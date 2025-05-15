Taking Note of Truce Reached in Libya, Secretary-General Urges Parties Take Steps to Sustain, Build Upon It through Dialogue

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the truce reached in Tripoli yesterday and calls on all parties to take urgent steps to sustain and build upon it through dialogue.

The rapid nature of the escalation, which drew armed groups from outside the city and subjected heavily populated neighbourhoods to heavy-artillery fire, was alarming. The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of at least eight civilians in the recent clashes.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligation to protect civilians and calls on them to engage in serious dialogue in good faith to address the root causes of the conflict.

The United Nations stands ready to provide its good offices to facilitate agreement on a path towards lasting peace and stability in Libya.