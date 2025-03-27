The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General’s Town Hall

Alright, good afternoon. This morning, the Secretary-General held a global town-hall meeting with UN staff. He thanked staff members for their service and encouraged them to continue and persevere with their work despite various political and budget pressures. The Secretary-General underscored that it’s important to stay fixed on the fundamentals and he emphasized that the United Nations has never been more needed, our values have never been more relevant, and the demands have never been greater.

He also updated staff members on the financial situation of the Organization and on cash conservation measures. He said that he would continue to appeal to donors to reconsider and for Member States to pay up their budget dues and to pay them on time. He reiterated his support to doing everything possible to support people in need around the world, to exercise our mandate and to honour staff.

** South Sudan

Turning now to the situation in South Sudan: I can tell you that the Secretary-General is following with deep concern the alarming situation in South Sudan. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has called on all parties in the country to exercise restraint and uphold the Revitalized Peace Agreement. The peacekeeping mission is also joining other regional and international peace partners in expressing alarm at the detention under house arrest of the First Vice-President, Riek Machar. We warn that this action takes the country yet one step closer to the edge of a collapse into civil war and the dismantling of the peace agreement.

The peacekeeping mission is, once again, urging the President and First Vice-President to resolve grievances, to end the military confrontation, uphold the Revitalized Peace Agreement and take the country forward together towards the peaceful and democratic future their people deserve.

And as you know, we’ve been highlighting almost daily the plight and the suffering of the people of South Sudan. It should be clear to all that the people of South Sudan can ill afford to endure the consequences of yet another civil war. As a stark reminder, 9.3 million human beings in South Sudan are already in need of some form of humanitarian assistance, with conflict, climate and the economic crisis keeping too many people on the very edge of survival. It’s vital that the leaders of the country put the interest of the people first and foremost. And I do expect a more formal statement to be issued a bit later today.

** Sudan

Turning north to Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues there are following the situation in Khartoum closely, amidst the latest shifts in the effect of control in the capital city. They tell us that they continue to receive alarming reports of reprisals by armed groups against civilians. We reiterate that civilians are not a target and that all parties must adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Serious violations have to be investigated, with perpetrators of these violations held to account.

Meanwhile, we and our humanitarian partners are seizing every opportunity to reach people in need with vital support. The World Food Programme (WFP) says that today 1,200 metric tons of food and nutrition assistance were distributed to about 100,000 people in Bahri and Omdurman localities in Khartoum State. These are the first WFP aid trucks to get through to these specific areas within Khartoum since the latest round of hostilities started.

And the International Organization Migration (IOM) tells us that nearly 400,000 internally displaced people have recently returned to their towns and villages of origin across the States of Al Jazirah, Sennar and Khartoum. However, many are returning to areas that have little to no access to basic services, including shelter, food and healthcare. Unfortunately, displacement from North Darfur and White Nile States has increased due to heightened insecurity in those areas.

** Security Council

And in the Security Council this morning, the head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), Bintou Keita, said that, despite considerable challenges, the Mission continues its constant efforts to implement its mandate. She renewed our calls to the international community to direct its efforts to secure an unconditional ceasefire and also reiterated that lasting peace in the country’s east can only be achieved through a political solution. Ms. Keita encouraged the parties to recommit to dialogue within regional peace processes and also to ensure women's participation in negotiations. And as we have announced to you, Bintou [Keita] will be at the Security Council stakeout after consultations. We will let you know.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

On the humanitarian front, our colleagues in the Congo tell us that in the Province of South Kivu, local humanitarian partners report that armed men abducted and raped two women and killed another in Kalehe Territory. This happened two days ago. Local partners say that reports of sexual violence by armed groups have risen sharply in recent weeks, adding that the cases are still underreported as some victims fear retaliation.

On the same day, armed clashes resumed in the Katana area of Kabare Territory, killing at least two civilians; that’s what local civil society is telling us. The fighting also temporarily blocked the road between the cities of Bukavu and Kalehe, halting the movement of humanitarian workers. With the road reopening yesterday, humanitarian groups have been able to resume their operations in the area.

And in Ituri Province, local sources report that the situation in the town of Fataki remains highly volatile three days after fierce clashes in the area subsided. In Tanganyika Province, two local humanitarian workers were attacked and robbed while conducting a food security assessment in Kalemie Territory on 24 March. This attack illustrates the high risks aid workers face in the country. Since conflict escalated in the east in January, at least 11 humanitarian workers have been killed — that’s more than in all of 2024.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is also concerned about the accelerating spread of cholera cases in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with outbreaks now declared in four provinces: North Kivu, South Kivu, Tanganyika and Maniema. Our humanitarian partners are responding with treatment and outreach campaigns, but medical items, protective equipment and sanitation facilities are unfortunately in short supply.

The outbreak appears to be worsening in Maniema Province, where health authorities are reporting a case fatality rate of 13 per cent — well above the 2 per cent emergency threshold. Maniema is already under strain as thousands of displaced people have arrived there since January, fleeing violence in both North and South Kivu.

And staying on the subject of the Congo, at 2 p.m. today, in this room, there will be a briefing on the new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis — basically the IPC. The report, published today, documents the highest number ever recorded of acutely food insecure people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Jean Martin Bauer ,who you will recall was the Haiti WFP Country Director, you know very well, and who is now the Director of Food Security and Nutrition Analysis at the World Food Programme, he will be briefing you. And Shelley Thakral, WFP’s Spokesperson in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will also brief you. Jean Martin will be in Rome, and Shelly will be briefing you from Kinshasa.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Gaza, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the situation continues to rapidly worsen. Intensified hostilities continue across the Strip, killing and injuring people and severely constraining the ability of humanitarian workers to provide life-saving support.

As we mentioned earlier this week, since the ground operation commenced in Rafah on Sunday, several ambulances belonging to the Palestinian Civil Defence, as well as the Palestine Red Crescent Society, were hit while trying to rescue the wounded and their crew became trapped in the area. Contact with the teams was lost, but several casualties have been reported.

Yesterday, an OCHA and Red Crescent team attempted to help extract any casualties and recover the ambulances, but they were unable to reach the area. We have also received reports of a number of civilians still trapped in the area due to ongoing hostilities.

And our colleagues are also attempting to organize safe passage for these civilians to leave. OCHA reiterates that civilians must be protected under international law. Health workers, including first responders, should never be targeted. Civilians fleeing fighting must be allowed to do so safely and they must be allowed to return voluntarily when the situation allows it.

More people in Gaza are being forced to flee, as the Israeli authorities issue more displacement orders. Two new directives went out last night for western parts of Gaza. The area under displacement orders now covers 18 per cent of Gaza's territory. Those newly displaced urgently need life-saving aid, including food, water, medicine and obviously shelter.

The UN and our partners are responding to people’s deepening needs as the situation allows it, but the complete closure of the crossings for the entry of cargo, which includes humanitarian aid — coupled with the ongoing hostilities — is making all of this increasingly challenging. Tens of thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands shelter items are waiting to enter Gaza, as the crossings remain fully shut. Many families forced to flee are unable to bring any of their belongings, further intensifying the shelter crisis. Dwindling shelter stocks in Gaza are completely insufficient to meet the immense needs.

The World Food Programme, for its part, warns that hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are again at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition as humanitarian stocks dwindle and crossings remain closed. Ongoing insecurity and severe restrictions of movement are resulting in a significant disruption of food assistance operations. With the deteriorating security situation, rapid displacement of people and growing needs, WFP has decided to distribute as much food as possible, as quickly as possible. They and their partners say they have more than 77,000 metric tons of food supplies outside Gaza and ready to enter if and once the crossings reopen.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the health system in Gaza is in freefall. Health partners report that essential medical supplies for managing mass casualty incidents need to be restocked due to the sharp increase in trauma cases and the severity of injuries. WHO says there are fewer than 500 units of blood available, when 8,000 are needed every month. Anaesthesia and vaccines are also running out.

** Haiti

And turning to Haiti, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs say the humanitarian situation in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area continues to deteriorate as armed group to enact violence. The extremely volatile security situation is also, of course, hindering the work of humanitarian organizations, but we and our partners continue to provide aid to people in need as security and funding permits.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reports that two safe spaces for women and girls remain open in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area and mobile teams to support gender-based violence victims are being deployed to displacement sites. However, activities have been reduced in areas due to the ongoing violence. Last year, OCHA estimates that 3 million people received at least one form of humanitarian assistance out of 3.6 million we and our partners were aiming to reach.

This year’s Humanitarian Response Plan requires more than $900 million to support 3.9 million people — almost half of them women and children. Food security, protection and water and sanitation are among the most pressing needs, but the current plan is financed only at 5 per cent or just $46 million.

** Financial Contribution

This country has made conservation a national priority and has been at the forefront of preserving its natural environment with 28 per cent of its land protected in the form of national parks, reserves or wildlife refuges. Yes, very good, Costa Rica. We say thank you to our friends in San José for their full payment to the regular budget. We are now at 84 Member States fully paid-up.

This country has made conservation a national priority and has been at the forefront of preserving its natural environment with 28 per cent of its land protected in the form of national parks, reserves or wildlife refuges. Yes, very good, Costa Rica. We say thank you to our friends in San José for their full payment to the regular budget. We are now at 84 Member States fully paid-up. Edie, it is your birthday. I'm not going to deny you the first question today of all days.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. On Gaza, can you give us any idea of the size or the amount of stocks still in the country that can be distributed? And also, what kind of contacts is the UN — and I'm thinking specifically of Sigrid Kaag — having with the Israeli authorities about trying to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid?

Spokesman : Our contacts continue mostly through COGAT, obviously, which is our main point of contact. Sigrid Kaag, also, and her team remain in touch with key Israeli interlocutors. I mean, our message has been pretty simple since the beginning, and our message to all the parties has been to go back to the ceasefire, return to the release of the hostages, return to the arrival of humanitarian aid in massive numbers. I mean, it was clear to all what the United Nations, what the private sector could do if the crossings are open, in terms of delivering humanitarian aid. Dezhi, then Pam.

Correspondent : A completely different… let Edie do the follow-up.

Question : No. You didn't get… is there an indication of what's left?

Spokesman : Again, I think the best way to describe it is it's a shrinking pile, right? I'm not going to get into exact numbers. But, as you saw, WFP is trying to distribute what they have as quickly as possible. We don't want to sit on anything, but we also want to make sure it lasts as long as possible.

Question : Yeah. A completely different topic. Yesterday, President [Donald J.] Trump decided to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imported auto cars and parts. Is the Secretary-General worried that this would escalate, further escalate already existing trade war?

Spokesman : Look. I mean, I think we've spoken about the issue of tariffs, and our position remains the same. So, we live in a very much in a global interlinked economy. It is important that Member States resolve their trade issues through constructive engagement or through existing architecture, whether it's within the UN or not. But, these are things that can have very… and we've seen other countries put up tariffs. These are things that can have very severe impacts on the global economy. So, Pam, then Benny, then Michelle.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Is there any update on anything going on with the Black Sea Grain?

Spokesman : Nothing more than what I said yesterday.

Question : And is there any statement from the SG or your office on an interest in returning to the mechanisms?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I would refer you, Pam, to, I think, the pretty explicit statement I issued yesterday. There's no update from there.

Question : I saw that. Okay. There's no update?

Spokesman : No. No. Benny, then Michelle.

Correspondent : First of all, you’re wrong about the Mets. It’s the Dodgers, regrettably.

Spokesman : We’ll speak in October, Benny.

Question : On another topic… well, the Yankees are going to beat the Mets. On another topic, I don't know if it's you or OLA [Office of Legal Affairs]. I need some guidance as to the possibility of an Observer State leading, becoming President of the General Assembly. Is that possible? Is it legal? What's the story?

Spokesman : I think that is an issue that our Member States will have to resolve.

Question : And there's no… nothing in the Charter that would…?

Spokesman : The Charter is a pretty transparent document.

Spokesman : The Charter is a pretty transparent document.

Spokesman : Yeah. That's exactly what I'm saying to you. Michelle Nichols.

Question : Thank you. Has the Secretary-General asked to speak with President Trump or Secretary [Marco] Rubio?

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Has the Secretary-General asked to speak with President Trump or Secretary [Marco] Rubio?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, we've had contacts at different levels. As soon as there is a contact between the President and the Secretary-General, we will let you know.

Question : And is the Secretary-General concerned, or does it affect the UN in any way if there is potentially another delay in a US Ambassador?

Spokesman : I mean, we've seen the reporting on this speculation, on which I will not comment. The US remains represented here by a chargé until a Permanent Representative arrives. Dezhi?

Question : Yes. A follow-up of my question. It's been reported by Reuters that the United States has passed contributions to World Trade Organization (WTO), the organization probably you're just referring to about settling the issues. Can you confirm this report? And what's the reaction from Secretary-General that US probably suspended funding of the WTO?

Spokesman : No, I would have you to reach out to WTO. Gabriel Elizondo, Al Jazeera.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just a follow-up on South Sudan, and I'm sorry I came in about a minute late, so I might have missed the very top. Is the Secretary-General specifically calling for the President to reverse his decision on jailing or detaining the Vice…?

Spokesman : We want to see a return to the Revitalized Peace Accord, and that would include restoring the freedom of the First Vice-President. But, it is incumbent on both the President and the First Vice-President and their allies to recommit themselves to an agreement that exists. I mean, again, as I said this in beginning, we talk about the suffering of the people of South Sudan every day here, almost. And it is unimaginable that the political leaders would allow their country to go back into a state of bloody civil war and the tragedy that would ensue.

Question : And the Foreign Minister of Rwanda and the Security Council made some pretty strong claims against MONUSCO. I won't list them all, but saying that MONUSCO has basically, essentially, lost credibility. And he said, where is MONUSCO? And he listed some examples of where villages were attacked. Just in a broader picture, how does the Secretary-General think the job that MONUSCO has done?

Spokesman : We stand, of course… stand by the work that the mission has done, its leadership, and the peacekeepers that remain. And as you know, they have been doing a tremendous amount of work protecting civilians, in the face of real danger. A number of them have paid with their lives, and we're proud of the work that they've done. Signore?

Question : Alright. Thank you, Massimo Bazile, AGI. I don't know if this question has been already asked yet, but for your high-level communication and chat, I mean, you and the Secretary-General, et cetera, do you use a platform like Signal or you use other kind of different one?

Spokesman : What I will tell you, and this is from my experience at the UN for the last 24 years, that there is no such thing as a fully safe way to communicate, without the risk of someone listening into your conversations. And that's just for UN conversations and from experience. On that note, hasta la vista… yes. Please, Maria. Go ahead. You did win.

Correspondent : I am the winner.

Spokesman : You are the winner. Yeah.

Question : It is Costa Rica. Perhaps this has been asked before, but our colleagues at VOA [Voice of America], Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty, are now on administrative leave. How does the UN see this? We have a colleague here who's missing now. And how does the Secretary-General view the situation with the funding of these stations? Thank you.