trucks from various places in Gaza, to pick up those supplies. Some of those trucks have already been loaded. They are ready to go. As I mentioned at… I don’t want to say at the top of the hour, but a few minutes ago, I checked with our OCHA colleagues, and let’s say as of noon, there was no information that had reached our colleagues in Jerusalem that trucks had left Kerem Shalom. The reason they had not left yesterday when those trucks were loaded was because the only route that had been cleared by the Israeli authorities for us to use where they would… the clearance means for us that the Israelis would suspend the kinetic activity along those routes while we travelled. We felt those routes were unsafe, due to congestion and other factors. So, we did not want to put our staff at even greater risk because by just being in Gaza, they’re already at great risk. We did not want to put the aid itself at risk. Discussions are ongoing now with the Israeli authorities to try to find alternate routes. And there is still time, from what I’m told, that things could leave today. Yep.

Question : I have a question on something completely different. Does the Secretary-General have any comment on the deportation of migrants from the United States to South Sudan, a country that none of them have any connection to?

Spokesman : I mean, I know our colleagues at UNHCR [Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] have not been consulted on this issue. So, I don’t really have any comment except to say that, obviously, as a principled position, refugees or people in need of international protection must not be sent […] to a place where they face risk. Gabriel, then Benno, sorry, then Michelle.

Question : Thanks. Steph. I know you don’t like to talk about numbers, but can you give us the number of trucks in the Karem Abu Salem loading zone area?

Spokesman : I think there are about 100 trucks in there.

Question : On the Gaza side?

Spokesman : Within that loading area.

Question : Okay. And we’re now on day three of this. Roughly, no aid has been distributed. This system seems like it’s unworkable. Can you prove me wrong, or do you have any reason why…?

Spokesman : You know, very little is easy. Very little is workable in this environment. We were provided an opportunity to distribute aid, based on our principles, right? Based on the work that we know how to do. We took that opportunity. We’re trying to work through all the obstacles. As I mentioned, there’s still time today that trucks may leave today. So, let’s see what happens before the end of the day.

Question : Just to confirm, Israel gave you one route to get this aid through?

Spokesman : That was yesterday. That was the reason things were not able to leave yesterday, because the route was not acceptable to us. As I said, engagements are continuing. Benno then Michelle.

Correspondent : I would hear to [sic] Michelle, because I think that was probably answered.

Spokesman : Wow.

Question : I was not ready. So, the nearly 100 trucks that have crossed over, that was on Monday and Tuesday. Did any trucks cross over the border?

Spokesman : I think there were some that came in today. I’m just saying, my understanding is, and this is a rough figure, that we have about 100 in there.

Question : Okay. And then, obviously, this is all sort of, you know, in the shadow of this new mechanism starting, which Israel tweeted about yesterday saying it’s, you know, it’s being… they’re there. They’re about to get it up and running. They’ve said they want it up and running by the end of the month. So, have they put, like… has Israel said to the UN, as soon as this mechanism is up and running, you’re cut off? Like, what’s…?

Spokesman : Listen. We are acting on what we can today. Our position on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation remains unchanged, and we will continue to exploit, in the best possible sense of the word, the aid that has been given to us to distribute based on our own principles.

Question : And you said you’re talking to community leaders. Are you also speaking with Hamas about…?

Spokesman : We’re talking to community leaders. Biesan then Abdelhamid. Yes?

Question : Thanks. Today the Israeli military fired what they said were warning shots at a group of diplomats from different countries visiting the Jenin refugee camp. I mean, we know that the UN had been targeted in Gaza. Now this is probably another escalation against a diplomatic mission. Do you have or the SG has any comment on that?

Spokesman : I mean, we’ve been fully briefed on what’s happened. I can tell you the Secretary-General is alarmed by these reports that the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] fired what they called warning shots at diplomatic personnel, which included UN personnel, as well. It is clear that diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape or form. And their safety, their inviolability must be respected at all times. Any use of force against them is unacceptable, and we urge the Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, to share those findings with us and to take any measures that would prevent any other such incident to take place. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Humanitarian sources say that if children in Gaza don’t receive food within the next 48 hours, there is a risk of losing 14,000 children. They might die in the next 48 hours. And as Save the Children said, it’s not a war. It’s the crime of normalization of the death of children. Do you subscribe to this?

Spokesman : What we do know is that unless aid gets in, unless food gets in, unless nutrition supplies get in, people will go hungry and will lose their lives. I mean, that is clear to us. The less aid that comes in, the less people have a chance to survive.

Question : Another question about if the SG now realizes what’s going on and about the nature of the state of Israel. That is, it has nothing to do with 7 October [2023], but it’s a plan… preplanned to annihilate, to obliterate the whole people. Doesn’t he see what’s going on in Gaza?

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General, as you’ve heard from him very clearly, I think sees the situation for what it is. He has been raising his voice. Senior UN officials have been raising their voice. UN officials have been putting their own lives at risk. And UN staff have been killed in trying to help the people of Gaza survive. But, the only solution is a political solution. We need Hamas, and we need the Israeli Government to come to an agreement. And as the Secretary-General said, to put us back on a path towards a two-State solution and regardless of how far that dream may be at this time. Yes, ma’am?

Question : Thanks, Steph. It’s Mounira from CNN. I wanted to ask: There are pictures circulating on social media of two of the trucks being filled with shrouds. Can you confirm that two of the eight trucks are entirely just shrouds?

Spokesman : No. I can tell you that there was no… the UN did not bring in any shrouds into Gaza.

Question : Okay. And I have another question. On the 20 diplomats that were fired at near Jenin Camp. On the Israeli side, they said that the delegation deviated from the approved route. Can you confirm this?

Spokesman : What I can confirm is that these diplomats, including UN personnel, were fired at — warning shots or whatever, which is unacceptable. Yvonne?

Question : Thanks, Steph. One of the US private companies that’s due to work with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is currently recruiting and looking for people specifically with NGO [non-governmental organization] experience and UN experience in the Middle East. Does Secretary-General have any view on this, whether he would encourage or discourage people from working with this new foundation, given that you’re in opposition to it?

Spokesman : Look. It’s not for me to just we encourage or discourage people from finding work. We would hope that all those who have worked at the UN, who’ve given their lives, their professional lives to the UN, to live up to those to the principles that we’ve been very consistent on, will continue to do that even if they leave the UN.

Question : Can I check? Given that none of the aid has been distributed so far, have you resolved not to send any more trucks across the border for now until it is distributed? Did you have that conversation?

Spokesman : No. We would… listen. As I said, the day is not over. We hope that the obstacles get worked out and we hope that what is in Kerem Shalom will be able to get distributed and sent into Gaza as quickly as possible. And if we get clearance for more, then it will be distributed, as well. Amelie, and then we’ll go to the back.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just a follow-up on the West Bank incident. You said there were UN personnel. Can you give any more details, like what agency, how many UN personnel?

Spokesman : I don’t have the exact numbers. My understanding is they were colleagues from UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East]. I mean, they’ve tweeted out and other parts of the UN. Yeah. And then Lenka and then Benno.

Question : Thanks so much, Steph. First of all, a quick follow-up on Amelie’s question. No injuries during the…?

Spokesman : No. No.

Question : All right. And on completely different topic on the elections in Romania. The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, has accused the head of France foreign intelligence agency of asking him to ban Romanian conservative voices. Do you have…?

Spokesman : Accuse him of what?

Correspondent : Of asking him to ban.

Spokesman : To ban.

Correspondent : To silence. To ban.

Spokesman : Yeah. No. I’m not aware of, no comment. Lenka?

Question : Checking just in case any update on a phone call between [Donald J.] Trump and [António] Guterres or any communication?

Spokesman : No, ma’am. I would not, it’s not the kind of information I would sit on for more than a few minutes. Benno?

Question : Thank you. Sorry, Steph. I think, I have a little bit of a disconnect, and I might be the last one here not to get the details of the aid deliveries. But, did I understand you correctly that Israel has cleared some trucks and gave you a route within Gaza, but that route is not safe enough? Or which route?

Spokesman : So, I mean, this is yesterday, right? The Israelis told our colleagues: We will clear a road for you. And by clear, I mean that they commit not to engage in any kinetic activity along that route. That’s one part of the equation, right? We have to make our own decision, right? We have to assess the risks, which are great to start with, if we want to take even greater risk. Our colleagues on the ground felt that the road was too congested and unsafe. So we did not take that road. We are engaging with them and engaging today, and then, as I said, things may change still today to go in different routes.

Question : Did you ask Israel to suggest another route?

Spokesman : That is what the discussions going on today are.

Question : And do you have the feeling that Israel just clearing that one route that you think is not safe enough is to hold back aid deliberately?

Spokesman : You know, I don’t know how many feelings I have left. I think I’m a little numb. It’s a little hard to… you would have to analyse that. Islam, please.

Question : Thank you. Some European countries they made a statement that if Israel continues to block the humanitarian aid, they may consider imposing sanctions. What’s the UN position on that? Do you expect more UN Member States put pressure on Israel regarding…

Spokesman : We very much heard those statements. We feel it is incumbent on every Member State that has influence over one or both of the parties to work in the same direction, which is to end this conflict, to get humanitarian aid in, to get a peace process back on track, to get the hostages out. Edie, and then we’ll go back to Abdelhamid.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just on the 100 trucks, can you…?

Spokesman : I said about a hundred.

Question : About 100.

Spokesman : Yeah. This is where we’re…

Question : Can you clarify that these are the trucks that were cleared to go to the UN warehouses, to go into Gaza and then actually, after they got to the warehouses, to deliver aid to people?

Spokesman : All right. I know, as I said yesterday, we keep telling you not to count trucks and we keep talking to you about trucks. Just to understand… to try to give you a clear picture of the process. There are trucks that come from Israel proper that cross into the Kerem Shalom loading area, staging area. We then bring empty trucks from Gaza and move the goods from the trucks that came into Israel to our own trucks. It’s not one to one. They’re different-sized vehicles. So, I think, I’ve tried to answer your question.

Question : So, the around 100 trucks you’re talking about are the ones that the UN brought or the ones that came in?

Spokesman : The ones that came in.

Question : From Israel?

Spokesman : Yes, ma’am. Okay. Abdelhamid then Yvonne. Then Evelyn.

Question : Thank you. Yesterday, there was a statement from UN-Women, talks about killing 20,000 Palestinian women and girls during the conflict. But, the statement did not include the word condemned, and this is something I keep repeating, asking again and again. How could a statement from the UN… important UN organ talking about killing 28,000 women, but yet don’t condemn them?

Spokesman : I mean, listen. I think we’ve been very clear in our condemnation of killing civilians. You should ask UN-Women about the statement itself.

Question : One more?

Spokesman : Sorry. Please.

Correspondent : Former Defense Minister of Israel, Yaalon, he said the following. Okay. And that…

Spokesman : I mean, I’ve seen his statement. What is his question?

Correspondent : To relate to my question that killing Palestinian, he said, it’s a political ideology and national fascism. That’s what he said.

Spokesman : But what is your question, Abdelhamid?

Question : Why the UN doesn’t see that?

Spokesman : Listen. Everybody is expressing themselves in the way they are free to express themselves. I think our language is very clear. Yvonne then Evelyn.

Question : Sorry. It was just a quick follow-up on what Edie asked. The sorry. The vehicles that you’re waiting for at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the ones that are going to come, pick up the aid, and hopefully distribute it, have they managed to get that?

Spokesman : Yes. They’re in that loading area.

Question : So also waiting there?

Spokesman : Yes. Exactly.

Question : So, you have the 90 or the 100 trucks that have come in. You’ve also got the delivery trucks…?

Spokesman : Yeah. We’ve loaded many of… we have we brought in empty trucks. A large number of those have been loaded and are ready to go.

Correspondent : They can’t go. That’s the point. That’s just…

Spokesman : That’s exactly it. We understand each other, hopefully on this. Islam, please.

Question : Health Ministry of Gaza accused Israel deliberately bombing power generators in hospital, I believe in Indonesia Hospital? Can you confirm that? And if so, what would be the UN comment on this deliberate attack?

Spokesman : This was before you came in, but I talked about the attacks on the hospitals. All right. Evelyn. I’m sorry. And you know, and then I see Gabriel twitching. I don’t know if he’s…

Question : In Haiti, you talk about a safe space. Is that a small safe place?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, these are spaces and enclosures and buildings where families and children can be and can be safe.

Correspondent : Well, that hasn’t prevented the worst abuses.

Spokesman : Well, because we can’t. We, unfortunately, don’t have the resources to protect every child.

Question : Do you know the distance from the loading area to the warehouses where they need to get to?