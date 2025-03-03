The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General — Cairo Summit

The Secretary-General, as previously announced, arrived in Cairo today. As you well know, he was invited to attend the Extraordinary Arab League Summit, which is taking place tomorrow and will focus on the situation in the Middle East, in particular in Gaza.

The Secretary-General spoke to you on Friday about the messages he will convey to the attendees at the Summit. Tomorrow, he will reiterate that the ceasefire and hostage release deal must hold, in light of the developments we see unfolding.

On the margins of the Summit, the Secretary-General will hold discussions with leaders and officials in attendance. Today, he met with the President of the European Council, António Costa. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to hold discussions with the President of the host country, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and as he has other bilaterals, we will share that info with you.

As you know, the Secretary-General welcomes and strongly supports the Arab-led efforts to mobilize support for the reconstruction of Gaza. He will also emphasize that there is no sustainable reconstruction without a clear and principled political horizon. As soon as we are in a position to do so, we will share his remarks under embargo, but probably not until tomorrow.

** Gaza

Also, you will have seen that yesterday, in a statement we released, the Secretary-General urged all parties to make every effort to prevent a return to the hostilities in Gaza. He calls for humanitarian aid to flow back into Gaza immediately and for the release of all hostages.

Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that Israel’s decision to halt aid into Gaza is indeed alarming. He added that international humanitarian law is clear: we must be allowed access to deliver vital life-saving aid. We need to get aid in and the hostages out, he said.

Earlier on the weekend, on Saturday, the Secretary-General, in a statement noted that thousands of trucks carrying life-saving assistance had entered Gaza during the past six weeks, with aid having reached nearly every person in the Strip. And that statement was shared with you.

And he added that as Ramadan — a time of peace and reflection — begins, he calls on all sides to spare no efforts to end all violence. The UN stands ready to support all such endeavours.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

And on the ground, I can tell you that since yesterday, the Kerem Shalom, Erez and Zikim crossings have been closed for cargo. This means that vital humanitarian assistance, including thousands of tents, remains undelivered.

Every weekday in this room, we have been very clear and provided updates from our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on how the ceasefire has allowed ourselves and our partners to scale up the delivery of life-saving assistance to the people of Gaza. The ceasefire has provided the opportunity to distribute food, to distribute water, as well as shelter assistance and medical aid, allowing nearly everyone in Gaza to receive food parcels.

Our humanitarian partners tell us that following the closure of the crossings into Gaza yesterday, flour and vegetable prices increased more than 100-fold. Partners are currently assessing the stocks that are currently available within the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF warns that the stoppage of aid deliveries into Gaza will quickly lead to devastating consequences for children and families who are struggling to survive. The agency said that between 19 January and this past Friday, almost 1,000 UNICEF trucks had crossed into Gaza, carrying clean water, medical supplies, vaccines, therapeutic food and other materials. Since the start of the ceasefire, UNICEF and its partners have provided warm clothing to 150,000 children in Gaza and increased daily water distribution for nearly half a million people in more remote areas.

Nearly a quarter of a million children and thousands of pregnant and breast-feeding mothers have received nutritional supplements since the ceasefire took effect. Moreover, partners say fewer children are currently now enrolled at malnutrition sites.

Meanwhile, over the past two weeks, in Rafah, Khan Younis and Deir al Balah, partners have distributed vegetable seed kits for gardening. This will help communities eat a more diverse diet.

Our partners are also working in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector tell us that more than 1,500 water distribution points are operating across Gaza. This is double the number that we had at the start of the ceasefire. However, partners tell us that pipes and spare parts for maintenance are urgently needed.

And, as you know, we have been updating you on the work the World Food Programme has been doing in increasing the large number of bakeries that are now operational in Gaza.

Across Gaza, more than 100 public schools have reopened, accommodating some 100,000 students. In Gaza City and North Gaza, partners will use tents to ensure children can continue learning, and pallets will be recycled into furniture to support learning spaces.

Today, OCHA teams visited a displacement site in Khan Younis, where about 1,200 people are staying. These communities have not been allowed to return to their homes, which are located in the buffer zone. OCHA is working to mobilize assistance to meet their needs, which include food, shelter, and water, sanitation and hygiene support.

** Syria

Turning to Syria, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that more than 656,000 people who fled their homes since November of last year remain displaced, the majority are in the governorates of Idleb and Aleppo. This is what we are told by our partners.

This marks an increase of 39,000 people in the past two weeks, particularly in the governorates of Al-Hasakeh, Homs and Hama. This is in addition to the 7 million people already internally displaced across Syria.

Since December, nearly 1.2 million people have now returned to their areas of origin in Syria. This includes nearly 900,000 people who had been internally displaced in November and December, as well as 300,000 from other countries.

As security, logistical and funding conditions permit, we and our partners continue to assist returnees and those who are not yet able to return under safe and dignified conditions.

Across Syria, our partners are providing legal counselling and psychosocial support, among other protection services, in community centres and safe spaces. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,400 children and 600 caregivers received mental health and other support.

Humanitarian assistance continues to be provided in displacement camps in northern Syria, where more than 2 million people still reside.

Since December, fewer than 100,000 people have reportedly left camps in the north-west, citing insecurity, damaged homes, inadequate services and the threat of unexploded ordnance as a key barrier to their return.

** Ukraine

Moving to Ukraine, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that attacks in front-line regions over the weekend reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including children. According to local authorities, the attacks in the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Odesa, Kherson, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia also damaged numerous homes and schools, as well as gas pipelines, port infrastructure and a civilian ship.

Humanitarian organizations rushed to respond, providing emergency support to families impacted by the attacks. Aid groups distributed hot meals, blankets and emergency shelter kits to assist those in need.

During the attacks, three hospitals were also damaged. In Kharkiv, WHO [World Health Organization] tells us that patients were injured while receiving overnight care and nearly 60 patients had to be evacuated. Our humanitarian colleagues note that as hostilities continue, health services in Ukraine remain under threat.

And as a reminder, the targeting and hitting of health centres is a violation of international humanitarian law.

In January and February, WHO verified 52 attacks on health facilities across the country.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tells us they remain deeply concerned by increasing violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including incidents impacting health facilities and schools.

In Goma, local humanitarian sources report that armed men raided at least two hospitals between Saturday and today, abducting dozens of patients — including several in critical condition. As of today, only a small number of patients have been released.

And in South Kivu, local authorities report that four schools in Fizi Territory, that is about 250 kilometres south of Bukavu, have recently been converted into military camps, disrupting education for more than 2,000 students.

Meanwhile, our humanitarian partners also report that large numbers of people are still on the move in the DRC, in the eastern part of that country.

Ongoing clashes in the Mweso area of North Kivu, about 100 kilometres north-west of Goma, are forcing more people to flee their homes — although more detailed estimates are not yet available.

Last week, fighting in South Kivu’s Fizi Territory displaced nearly 11,000 human beings.

In areas where violence has subsided somewhat, displaced people are returning. Some 17,000 people have recently returned to the Karuba area of North Kivu, about 40 kilometres north-west of Goma. Since January, nearly 90,000 people have returned to this area despite the dire conditions, including almost no clean water.

Our humanitarian response in areas around Goma is picking up again, with medicine being provided to health facilities. On Friday, the World Food Programme began distributing food to 200,000 people in surrounding areas. Plans are also under way to restore the water supply and UNICEF today said that, working alongside their partners, they are providing clean water supplies to 700,000 people a day — including 364,000 children — in Goma.

However, UNICEF says many still rely on untreated supplies directly from Lake Kivu, which is highly risky. The agency, and its partners, have set up more than 50 chlorine sites along the coast to treat lake water, supplying 56,000 people daily to try to limit the expansion of a cholera outbreak.

** Human Rights

Earlier today, Volker Türk, our High Commissioner for Human Rights, presented his global update to the Human Rights Council, covering many countries and a wide range of topics.

He warned that the world is going through a period of turbulence and unpredictability, which is reflected in growing conflict and divided societies.

He emphasized that we cannot allow the global consensus around international norms to crumble before our eyes. Instead, the High Commissioner urged us to demonstrate that human rights are a winning proposition for humanity.

** Haiti

And I also wanted to flag on Haiti that William O’Neill, the UN Designated Expert on Human Rights in Haiti, has begun a week-long visit to the country.

It is his fourth visit since he was appointed in April 2023. He was appointed by Volker Türk, [the High Commissioner for Human Rights], at the request of the UN Human Rights Council.

While in the capital, Port-au-Prince, Mr. O’Neill is expected to meet with Haitian authorities, as well as representatives of the National Human Rights Institution. He will also hold discussions with our UN colleagues, with the diplomatic corps, religious leaders and civil society organizations and others.

He is also scheduled to visit a prison for children, and to meet with victims, including those of sexual violence.

He will be here on Tuesday, 11 March, in person, to brief you on his visit.

** Bangladesh

Just to say that the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, visited Bangladesh and called for sustained support and solutions for the Rohingya refugees.

He went to Cox’s Bazar and met with refugees and the host community and urged the international community to provide sustained financial support for the refugees and to meet their basic needs.

As you know, the Secretary-General will be himself going to Bangladesh next week.

** Resident Coordinator — Madagascar

Quick personnel appointment. Anthony Ngororano of Rwanda has been appointed by the Secretary-General as the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Madagascar. He started over the weekend.

Mr. Ngororano has over 20 years of experience in sustainable development, having recently served as the United Nations Resident Representative for UNDP in Kenya. He has also served in Mauritania, worked for UNFPA, UN-Women and many other organizations. We congratulate him.

** World Wildlife Day

Today is World Wildlife Day. This year’s theme: “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet”. In his message, the Secretary-General said that investing in healthy ecosystems is vital to providing clean air and water, regulating our climate and supporting livelihoods.

But this requires mobilizing public and private resources to conserve wildlife and habitats, honouring financial commitments and supporting vulnerable countries where biodiversity is most at risk. The message is there.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : I’ll go to you, Edie.

Question: Thank you, Steph. Two questions. First, does the Secretary-General support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for phase one of the ceasefire agreement to be extended, or does he believe that negotiation should be ongoing on phase two, and it should be implemented?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General is not a party to these negotiations. So, I think inserting himself into the negotiations at this point would not be helpful. What he wants is for the parties to live up to the commitments, to ensure to do everything they possibly can to avoid a return to conflict, which would have catastrophic consequences for civilians and for the hostages. We want to see the hostages released. We want to see the resumption of humanitarian aid. I mean, even for those of you who don’t pay attention to everything I say every day, I mean, just today, I read a long laundry list of everything we’ve been able to accomplish since the ceasefire. And just the closure for two days has already resulted in a price hike for basic commodities in Gaza. And it has also resulted in a heightened sense of anxiety for the people of Gaza, not to mention the families of the hostages in Israel.

Question : My second question is, can we get an update on the movements of M23? Are they still proceeding south of Bukavu? They had once said that their aim was to get to Kinshasa.

Spokesman : As soon as I receive an update from our peacekeeping colleagues, I will share it with you.

Dezhi.

Question : Follow-up on Gaza. Do you have any data or analysis how many days will this, will the current storage in Gaza hold for people?

Spokesman : We’ve had that question before in other contexts, notably with fuel, when we told you that fuel was running low. There’s no hard number because as soon as people know that the pipeline is paused, then, you know, all our colleagues begin to sort of ration out and stretch out the reserves. But regardless, we need that pipeline reopened, immediately. I hope I explained it clearly — to you and to Edie — when I said that just the fact that it’s been closed for two days is already having a negative impact. There are more than a hundred trucks that probably would have gone in on Sunday, with all sorts of humanitarian supplies had it not been closed.

Question : So, we noticed that the weekend, the Secretary-General made a statement on the aid siege in Gaza. And multiple countries, they released their statements as well. But for Secretary-General, he did not really condemn, what Israel’s decision is. Why, what’s the consideration behind this?

Spokesman : Look. I think the words that the Secretary-General used on Friday, the words that he used over the weekend, the words that I used on his behalf, I think, are pretty clear in terms of what he wants, what he wants to see. We’re trying to be as constructive as possible in this very, very delicate moment, to ensure we get things back on track. And not on track to go in reverse, but on track to go forward.

Margaret Besheer.

Question : Steph, Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a video message yesterday that the reason they’re stopping the aid is that Hamas is selling it, and they’re preventing Palestinians from accessing it. What can you say on that?

Spokesman : None of that has been reported back here by our colleagues on the ground. We have seen since the ceasefire is a much freer and more direct flow of aid, and we have not seen any of the looting that we had seen prior to the ceasefire.

Question : And then on Goma, on the hospital, and you said, patients were abducted, and some were released. Are these armed men asking for ransom, or why are they abducting patients?

Spokesman : I think that’s a very valid question to anyone who abducts patients. I can only tell you what has been told to us. There’s been no investigation on our part. I think this is what our partners, our humanitarian partners who are working in hospitals are telling us.

Question : And just sorry. Just one more. You mentioned that the Secretary General met with, Mr. [Antonio] Costa of the EU [President of the European Council]. Did they discuss Ukraine and the situation that erupted Friday?

Spokesman : I don’t know, because I haven’t had a readout yet is the short answer. Benno. If I get one, I will share it with you. If I don’t, I won’t.

Question : Like a half follow-up to the…

Spokesman : A half follow-up?

Correspondent : Yeah. Because Maggie mentioned the Oval Office.

Spokesman : Okay.

Question : On Friday, which was a very emotional situation. And some people were very frustrated when they saw it. Some people were very happy. What was the reaction of the Secretary-General, when he saw these scenes?

Spokesman : I don’t believe it was a particularly productive moment.

Correspondent : Sorry.

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : I have a line of questions here. Can you remind us what the United Nations’ reasoning is behind not offering an active role in a post-war reality in Ukraine right now? Why are you not, like, going out and saying, like, “Hey, we will be there with a peace force” or something like this?

Spokesman : Benno, as you know, a peace force is, if it was to be a UN peace force as you mentioned, it would require a resolution of the Security Council. I think, I don’t want to get us ahead of our time. We will do whatever we can to be supportive. The Secretary-General’s vision is that of an end to this conflict a just and sustainable end to this conflict, in line with everything that we’ve said here, quite often. We will be supportive of efforts, but I think we have to see exactly what those efforts are at this time, so.

Correspondent : I do understand that you don’t want to make the first before the second step, because it’s not logical. On the other hand, nothing seems very logical these days, and I’m…

Spokesman : I mean, if that’s a statement, I would agree with it.

Joe.

Question : Yeah, would the Secretary-General be receptive to a thorough audit by outside auditors with access to various UN agency payment systems to determine whether and to what extent, improper payments have been made or there’s evident, fraud in any of the payments.

Spokesman : I think that answer would, implies that we are not transparent. I think, as you know, UN programmes are thoroughly audited both internally — there’s an external board of auditors, which is a board, if I’m not mistaken, chosen by Member States of chief auditors from various Member States. They report to the General Assembly. Our purchasing, you know, the procurement, everything is very transparent, and Member States have access to all that data.

Question : Well, two related questions on that. Number one, does the public have access to any of that?

Spokesman : I mean, there is more information, public information available at the UN than we all have the brainpower to digest.

Question : Well, some of what has been revealed over the years has been somewhat disturbing, but do the auditors, the outside auditors have access to the servers and payment systems to really drill that?

Spokesman : The outside auditors have access to all the information they need to provide an audit, as auditors do.

Abdelhamid, welcome back.

Question : Thank you so much. I have a few questions also. Follow-up with Dezhi’s question. I mean, there is an agreement between the parties, and I want to ask you, who is in violation of that agreement? The agreement calls for Israel to withdraw from Philadelphi corridor. They didn’t. The agreement calls on Israel to start negotiation on the second phase. They didn’t. The Israeli also killed at least 116 Palestinians. And when the statement of the secretary calls on both parties flatly like that, there is something we have to ask about. Is that balanced statement? When you don’t?

Spokesman : Look, Abdelhamid, again, I will leave all of that analysis, that criticism implied and whether it’s valid or not, that is your value judgment as a journalist. I think what the Secretary-General right now is focusing on, is not to do or say anything that will put in jeopardy, what has been achieved. What he wants is, for the parties to do the same. So much has been achieved since the ceasefire in terms of the humanitarian aid that has been delivered, the bakeries that have opened, the schools that have opened, the tents that have been delivered all of that, the hostages that have been released, the Palestinian prisoners that have been released by Israel. There’s been so much achievement. Let’s keep going.

Question : My second question. The Guardian had a report on Saturday about killing a child in Hebron. His name is Ayman Al-Haimouni. He’s 11. The soldier who killed him told his father, “I killed him with no reason, and the next will be you.” Are you aware of this report?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen this particular case, but we have been extremely vocal in condemning the killings of Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, and we will continue to do so.

Pam, then Nabil.

Question : Thanks, Steph. What is the status of the latest polio vaccine campaign?

Spokesman : It was concluded.

Question : It was concluded, and the fourth round is not.

Spokesman : I mean, it was concluded.

Question : A few days ago.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : 28th or so.

Spokesman : Yeah. I think we reported it on Friday.

Question : And that was the end of it?

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : There’s no…?

Spokesman : Of this round. Check with WHO [World Health Organization].

Question : Okay.

Spokesman : I only know what I know.

Correspondent : Thanks.

Spokesman : Excellent. Nabil.

Question : So, the SG is in Cairo today, right? Has he seen or maybe even briefed on the Arab Egyptian plan for Gaza?

Spokesman : He literally landed about two hours ago, so I’m sure he will be briefed by his colleagues and participants. But he literally just landed. So, I’m sure he’s trying to get updated on what has been discussed while he was up in the air.

Question : No. Because the plan has been in the making for some time. And, of course, the UN should be part of the plan. Do you know what part of the plan the UN will be responsible of?

Spokesman : No. I think we have to wait for everything to be finalized and announced.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yes, sir.

Question : So, I’m Andre Bambino from Agence France-Presse. Hello. So, on Yemen we have from a UN meeting, it seems, information about the Houthi forces refusing to release oil from the Safer tanker and some contractors, being held. Do you have information on that?

Spokesman : Let me confirm. Yeah, let me try to get you an update. We’ll try to get you something updated today.

Yes, Evelyn please.

Question : Oh, so thank you, Steph. On the DRC, apparently, according to reports, the Congolese army has many more troops than the Rwandans. But somehow, they can’t seem to organize themselves or know how to, or have corruption and so forth. Is MONUSCO [United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] dealing with this?

Spokesman : No. I mean we are not in charge of the Congolese Armed Forces. MONUSCO, as part of its mandate, has worked with specific units of the FARDC in certain operations, but we are not responsible for the training or the organizing of the Congolese Armed Forces.

Dezhi, then Sinan, and then, we can’t keep the Danes waiting. That would be rude.

Question : Very quick question. Are we going to expect the Secretary-General’s press conference in the short future? I mean, it should have happened in January. And it’s, if I check first…

Spokesman : I think, it’s March 3.

Correspondent : Yes.

Spokesman : It is March.

Question : So, are we?

Spokesman : You know, I sometimes make promises I can’t keep, but I will not make a promise I cannot keep today. It’s okay. Go ahead.

Question : Yeah. Thank you, Steph. As you know, the Syrian transition government announced that they’re working on a new constitution, and they have a committee now. So, I wonder if Mr. Geir Pedersen [Special Envoy for Syria] or his team will participate in this committee.

Spokesman : We were not involved in the formation of the committee. However, Mr. Pedersen, I know reaffirms his commitment and readiness to support the process in accordance with the key principles of [Security Council resolution] 2254. And he’s obviously, very closely following the situation on the ground and notably following, you know, monitoring and ensuring that the caretaker authorities follow through on their commitments to the Syrian people with concrete and meaningful action.

Question : One more, if you don’t mind. So, according to resources, local news stories, Kurdish parties left out of Syria’s new constitutional committee. And, you know, last week, they held the national conference, and they also ignored the Kurdish and some other minorities. And now on for the new constitution, seems like the transition government is ignoring minorities.

Spokesman : I mean, what I can tell you is obviously reiterate the fact we were not involved in the creation of the committee, but reiterate also the fact that our message, both publicly and privately to the caretaker authorities, is the need for full inclusion of all of Syria’s ethnic and religious groups, so that all Syrians feel represented and feel united in their own country.

Okay. Frank Ucciardo, and then that will close it up.

Question : Yes, Steph. I don’t know if you may have mentioned it and I missed it. Do you envision a press conference in here by Tom Fletcher [Emergency Relief Coordinator]?

Spokesman : We hope to have something when he’s back in New York. I think in the next 10, he’s traveling but we hope to have him here.

Okay. Enjoy the rest of the day. Be nice to the Danes and see you later.