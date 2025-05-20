Secretary-General Hopes Decree Appointing Kamil Eltayeb Idris as Sudan’s Prime Minister Will Serve as ‘First Step’ towards Forming Broad-Based Technocratic Government

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the decree issued on 19 May by the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council appointing Kamil Eltayeb Idris as Prime Minister.

The Secretary-General hopes the appointment will serve as the first step towards inclusive consultations aimed at forming a broad-based technocratic Government and forging peace. He underscores that consensus efforts must be prioritized and lead to tangible progress for the benefit of all the Sudanese people, including by silencing the guns, delivering essential services to all the population and laying the groundwork for a common vision for Sudan’s future.